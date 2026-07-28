Green Street News Infrastructure Releases Three League Table and Funds & Investor Reports

These reports rank the key players, sectors, and regions driving the global infrastructure and energy finance market.

For H1 2026, all three reports include new insight-led analysis and at-a-glance takeaways that go beyond the data to better serve readers' decision-making.

The H1 2026 report suite includes:

Infrastructure and Project Finance League Table Report: The definitive half-year ranking of MLAs, Bond Arrangers, DFIs, Financial, Legal, Technical, Insurance, and Model Audit advisers by value and volume. See how the global infrastructure market evolved over the first half of 2026 and who is leading the way. Download Report Preview





The definitive half-year ranking of MLAs, Bond Arrangers, DFIs, Financial, Legal, Technical, Insurance, and Model Audit advisers by value and volume. See how the global infrastructure market evolved over the first half of 2026 and who is leading the way. Funds & Investors Report: A detailed analysis of fundraising and transaction activity across the infrastructure market. Gain insight into the latest trends and understand your market position in the first half of 2026. Download Report Preview





A detailed analysis of fundraising and transaction activity across the infrastructure market. Gain insight into the latest trends and understand your market position in the first half of 2026. Funds & Investor League Tables Report (published bi-annually): Highlighting the top performers of 2026 so far, ranking fundraising success and revealing which organizations are leading across global and regional markets. Download Report Preview

"We've taken a fresh look at our quarterly reports, which give global and regional analysis of infrastructure finance, ensuring we give subscribers the most timely and transparent assessment of the market," said Angus Leslie Melville, Editorial Director, Green Street News Infrastructure. "We're known for having a honed database that tracks the finance of infrastructure and energy across all regions, and an enviable view on infra funds that charts fundraising from launch to final close, while also logging acquisitions and exits in real time."

Regional breakdown reports, delivering deeper geographic analysis across the key markets, will follow in the coming weeks.

The reports are powered by Green Street News Infrastructure, the market's go-to platform for infrastructure and energy intelligence, with deal data across 67,000+ transactions, 50,000+ assets, and 4,700+ fund profiles.

For subscription inquiries, contact Green Street or visit www.greenstreet.com/infrastructure/.

About Green Street

Green Street is the leading global provider of actionable commercial Real Assets research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services. For over 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private Real Assets markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics. Today, Green Street's integrated platform serves more than 4,000 companies across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Media Contact: greenstreet@nextpr.com

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