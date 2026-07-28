French renewables company Solmeria, formerly known as Ferme Solaire, has launched a European-wide platform for selling solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects directly to buyers. Known as Solmeria Marketplace, the platform spans ground-mounted PV, agriPV, C&I solar and BESS, at all stages of development ranging from greenfield to ready-to-build projects. The commission, payable only upon successful completion of a sale, is significantly lower than that of a traditional merger and acquisitions agency. Created at the request of developers, the marketplace is aiming to bring liquidity ...

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