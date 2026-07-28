Floating solar deployed on Moroccan dams can act as dual-purpose infrastructure by generating electricity while preventing water loss through evaporation, according to new research. A research team from the Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Fez, Morocco, assessed the techno-economic and water-saving potential of a floating solar installation deployed at the Hassan Addakhil Dam in Morocco. Their findings are presented in the research paper Unlocking the potential of floating PV in water-stressed regions: A techno-economic analysis for the Hassan Addakhil Dam, Morocco, available in the journal ...

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