DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRHG) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1189 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5443544 CODE: PRHG ISIN: LU2977996XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977996XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRHG LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 437596 EQS News ID: 2372382 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)