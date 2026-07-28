AireSpring: AIreCONTROL Earns Second Consecutive AI Agent Product of the Year Award

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global managed network services provider that helps enterprises simplify and manage complex connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and communications environments worldwide, today announced its AIreCONTROL IT service management (ITSM) platform has received TMC's AI Agent Product of the Year Award for the second consecutive year.

The annual TMCnet awards recognize innovative AI agent and intelligent automation solutions that help organizations streamline workflows, improve decision-making, increase productivity, and deliver better customer and employee experiences. Selected by TMCnet editors, winners are recognized for meaningful innovation, measurable business impact, and their ability to help organizations operate more intelligently and efficiently.

AIreCONTROL helps enterprises manage complex, distributed IT environments by bringing network, carrier, device, weather, power-grid, and other operational data into a unified view. Its AIOps capabilities correlate signals across multiple sources, identify emerging issues, and initiate automated workflows, including support case creation, before problems escalate into service disruptions.

Unlike tools that simply generate more alerts, AIreCONTROL connects detection with action. Combined with AireSpring's 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) and dedicated Tier 3 engineers, the platform helps IT teams reduce manual triage, respond more quickly, and resolve complex incidents with less vendor interaction.

"We're honored that AIreCONTROL has received this recognition for the second consecutive year," said AireSpring CEO Avi Lonstein. "AI is most valuable when it helps people make better decisions and take action sooner. AIreCONTROL applies AI in practical ways that help IT teams identify issues earlier, accelerate response, and reduce disruption across complex, distributed environments."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is a global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions to enterprises worldwide. The company remains founder-led, combining its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT service management platform with highly personalized customer support to simplify the management of complex global networks.

Through direct relationships with more than 265 carriers across 190 countries, AireSpring provides organizations with a single-source solution for global connectivity with one contract, one bill, and one point of contact. AireSpring delivers its services exclusively through a network of technology services distributors, MSPs, and value-added resellers (VARs).

Learn more at www.airespring.com.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill

SVP, Marketing

888-389-2899

info@airespring.com

SOURCE: AireSpring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airecontrol-earns-second-consecutive-ai-agent-product-of-the-year-award-1195813