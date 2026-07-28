A fire at a photovoltaic plant located in the municipality of Puertollano, central Spain, affected around 90 hectares and forced the deployment of a large firefighting operation. According to the mayor of Puertollano, Miguel Ángel Ruiz, the fire originated in one of the large photovoltaic installations located next to the N-420 highway. The first warning was issued by the company operating the plant itself. The fire broke out around 13:00 last Wednesday (July 22). At the time, three workers were on site and attempted to contain the fire. A 51-year old man suffered burns and required initial treatment ...

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