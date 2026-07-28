Thomas Murray Cyber Risk Launches CyberResponse+, a Warranty-Backed Cyber Risk Subscription

New offering unifies exposure monitoring, threat intelligence, and 24/7 incident response with an industry-leading cyber warranty in a single annual subscription.

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Murray Cyber Risk today announced CyberResponse+, a subscription service that combines continuous exposure monitoring, structured maturity milestones, and round-the-clock incident response with a tiered warranty that caps financial losses from breaches, regulatory fines, and business interruption.

"Cyber risk has traditionally been priced without regard to how mature an organisation's defences actually are," said Ioan Peters, Managing Director at Thomas Murray Cyber Risk. "CyberResponse+ gives organisations a clear path to stronger security, and rewards that progress with real financial protection."

CyberResponse+ replaces fragmented point solutions with one annual fee across three tiers, Core (basic monitoring, early alerts, remediation roadmap), Advanced (continuous scanning, enriched threat intelligence, quarterly reviews), and Elite (real-time breach detection, 24/7 SLA-backed incident response, and Thomas Murray's flagship cyber warranty). As organisations hit defined milestones, warranty coverage expands to include incident costs, regulatory fines, third-party claims, and business interruption losses.

"We're pleased to make CyberResponse+ available to our partners. It gives them a distinguished proposition to take to market and an additional layer of value for their clients, helping improve visibility, strengthen resilience, access specialist response support, and benefit from financial protection as their maturity improves." Said David Whiteley, Director of Channel and Partnerships, Thomas Murray Cyber Risk.

The service is aimed at organisations facing regulatory or contractual assurance requirements, elevated data risk, recent breaches, rapid growth, board or investor pressure, or third-party supply chain exposure. It is underpinned by continuous (not point-in-time) monitoring, measurable maturity milestones with board-level dashboards, and direct guidance from cyber analysts and incident response engineers, all backed by Thomas Murray's three decades of financial risk expertise.

CyberResponse+ is available now. Learn more at CyberResponse+.

About Thomas Murray Cyber Risk

Thomas Murray Cyber Risk draws on more than three decades of financial risk expertise to help organisations understand, reduce, and financially protect against cyber exposure, turning cyber risk management into a competitive advantage.

Media Contact

Amie Johnstone

Head of Marketing and Communication, Thomas Murray Cyber Risk

ajohnstone@thomasmurray.com

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