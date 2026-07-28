DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist (WATL) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.8615 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21571294 CODE: WATL ISIN: FR0010527XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 437641 EQS News ID: 2372472 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2372472&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)