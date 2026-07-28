Tongwei showcased its new TNC 3.0 module series at The smarter E 2026 in Munich, along with a new module variant that boosts the bifaciality of the company's modules close to 90%. In an interview at the event, the company's Director of Product & Technology, Zander Yuan, said peak power of the TNC 3.0 module can reach up to 770 W, with maximum efficiency close to 24.8%. He says the modules also offer clients the flexibility to upgrade their systems from 1500 V to 2000 V. At the event, Tongwei offered demonstrations of how the BIFIMAX module variant improves bifaciality compared with standard ...

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