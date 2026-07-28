The company continues to build out its leadership as it embarks on developing and operating an initial global portfolio of 8GW+ across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Rubix Data Centers ("Rubix"), a Submer Group company and a global developer and operator of AI data center campuses, today announced it has appointed Josh Joshi as Chairman. A renowned name in the data center industry with almost 30 years of experience in digital infrastructure across global senior positions, Joshi joins Rubix at a crucial time when demand for AI is accelerating worldwide.

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Rubix Data Centers, a Submer Group company, announced that it has appointed Josh Joshi as Chairman.

"Over three decades, I've watched digital infrastructure evolve from a niche industry into critical national infrastructure. AI represents the next great inflection point: data centers are no longer simply part of the plumbing of the digital economy; they are strategic assets for nations, businesses, and society. The breakthroughs in AI may rightly capture the headlines, but it is the physical infrastructure beneath them that will ultimately determine how quickly we can realize and benefit from AI's full potential," Joshi said.

"Rubix CEO, John Eland, recognized that opportunity early. He has assembled an exceptional leadership team, and I know there is considerably more to come. Rubix, together with the wider Submer Group, has all the ingredients to become one of the defining AI infrastructure platforms of the next generation, and I am delighted to be joining at such an exciting stage in its journey.

"What particularly attracted me to Rubix is that its ambition extends well beyond building data centers. The most successful businesses create lasting value for their customers, invest in education and skills, and become trusted partners within the communities in which they operate. Those values align closely with my own, and I look forward to helping the team accomplish John's vision."

Joshi most recently served as Executive Chairman of AtlasEdge, a pan-European edge data center platform, and as an Operating Partner at DigitalBridge, a leading global alternative asset manager focused on digital infrastructure. Prior to AtlasEdge, he spent more than a decade as CFO of Interxion, a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral data center provider, where he helped scale the business into one of Europe's leading data center platforms before its acquisition by Digital Realty.

Earlier in his career, Joshi served as CFO of Telecity Group, one of Europe's leading carrier-neutral data center businesses, and co-founded Storm Telecommunications, a pan-European and US voice, data, and network services provider. Joshi holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and was a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He also serves as an independent council member of City St George's, University of London.

John Eland, Rubix Chief Executive Officer, added: "It is my privilege to welcome Josh as our Chairman. His admirable international track record and valuable experience transforming startups and scaleups into large international businesses will be instrumental to Rubix's success. I look forward to building the future of digital infrastructure together with Josh and our leadership team."

Launched in June 2026 as part of Submer Group, Rubix will develop and operate an initial global portfolio of more than eight gigawatts across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. Rubix unites advanced engineering and modular design with end-to-end development execution to enable rapid deployment of AI infrastructure. Following the launch of Submer's AI cloud business, InferX, in late 2025, Rubix is well positioned to deliver AI data center campuses for hyperscale end-users, from site origination and community engagement to delivery and ongoing critical operations.

ENDS

About Rubix Data Centers

Rubix Data Centers, part of Submer Group, develops and operates AI data center campuses worldwide. Headquartered in London, Rubix is focused on the foundational layer of AI infrastructure, delivering the physical environments required to support large-scale AI and cloud deployments.

Rubix's capabilities span the full data center development process, addressing the increasing constraints around land availability, grid access, and deployment timelines. Rubix operates as an independent development and delivery partner as well as in collaboration with the Submer Group of companies.

To learn more visit rubixdc.com.

About Submer Group

Submer Group brings together specialist operating companies across the AI infrastructure stack to close the gap between AI ambition and AI reality. Built on a decade of infrastructure engineering and now spanning from land and power to cloud and edge. The group is built to address the structural constraints of AI infrastructure, namely power availability, thermal density, deployment speed and data sovereignty, enabling AI to be deployed efficiently and at scale. The group has deployed 500 MW+ of liquid-cooled infrastructure and holds 8GW+ of powered land across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Founded in Barcelona in 2015, the group operates globally, with hubs in Houston and Taipei.

To learn more visit Submer.com

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