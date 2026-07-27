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PR Newswire
27.07.2026 23:07 Uhr
34 Leser
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Katahdin Trust Company: Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

HOULTON, Maine, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank in Maine founded in 1918, has announced 2026 second-quarter earnings of $2.4 million, or $0.76 per common share, and $4.9 million for the first six months or $1.54 per common share.

The second quarter provided continued loan growth of $47.4 million or 5.4%. This strong quarter put total loans at $930.5 million, an increase of 9.9% over the past year. Total assets reached $1.16 billion.

"We are pleased to deliver yet another solid quarter," stated Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward continuing to build on these results as we go through 2026."

For more information and to view a copy of the Bank's most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations/Financial-Reports.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1.16 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.

SOURCE Katahdin Trust Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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