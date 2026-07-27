Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $54 million, or $0.36 per diluted share

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.37 per share
Net interest margin continues to expand to 3.75%
5.3% annualized loan growth from prior quarter
Credit quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs of 0.15% and nonperforming assets of 0.69%
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced record net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $54 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $20 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and an increase of $3 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $51 million, or $0.34 per share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were 11.20% and 1.27% compared to 8.26% and 0.93% for the same quarter last year and 10.86% and 1.22% for the prior quarter.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $54 million, or $0.37, per diluted share, which increased by $3 million from $51 million, or $0.35, per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income of $4 million and an increase in noninterest income of $2 million which were partially offset by an increase in provision for credit losses expense of $2 million. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were 11.26% and 1.28% compared to 10.95% and 1.23% for the prior quarter.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 18, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2026. This is the 127th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2026, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.3%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "I am pleased to report a strong second quarter performance, with Northwest delivering another quarter of record net income, more than 59% year-over-year growth, supported by a balanced and consistent performance across the whole bank. We drove 32% year-over-year average loan growth in our C&I business, with disciplined growth in our national specialty business verticals, and benefited from the strength of our retail deposit franchise, achieving our fourth consecutive quarter of lower deposit costs, one of the best-in-class among our peers.
We produced these results while continuing to invest in talent, technology, and new financial centers, and maintaining expense management discipline, driving another quarter of improved performance with our efficiency ratio at 57.6% and our adjusted efficiency ratio at 56.2% for the quarter.
Building on our strong first half performance, and our team already making an impact in the Columbus market, attracting new talent, customers, and deposits, we continue to focus on organic growth initiatives, further optimizing our financial performance, expanding our financial center network, and serving our core customers and communities."
Balance Sheet Highlights
Dollars in thousands
Change 2Q26 vs.
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
Average loans receivable
$ 13,094,235
13,083,837
11,248,954
0.1 %
16.4 %
Average investments
2,531,603
2,466,992
2,056,476
2.6 %
23.1 %
Average deposits
14,133,825
14,046,735
12,154,001
0.6 %
16.3 %
Average borrowed funds
379,262
404,547
208,342
(6.3) %
82.0 %
- Average loans receivable increased $1.8 billion from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by the Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") acquisition. Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, average loans receivable increased $10 million driven by growth in our commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios.
- Average investments grew $475 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and $65 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The growth in average investments was primarily due to the Penns Woods acquisition and a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio.
- Average deposits grew $2.0 billion from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts. Average deposits grew $87 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2026 primarily driven by increase in savings and money market account balances partly due to customers shifting funds to these products as their time deposits matured.
- Average borrowings increased $171 million compared to the quarter end June 30, 2025 due to the acquisition of long term borrowings from Penns Woods. Average borrowings decreased $25 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The decrease in average borrowings is attributable to the reduction of short term borrowings needs primarily due to growth in average deposits exceeding average loan and securities growth.
Income Statement Highlights
Dollars in thousands
Change 2Q26 vs.
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
Interest income
$ 205,140
201,550
171,570
1.8 %
19.6 %
Interest expense
58,202
59,068
52,126
(1.5) %
11.7 %
Net interest income
$ 146,938
142,482
119,444
3.1 %
23.0 %
Net interest margin FTE
3.75 %
3.70 %
3.56 %
Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $27 million and net interest margin increased to 3.75% from 3.56% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:
- A $34 million increase in interest income that was the result of higher average yields coupled with an increase in average earning assets. The increase in average earnings assets was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter 2025. The average yield on loans increased to 5.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 5.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in yield was driven by loan mix shift towards higher yielding commercial loans, partially offset by the impact of fourth quarter 2025 rate cuts.
- A $6 million increase in interest expense is the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decline in the cost of deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 2.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net interest income increased $4 million and net interest margin increased to 3.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 3.70%. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:
- A $4 million increase in interest income driven by growth in the average interest earning balances and an increase on investments yields compared to the prior quarter which was partially offset by a decrease in loan yields. The average yield on loans decreased 1 bps to 5.61% and average investment yields increased to 3.27% from 3.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The decrease in loan yields was driven by a decline in the accretion of loan fair value marks, based on timing of loan payoffs, coupled with a change in portfolio mix.
- A $1 million decrease in interest expense driven by lower interest expense on deposits. Average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined compared to the prior quarter to 1.83% from 1.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 while average cost of borrowings increased to 3.96% from 3.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
Dollars in thousands
Change 2Q26 vs.
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
Provision for credit losses - loans
$ 4,280
4,954
11,456
(13.6) %
(62.6) %
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
2,357
(585)
(2,712)
(502.9) %
(186.9) %
Total provision for credit losses expense
$ 6,637
4,369
8,744
51.9 %
(24.1) %
The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $7 million primarily driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio, including unfunded commitments. Total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $4 million driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio and increased uncertainty in the economic outlook.
The Company saw an increase in classified loans to $524 million, or 3.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2026 from $518 million, or 4.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2025 and $498 million, or 3.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by changes in our commercial real estate portfolio which increased $29 million. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to classified loans acquired in the Penns Woods acquisition.
Dollars in thousands
Change 2Q26 vs.
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of investments
$ 336
11
-
2954.5 %
NA
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,217
1,186
819
2.6 %
48.6 %
Service charges and fees
16,908
17,118
15,797
(1.2) %
7.0 %
Trust and other financial services income
9,449
8,618
7,948
9.6 %
18.9 %
Gain on real estate owned, net
20
70
258
(71.4) %
(92.2) %
Income from bank-owned life insurance
2,013
2,042
1,421
(1.4) %
41.7 %
Mortgage banking income
738
329
1,075
124.3 %
(31.3) %
Other operating income
3,548
3,208
3,620
10.6 %
(2.0) %
Total noninterest income
$ 34,229
32,582
30,938
5.1 %
10.6 %
Noninterest income increased $3 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 driven by an increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit related fees based on customer activity related to the Penns Woods acquisition and trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business. Noninterest income increased by $2 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2026, also due to an increase in trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business.
Dollars in thousands
Change 2Q26 vs.
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
Noninterest expense:
Personnel expense
$ 63,476
58,330
55,213
8.8 %
15.0 %
Non-personnel expense
40,807
45,708
42,327
(10.7) %
(3.6) %
Total noninterest expense
$ 104,283
104,038
97,540
0.2 %
6.9 %
Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 due to a $8 million increase in personnel expenses driven by an increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees. Additionally, non-personnel expense decreased by $2 million due to a $6 million decrease in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense coupled with a $3 million decrease in federal deposit insurance (FDIC) premium expense. The decrease in FDIC premiums expense related to prior period assessment rate changes. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2 million in amortization of intangible expense related to the acquisition coupled with increases in operating and processing expenses due to the addition of the Penns Woods branches to our footprint.
Noninterest expense remained flat from the quarter ended March 31, 2026 due to an increase in personnel expense which was offset by a decrease in non-personnel expenses. Personnel expense increased $5 million driven by higher base salaries, reflecting annual merit increases and one additional business day, and higher incentive compensation expenses. Non-personnel expense decreased by $5 million due to an decrease of $3 million in FDIC insurance premiums in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 for the same reasons discussed above coupled with a $1 million decrease in premises and occupancy expenses based on seasonal operating expenses during the first quarter.
Dollars in thousands
Change 2Q26 vs.
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
Income before income taxes
$ 70,247
66,657
44,098
5.4 %
59.3 %
Income tax expense
16,701
16,121
10,423
3.6 %
60.2 %
Net income
$ 53,546
50,536
33,675
6.0 %
59.0 %
The provision for income taxes increased by $6 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and $1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.
Net income increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and the quarter ended March 31, 2026 due to the factors discussed above.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2026, Northwest operated 151 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.
Investor Contact: Michael Perry, Corporate Development & Strategy (814) 726-2140
Media Contact: Ian Bailey, External Communications (380) 400-2423
# # #
This release may contain forward-looking statements. When used or incorporated by reference in disclosure documents, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our financial condition and results of operations, including statements related to our earnings outlook; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to the following: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the merger with Penns Woods will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the effect of the merger on the combined company's customer and employee relationships and operating results; and other factors that may affect the results of operations and financial condition of the combined company; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, our loan origination, or the fair value of financial instruments; changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally; changes in laws, government regulations or supervision, examination and enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions, including as part of the regulatory reform agenda of the Trump administration, as well as changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; changes in federal, state, or local tax laws and tax rates; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are different than expected, including inflationary or recessionary pressures or those related to changes in monetary, fiscal, regulatory, tariff and international trade policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and any related increases in compliance and other costs; trade disputes, barriers to trade or the emergence of trade restrictions and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; growing fiscal deficits; potential recession or slowing of growth in the U.S., Europe and other regions; developments in the Middle East; adverse changes in the securities and credit markets; instability or breakdown in the financial services sector, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil; cyber-security concerns, including an interruption or breach in the security of our website or other information systems; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to deposit gathering, service charges and fees; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to manage our internal growth and our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, businesses or branch offices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial and personal loans; possible impairments of securities held by us, including those issued by government entities and government sponsored enterprises; changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of the economy on our loan portfolio (including cash flow and collateral values), investment portfolio, customers and capital market activities; our ability to receive regulatory approvals for proposed transactions or new lines of business; the effects of any federal government shutdown or the inability of the federal government to manage debt limits; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the effect of global or national war, conflict, or terrorism; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk; the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, and the significant impact that any such outbreaks may have on our growth, operations and earnings; the effects of natural disasters and extreme weather events; changes in our ability to continue to pay dividends, either at current rates or at all; our ability to retain key employees; and our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected or projected. These and other risk factors are more fully described in this presentation and in the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 248,499
233,647
267,075
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,972,165, $1,710,978 and $1,341,651, respectively)
1,829,179
1,586,382
1,194,883
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $550,416, $605,929 and $628,936, respectively)
630,802
683,369
719,561
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,708,480
2,503,398
2,181,519
Loans held-for-sale
15,391
22,437
13,104
Residential mortgage loans
3,001,908
3,100,780
3,052,126
Home equity loans
1,497,157
1,507,532
1,157,520
Consumer loans
2,843,058
2,563,890
2,211,275
Commercial real estate loans
2,988,237
3,296,902
2,782,404
Commercial and industrial loans
2,898,867
2,538,212
2,138,499
Total loans receivable
13,229,227
13,007,316
11,341,824
Allowance for credit losses
(149,321)
(150,212)
(129,159)
Loans receivable, net
13,079,906
12,857,104
11,212,665
FHLB stock, at cost
43,345
36,628
17,809
Accrued interest receivable
57,473
56,291
46,987
Real estate owned, net
63
76
48
Premises and equipment, net
144,423
140,381
123,402
Bank-owned life insurance
293,354
294,386
255,708
Goodwill
444,997
444,330
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
35,312
39,667
1,897
Other assets
384,395
371,919
250,971
Total assets
$ 17,207,139
16,766,617
14,485,107
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,191,560
3,123,229
2,643,099
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,916,518
2,995,759
2,622,695
Money market deposit accounts
2,766,675
2,540,818
2,153,078
Savings deposits
2,459,255
2,366,513
2,211,509
Time deposits
2,827,810
2,916,698
2,570,648
Total deposits
14,161,818
13,943,017
12,201,029
Borrowed funds
612,075
446,283
198,008
Subordinated debt
114,800
114,800
114,713
Junior subordinated debentures
130,223
130,093
129,964
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
47,400
37,309
47,865
Accrued interest payable
8,385
6,846
7,729
Other liabilities
205,031
197,845
143,731
Total liabilities
15,279,732
14,876,193
12,843,039
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,396,520, 146,107,964 and
1,464
1,461
1,278
Additional paid-in capital
1,274,117
1,270,444
1,037,615
Retained earnings
734,423
689,210
699,049
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(82,597)
(70,691)
(95,874)
Total shareholders' equity
1,927,407
1,890,424
1,642,068
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 17,207,139
16,766,617
14,485,107
Equity to assets
11.20 %
11.27 %
11.34 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
8.65 %
8.64 %
8.93 %
Book value per share
$ 13.17
12.94
12.84
Tangible book value per share*
$ 9.88
9.63
9.85
Closing market price per share
$ 15.16
12.00
12.78
Full time equivalent employees
2,183
2,169
1,998
Number of banking offices
162
161
141
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 182,469
180,549
184,047
177,723
154,914
Mortgage-backed securities
18,024
16,999
14,071
12,668
12,154
Taxable investment securities
1,799
1,601
1,324
1,183
999
Tax-free investment securities
674
762
777
752
512
FHLB stock dividends
738
768
701
652
318
Interest-earning deposits
1,436
871
1,905
1,700
2,673
Total interest income
205,140
201,550
202,825
194,678
171,570
Interest expense:
Deposits
50,384
51,083
52,947
51,880
46,826
Borrowed funds
7,818
7,985
7,712
6,824
5,300
Total interest expense
58,202
59,068
60,659
58,704
52,126
Net interest income
146,938
142,482
142,166
135,974
119,444
Provision for credit losses - loans
4,280
4,954
5,743
31,394
11,456
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
2,357
(585)
1,981
(189)
(2,712)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
140,301
138,113
134,442
104,769
110,700
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of investments
336
11
142
36
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,217
1,186
437
341
819
Service charges and fees
16,908
17,118
17,377
16,911
15,797
Trust and other financial services income
9,449
8,618
8,416
8,040
7,948
Gain on real estate owned, net
20
70
148
132
258
Income from bank-owned life insurance
2,013
2,042
8,269
1,751
1,421
Mortgage banking income
738
329
379
1,003
1,075
Other operating income
3,548
3,208
2,609
3,984
3,620
Total noninterest income
34,229
32,582
37,777
32,198
30,938
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
63,476
58,330
65,143
63,014
55,213
Premises and occupancy costs
8,494
9,863
8,170
7,707
7,122
Office operations
3,660
3,875
4,217
3,495
2,910
Collections expense
665
878
856
776
838
Processing expenses
16,948
16,806
16,454
15,072
12,973
Marketing expenses
2,362
1,668
1,827
1,932
3,018
Federal deposit insurance premiums
(291)
2,895
3,538
3,361
2,296
Professional services
3,490
3,523
3,366
3,010
3,990
Amortization of intangible assets
2,166
2,189
2,257
1,974
436
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
426
631
4,160
31,260
6,244
Other expenses
2,887
3,380
3,533
1,897
2,500
Total noninterest expense
104,283
104,038
113,521
133,498
97,540
Income before income taxes
70,247
66,657
58,698
3,469
44,098
Income tax expense
16,701
16,121
12,985
302
10,423
Net income
$ 53,546
50,536
45,713
3,167
33,675
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.37
0.35
|
0.31
0.02
0.26
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.36
0.34
0.31
0.02
0.26
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
147,127,223
146,850,635
146,703,966
141,175,516
128,114,509
Annualized return on average equity
11.20 %
10.86 %
9.70 %
0.69 %
8.26 %
Annualized return on average assets
1.27 %
1.22 %
1.10 %
0.08 %
0.93 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity*
14.94 %
14.59 %
13.10 %
0.90 %
10.78 %
Efficiency ratio
57.56 %
59.43 %
63.09 %
79.38 %
64.86 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items**
56.24 %
57.82 %
59.57 %
59.63 %
60.42 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six months ended June 30,
2026
2025
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 363,018
319,552
Mortgage-backed securities
35,023
23,884
Taxable investment securities
3,400
1,932
Tax-free investment securities
1,436
1,024
FHLB stock dividends
1,506
684
Interest-earning deposits
2,307
5,089
Total interest income
406,690
352,165
Interest expense:
Deposits
101,467
94,151
Borrowed funds
15,803
10,752
Total interest expense
117,270
104,903
Net interest income
289,420
247,262
Provision for credit losses - loans
9,234
19,712
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
1,772
(3,057)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
278,414
230,607
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of investments
347
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
2,403
2,057
Service charges and fees
34,026
30,784
Trust and other financial services income
18,067
15,858
Gain on real estate owned, net
90
342
Income from bank-owned life insurance
4,055
2,752
Mortgage banking income
1,067
1,771
Other operating income
6,756
5,729
Total noninterest income
66,811
59,293
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
121,806
109,753
Premises and occupancy costs
18,357
15,522
Office operations
7,535
5,887
Collections expense
1,543
1,166
Processing expenses
33,754
26,963
Marketing expenses
4,030
4,898
Federal deposit insurance premiums
2,604
4,624
Professional services
7,013
6,746
Amortization of intangible assets
4,355
940
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
1,057
7,367
Other expenses
6,267
5,411
Total noninterest expense
208,321
189,277
Income before income taxes
136,904
100,623
Income tax expense
32,822
23,490
Net income
$ 104,082
77,133
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.71
0.60
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.71
0.60
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
146,990,065
128,347,141
Annualized return on average equity
11.03 %
9.56 %
Annualized return on average assets
1.25 %
1.08 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity*
14.77 %
12.51 %
Efficiency ratio
58.48 %
61.74 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items**
57.02 %
59.03 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Six months ended June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2026
2025
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 53,546
50,536
33,675
104,082
77,133
Non-GAAP adjustments
Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
426
631
6,244
1,057
7,367
Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
(119)
(177)
(1,748)
(296)
(2,063)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 53,853
50,990
38,171
104,843
82,437
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.36
0.34
0.26
0.71
0.60
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.37
0.35
0.30
0.71
0.64
Average equity
$ 1,918,135
1,887,742
1,635,966
1,903,023
1,626,342
Average assets
16,863,639
16,832,777
14,468,197
16,848,293
14,435,522
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
11.20 %
10.86 %
8.26 %
11.03 %
9.56 %
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
1.27 %
1.22 %
0.93 %
1.25 %
1.08 %
Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and
11.26 %
10.95 %
9.36 %
11.11 %
10.22 %
Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and
1.28 %
1.23 %
1.06 %
1.25 %
1.15 %
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
Tangible common equity to assets
Total shareholders' equity
$ 1,927,407
1,890,424
1,642,068
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(480,309)
(483,997)
(382,894)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,447,098
1,406,427
1,259,174
Total assets
$ 17,207,139
16,766,617
14,485,107
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(480,309)
(483,997)
(382,894)
Tangible assets
$ 16,726,830
16,282,620
14,102,213
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.65 %
8.64 %
8.93 %
Tangible book value per share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,447,098
1,406,427
1,259,174
Common shares outstanding
146,396,520
146,107,964
127,842,403
Tangible book value per share
9.88
9.63
9.85
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
Quarter ended
Six months ended June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
Net income
$ 53,546
50,536
45,713
3,167
33,675
104,082
77,133
Average shareholders' equity
1,918,135
1,887,742
1,870,088
1,809,395
1,635,966
1,903,023
1,626,342
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
(481,022)
(483,240)
(485,252)
(409,875)
(383,152)
(482,125)
(383,399)
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,437,113
1,404,502
1,384,836
1,399,520
1,252,814
1,420,898
1,242,943
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
14.94 %
14.59 %
13.10 %
0.90 %
10.78 %
14.77 %
12.51 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset
Noninterest expense
$ 104,283
104,038
113,521
133,498
97,540
208,321
189,277
Less: amortization expense
(2,166)
(2,189)
(2,257)
(1,974)
(436)
(4,355)
(940)
Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
(426)
(631)
(4,160)
(31,260)
(6,244)
(1,057)
(7,367)
Noninterest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
$ 101,691
101,218
107,104
100,264
90,860
202,909
180,970
Net interest income
$ 146,938
142,482
142,166
135,974
119,444
289,420
247,262
Noninterest income
34,229
32,582
37,777
32,198
30,938
66,811
59,293
Less: gain on the sale of investments
(336)
(11)
(142)
(36)
-
(347)
-
Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gain on sale of investments
$ 180,831
175,053
179,801
168,136
150,382
355,884
306,555
Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset
56.24 %
57.82 %
59.57 %
59.63 %
60.42 %
57.02 %
59.03 %
*
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, gain on sale of investments, asset disposition and restructuring expense and amortization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 per depositor are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following
As of June 30, 2026
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)
$ 3,945,748
27.9 %
6,287
Less intercompany deposit accounts
1,427,595
10.1 %
12
Less collateralized deposit accounts
445,460
3.2 %
253
Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts
$ 2,072,693
14.6 %
6,022
(1)
Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.
Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $185 million, or 1.3% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2026. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $404 million, or 2.9% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2026. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $344,187 as of June 30, 2026.
The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:
As of June 30, 2026
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,750,490
12.3 %
310,031
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,441,070
10.2 %
47,768
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,372,409
9.7 %
54,166
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
1,544,109
10.9 %
8,805
Personal money market deposits
1,788,118
12.6 %
28,151
Business money market deposits
978,557
6.9 %
3,179
Savings deposits
2,459,255
17.4 %
187,619
Time deposits
2,827,810
20.0 %
76,448
Total deposits
$ 14,161,818
100.0 %
716,167
Our average deposit account balance as of June 30, 2026 was $19,774. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $743 million as of June 30, 2026.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At June 30, 2026
Actual (1)
Minimum capital
requirements (2)
Well capitalized
requirements
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
$ 1,934,993
15.17 %
$ 1,339,188
10.50 %
$ 1,275,417
10.00 %
Northwest Bank
1,789,556
14.04 %
1,337,925
10.50 %
1,274,214
10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,557,333
12.21 %
1,084,105
8.50 %
765,250
6.00 %
Northwest Bank
1,630,118
12.79 %
1,083,082
8.50 %
1,019,371
8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,557,333
12.21 %
892,792
7.00 %
N/A
N/A
Northwest Bank
1,630,118
12.79 %
891,950
7.00 %
828,239
6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,557,333
9.37 %
664,478
4.00 %
N/A
N/A
Northwest Bank
1,630,118
9.83 %
663,100
4.00 %
828,874
5.00 %
(1)
June 30, 2026 figures are estimated.
(2)
Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2026
Marketable securities available-for-sale
Amortized cost
Gross unrealized
holding gains
Gross unrealized
holding losses
Fair value
Weighted average
Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:
Due after ten years
$ 39,877
-
(7,237)
32,640
5.75
Municipal securities:
Due in one year or less
1,250
1
-
1,251
0.47
Due after one year through five years
5,605
13
(22)
5,596
2.18
Due after five years through ten years
20,303
160
(1,333)
19,130
6.51
Due after ten years
48,105
182
(6,234)
42,053
9.14
Corporate debt issues:
Due after one year through five years
16,405
15
(107)
16,313
2.92
Due after five years through ten years
76,798
1,557
(635)
77,720
5.59
Due after ten years
5,000
25
-
5,025
4.36
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
527,666
1,750
(14,661)
514,755
7.24
Variable rate pass-through
364
5
-
369
3.00
Fixed rate agency CMBS
634,265
198
(79,321)
555,142
3.67
Variable rate agency CMBS
6,283
-
(5)
6,278
1.74
Fixed rate agency CMOs
562,128
478
(37,872)
524,734
4.50
Variable rate agency CMOs
28,116
62
(5)
28,173
4.77
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
1,758,822
2,493
(131,864)
1,629,451
5.07
Total marketable securities available-for-sale
$ 1,972,165
4,446
(147,432)
1,829,179
5.18
Marketable securities held-to-maturity
Government sponsored
Due after one year through five years
$ 107,990
-
(8,338)
99,652
2.49
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
91,615
-
(10,366)
81,249
3.92
Variable rate pass-through
294
1
-
295
4.94
Fixed rate agency CMBS
72,220
-
(12,750)
59,470
3.52
Fixed rate agency CMOs
358,155
-
(48,933)
309,222
5.38
Variable rate agency CMOs
528
-
-
528
3.58
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
522,812
1
(72,049)
450,764
4.87
Total marketable securities held-to-maturity
$ 630,802
1
(80,387)
550,416
4.46
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Nonaccrual loans:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 11,766
10,500
12,247
11,497
8,482
Home equity loans
5,370
4,780
3,755
6,979
3,507
Consumer loans
4,791
5,732
5,711
5,898
4,418
Commercial real estate loans
47,440
47,337
57,485
82,580
62,091
Commercial and industrial loans
21,984
22,594
28,085
21,371
23,896
Total nonaccrual loans
91,351
90,943
107,283
128,325
102,394
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
573
543
646
701
493
Nonperforming loans
91,924
91,486
107,929
129,026
102,887
Real estate owned, net
63
65
76
174
48
Nonperforming assets
$ 91,987
91,551
108,005
129,200
102,935
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.69 %
0.70 %
0.83 %
1.00 %
0.91 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.53 %
0.54 %
0.64 %
0.79 %
0.71 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.15 %
1.22 %
1.14 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
162.44 %
164.01 %
139.18 %
121.99 %
125.53 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At June 30, 2026
Pass
Special mention *
Substandard **
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,990,142
-
11,766
-
-
3,001,908
Home equity loans
1,491,787
-
5,370
-
-
1,497,157
Consumer loans
2,837,791
-
5,267
-
-
2,843,058
Total Personal Banking
7,319,720
-
22,403
-
-
7,342,123
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,443,890
152,441
391,906
-
-
2,988,237
Commercial and industrial loans
2,742,819
46,301
109,747
-
-
2,898,867
Total Commercial Banking
5,186,709
198,742
501,653
-
-
5,887,104
Total loans
$ 12,506,429
198,742
524,056
-
-
13,229,227
At March 31, 2026
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,025,485
-
10,499
-
-
3,035,984
Home equity loans
1,491,020
-
4,780
-
-
1,495,800
Consumer loans
2,654,310
-
6,257
-
-
2,660,567
Total Personal Banking
7,170,815
-
21,536
-
-
7,192,351
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,651,304
147,384
362,626
-
-
3,161,314
Commercial and industrial loans
2,543,444
45,383
113,456
-
-
2,702,283
Total Commercial Banking
5,194,748
192,767
476,082
-
-
5,863,597
Total loans
$ 12,365,563
192,767
497,618
-
-
13,055,948
At December 31, 2025
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,088,533
-
12,247
-
-
3,100,780
Home equity loans
1,503,777
-
3,755
-
-
1,507,532
Consumer loans
2,557,577
-
6,313
-
-
2,563,890
Total Personal Banking
7,149,887
-
22,315
-
-
7,172,202
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,817,802
131,589
347,511
-
-
3,296,902
Commercial and industrial loans
2,392,830
61,852
83,530
-
-
2,538,212
Total Commercial Banking
5,210,632
193,441
431,041
-
-
5,835,114
Total loans
$ 12,360,519
193,441
453,356
-
-
13,007,316
At September 30, 2025
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,146,355
-
11,498
-
-
3,157,853
Home equity loans
1,513,914
-
6,979
-
-
1,520,893
Consumer loans
2,447,208
-
6,597
-
-
2,453,805
Total Personal Banking
7,107,477
-
25,074
-
-
7,132,551
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,912,166
171,005
412,493
-
-
3,495,664
Commercial and industrial loans
2,141,236
82,009
89,473
-
-
2,312,718
Total Commercial Banking
5,053,402
253,014
501,966
-
-
5,808,382
Total loans
$ 12,160,879
253,014
527,040
-
-
12,940,933
At June 30, 2025
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,039,809
-
12,317
-
-
3,052,126
Home equity loans
1,153,808
-
3,712
-
-
1,157,520
Consumer loans
2,206,363
-
4,912
-
-
2,211,275
Total Personal Banking
6,399,980
-
20,941
-
-
6,420,921
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,266,057
112,852
403,495
-
-
2,782,404
Commercial and industrial loans
1,956,751
87,951
93,797
-
-
2,138,499
Total Commercial Banking
4,222,808
200,803
497,292
-
-
4,920,903
Total loans
$ 10,622,788
200,803
518,233
-
-
11,341,824
*
Includes $79.1 million, $85.6 million, $38.2 million, $41.0 million, and $4.0 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
**
Includes $163.0 million, $100.4 million, $93.2 million, $96.9 million, and $19.2 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,140
- %
$ 44,502
1.5 %
$ 41,180
1.3 %
$ 1,639
0.1 %
$ 561
- %
Home equity loans
6,611
0.4 %
5,932
0.4 %
6,488
0.4 %
4,644
0.3 %
4,664
0.4 %
Consumer loans
11,812
0.4 %
10,429
0.4 %
14,063
0.5 %
12,257
0.5 %
9,174
0.4 %
Commercial real estate loans
4,370
0.1 %
17,541
0.6 %
28,645
0.9 %
14,600
0.4 %
4,585
0.2 %
Commercial and industrial loans
2,844
0.1 %
7,127
0.3 %
5,657
0.2 %
9,974
0.4 %
5,569
0.3 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 26,777
0.2 %
$ 85,531
0.7 %
$ 96,033
0.7 %
$ 43,114
0.3 %
$ 24,553
0.2 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 7,468
0.2 %
$ 2,531
0.1 %
$ 10,934
0.4 %
$ 7,917
0.3 %
$ 8,958
0.3 %
Home equity loans
2,116
0.1 %
2,946
0.2 %
2,316
0.2 %
2,671
0.2 %
985
0.1 %
Consumer loans
3,508
0.1 %
4,264
0.2 %
4,599
0.2 %
3,691
0.2 %
3,233
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,208
0.1 %
25,859
0.8 %
12,941
0.4 %
1,575
- %
13,240
0.5 %
Commercial and industrial loans
5,837
0.2 %
8,432
0.3 %
2,899
0.1 %
1,915
0.1 %
2,031
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 22,137
0.2 %
$ 44,032
0.3 %
$ 33,689
0.3 %
$ 17,769
0.1 %
$ 28,447
0.3 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 10,671
0.4 %
$ 6,468
0.2 %
$ 10,001
0.3 %
$ 9,427
0.3 %
$ 6,905
0.2 %
Home equity loans
4,343
0.3 %
3,263
0.2 %
2,492
0.2 %
2,963
0.2 %
1,879
0.2 %
Consumer loans
4,038
0.1 %
4,561
0.2 %
4,893
0.2 %
4,865
0.2 %
3,486
0.2 %
Commercial real estate loans
29,840
1.0 %
18,282
0.6 %
32,745
1.0 %
56,453
1.6 %
41,875
1.5 %
Commercial and industrial loans
15,659
0.5 %
11,266
0.4 %
16,269
0.6 %
9,490
0.4 %
10,433
0.5 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 64,551
0.5 %
$ 43,840
0.3 %
$ 66,400
0.5 %
$ 83,198
0.6 %
$ 64,578
0.6 %
Total loans delinquent
$ 113,465
0.9 %
$ 173,403
1.3 %
$ 196,122
1.5 %
$ 144,081
1.1 %
$ 117,578
1.0 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Beginning balance
$ 150,045
150,212
157,396
129,159
122,809
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
-
-
-
6,029
-
Provision
4,280
4,954
5,743
31,394
11,456
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(465)
(1,001)
(228)
(137)
(273)
Charge-offs home equity
(383)
(291)
(558)
(336)
(413)
Charge-offs consumer
(4,121)
(4,531)
(4,139)
(3,994)
(3,331)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(889)
(254)
(9,765)
(4,312)
(293)
Charge-offs commercial and industrial
(945)
(1,155)
(532)
(2,395)
(3,597)
Recoveries
1,799
2,111
2,295
1,988
2,801
Ending balance
$ 149,321
150,045
150,212
157,396
129,159
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.15 %
0.16 %
0.40 %
0.29 %
0.18 %
Six months ended June 30,
2026
2025
Beginning balance
$ 150,212
116,819
Provision
9,234
19,712
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(1,466)
(861)
Charge-offs home equity
(674)
(686)
Charge-offs consumer
(8,652)
(7,136)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(1,143)
(409)
Charge-offs commercial and industrial
(2,100)
(4,168)
Recoveries
3,910
5,888
Ending balance
$ 149,321
129,159
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.16 %
0.13 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,030,237
30,219
3.99 %
$ 3,078,476
30,596
3.98 %
$ 3,147,858
31,814
4.04 %
$ 3,160,008
31,386
3.97 %
$ 3,091,324
29,978
3.88 %
Home equity loans
1,494,049
21,798
5.85 %
1,501,203
21,512
5.81 %
1,512,049
22,802
5.98 %
1,421,717
21,080
5.88 %
1,145,655
16,265
5.69 %
Consumer loans
2,658,435
36,064
5.44 %
2,529,868
34,270
5.49 %
2,412,579
34,436
5.66 %
2,330,173
32,729
5.57 %
2,073,103
28,648
5.54 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,131,545
49,291
6.23 %
3,342,140
51,337
6.14 %
3,468,667
53,345
6.02 %
3,377,740
51,761
6.00 %
2,836,757
43,457
6.06 %
Commercial and industrial loans
2,779,969
45,753
6.51 %
2,632,150
43,497
6.61 %
2,441,346
42,447
6.80 %
2,278,859
41,519
7.13 %
2,102,115
37,287
7.02 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
13,094,235
183,125
5.61 %
13,083,837
181,212
5.62 %
12,982,499
184,844
5.65 %
12,568,497
178,475
5.63 %
11,248,954
155,635
5.55 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
2,232,535
18,024
3.23 %
2,148,996
16,999
3.16 %
1,892,074
14,071
2.97 %
1,810,209
12,668
2.80 %
1,790,423
12,154
2.72 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
299,068
2,652
3.55 %
317,996
2,566
3.23 %
309,147
2,339
3.03 %
301,719
2,153
2.85 %
266,053
1,668
2.51 %
FHLB stock, at cost
34,416
738
8.60 %
36,220
768
8.59 %
32,876
701
8.46 %
30,434
652
8.51 %
17,838
318
7.15 %
Other interest-earning deposits
141,898
1,436
4.00 %
139,970
871
2.49 %
170,370
1,905
4.37 %
164,131
1,700
4.05 %
220,416
2,673
4.85 %
Total interest-earning assets
15,802,152
205,975
5.23 %
15,727,019
202,416
5.22 %
15,386,966
203,860
5.26 %
14,874,990
195,648
5.22 %
13,543,684
172,448
5.11 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,061,487
1,105,758
1,107,042
1,067,450
924,513
Total assets
$ 16,863,639
$ 16,832,777
$ 16,494,008
$ 15,942,440
$ 14,468,197
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,447,522
6,531
1.07 %
$ 2,395,887
6,072
1.03 %
$ 2,362,215
6,324
1.06 %
$ 2,343,137
6,679
1.13 %
$ 2,212,175
6,521
1.18 %
Interest-bearing demand deposit
2,973,878
8,422
1.14 %
2,999,478
8,741
1.18 %
2,940,296
9,084
1.23 %
2,782,369
8,258
1.18 %
2,609,887
7,192
1.11 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,728,590
12,723
1.87 %
2,609,333
12,128
1.88 %
2,522,362
12,499
1.97 %
2,392,748
11,785
1.95 %
2,121,088
9,658
1.83 %
Time deposits
2,882,261
22,708
3.16 %
2,967,098
24,142
3.30 %
2,841,234
25,040
3.50 %
2,818,526
25,158
3.54 %
2,599,254
23,455
3.62 %
Total interest bearing deposits (g)
11,032,251
50,384
1.83 %
10,971,796
51,083
1.89 %
10,666,107
52,947
1.97 %
10,336,780
51,880
1.99 %
9,542,404
46,826
1.97 %
Borrowed funds (f)
379,262
3,740
3.96 %
404,547
3,875
3.88 %
354,894
3,425
3.83 %
347,357
3,366
3.84 %
208,342
2,046
3.94 %
Subordinated debt
114,800
2,200
7.58 %
114,800
2,204
7.68 %
114,800
2,285
7.79 %
114,745
1,335
4.65 %
114,661
1,148
4.00 %
Junior subordinated debentures
130,181
1,878
5.70 %
130,121
1,906
5.86 %
130,051
2,002
6.02 %
129,986
2,123
6.39 %
129,921
2,106
6.41 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,656,494
58,202
2.00 %
11,621,264
59,068
2.06 %
11,265,852
60,659
2.14 %
10,928,868
58,704
2.13 %
9,995,328
52,126
2.09 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
3,101,574
3,074,939
3,105,108
2,959,871
2,611,597
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
187,436
248,832
252,960
244,306
225,306
Total liabilities
14,945,504
14,945,035
14,623,920
14,133,045
12,832,231
Shareholders' equity
1,918,135
1,887,742
1,870,088
1,809,395
1,635,966
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 16,863,639
$ 16,832,777
$ 16,494,008
$ 15,942,440
$ 14,468,197
Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE
147,773
3.23 %
143,348
3.16 %
143,201
3.12 %
136,944
3.09 %
120,322
3.02 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE
$ 4,145,658
3.75 %
$ 4,105,755
3.70 %
$ 4,121,114
3.69 %
$ 3,946,122
3.65 %
$ 3,548,356
3.56 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (d)
835
866
1,035
970
878
Net interest income, GAAP basis
146,938
142,482
142,166
135,974
119,444
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.36X
1.35X
1.37X
1.36X
1.36X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of total deposits were 1.43%, 1.48%, 1.53%, 1.55%, and 1.55%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Six months ended June 30,
2026
2025
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/cost
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,054,223
60,815
3.98 %
$ 3,123,353
60,372
3.87 %
Home equity loans
1,497,606
43,310
5.83 %
1,142,708
32,429
5.72 %
Consumer loans
2,594,507
70,334
5.47 %
2,011,012
54,921
5.51 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,236,260
100,628
6.18 %
2,858,064
99,973
6.96 %
Commercial loans
2,706,468
89,250
6.56 %
2,077,799
73,299
7.02 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
13,089,064
364,337
5.61 %
11,212,936
320,994
5.77 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
2,190,996
35,023
3.20 %
1,781,959
23,884
2.68 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
308,480
5,218
3.38 %
264,945
3,269
2.47 %
FHLB stock, at cost
35,313
1,505
8.60 %
19,342
684
7.13 %
Other interest-earning deposits
140,934
2,307
3.26 %
231,914
5,089
4.36 %
Total interest-earning assets
15,764,787
408,390
5.22 %
13,511,096
353,920
5.28 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,083,506
924,426
Total assets
$ 16,848,293
$ 14,435,522
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,421,847
12,603
1.05 %
$ 2,203,289
12,973
1.19 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,986,607
17,163
1.16 %
2,601,604
14,255
1.10 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,669,291
24,851
1.88 %
2,102,124
18,964
1.82 %
Time deposits
2,924,445
46,850
3.23 %
2,614,238
47,959
3.70 %
Total interest bearing deposits (g)
11,002,190
101,467
1.86 %
9,521,255
94,151
1.99 %
Borrowed funds (f)
391,835
7,615
3.92 %
216,189
4,252
3.97 %
Subordinated debt
114,800
4,405
7.63 %
114,618
2,296
4.01 %
Junior subordinated debentures
130,151
3,783
5.78 %
129,889
4,204
6.44 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,638,976
117,270
2.03 %
9,981,951
104,903
2.12 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
3,088,330
2,600,113
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
217,964
227,116
Total liabilities
14,945,270
12,809,180
Shareholders' equity
1,903,023
1,626,342
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 16,848,293
$ 14,435,522
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
291,120
3.19 %
249,017
3.16 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 4,125,811
3.72 %
$ 3,529,145
3.72 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (d)
1,700
1,755
Net interest income, GAAP basis
289,420
247,262
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.35X
1.35X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 1.45% and 1.57%, respectively.
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.