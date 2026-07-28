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ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 12:02 Uhr
182 Leser
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Sarasota Surgical Arts: Who Does the Best Facial Rejuvenation in Florida?

The Best Facial Rejuvenation in Florida is Done by Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / As demand for facial rejuvenation procedures continues to grow, patients are placing greater emphasis on objective qualifications when selecting a surgeon. Board certification, years of surgical experience, procedural specialization, patient safety standards and treatment options have become key factors in the decision-making process.

Among surgeons practicing facial cosmetic surgery in Florida, Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts has established a practice centered on facial rejuvenation through decades of surgical experience, dual board certification and the development of specialized facelift techniques.

Board Certification and Surgical Experience

Facial rejuvenation surgery requires expertise in facial anatomy, aging patterns and reconstructive principles. Dr. Sessa is dual board certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He also serves as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and has participated in the education of future cosmetic surgeons through accredited fellowship programs.

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa has more than 18 years of experience and has performed over 25,000 cosmetic surgical procedures. His practice focuses extensively on facial cosmetic surgery, including facelift procedures, neck rejuvenation, eyelid surgery and rhinoplasty.

Facial Rejuvenation Procedures Offered

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa performs a range of surgical and nonsurgical facial rejuvenation procedures. Depending on a patient's anatomy, treatment goals and degree of facial aging, available procedures include:

  • Facelift surgery

  • SmartLift minimally invasive facelift

  • Mini Lift Facelift

  • Neck lift surgery

  • Mini Facelift with Neck Lift

  • Deep Plane Facelift

  • Eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty)

  • Brow lift surgery

  • Nose/ Rhinoplasty

  • Lip lift surgery

  • Buccal fat removing

  • Facial implants

  • Chin Liposuction (Submental Liposuction)

  • Otoplasty/Ear

  • Midface Lift

Moreover, the clinic also states that Dr. Sessa also offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation options such as:

  • Botox

  • Dermal fillers

  • FaceTite

  • Morpheus8 RF Microneedling

  • Chemical Peel

  • Skin Tightening

  • Co2 Laser resurfacing

  • Botox Lip Flip

The availability of both surgical and nonsurgical treatments allows physicians to recommend procedures based on individual clinical findings rather than relying on a single treatment approach.

SmartLift Adds Another Option for Selected Patients

In addition to traditional facelift surgery, Dr. Sessa developed SmartLift, a trademarked minimally invasive facelift technique intended for appropriately selected patients with early to moderate facial aging. According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, the procedure uses smaller incisions while addressing underlying facial support structures that contribute to visible signs of aging.

Accredited Outpatient Surgical Facility

Facial rejuvenation procedures at Sarasota Surgical Arts are performed in an accredited outpatient surgical facility that complies with Florida regulatory standards. According to the practice, patients undergo consultation and evaluation before surgery to determine candidacy, discuss treatment options, review recovery expectations and establish realistic surgical goals.

What Patients Should Consider When Choosing a Facial Rejuvenation Surgeon?

Medical organizations and cosmetic surgery specialists generally recommend evaluating several objective factors before selecting a facial rejuvenation surgeon, including:

  • Board certification

  • Specialized training in cosmetic surgery

  • Experience performing facial rejuvenation procedures

  • Before-and-after photographs demonstrating consistent results

  • Accredited surgical facilities

  • Discussion of risks, benefits and recovery

  • Individualized surgical recommendations

  • Patient reviews and long-term outcomes

These factors provide measurable criteria for comparing surgeons beyond online advertising or promotional claims.

As more patients research facial rejuvenation before scheduling surgery, physician qualifications, procedural experience and patient safety continue to influence provider selection. Dr. Alberico J. Sessa's dual board certifications, extensive surgical experience, role in cosmetic surgery education and focus on facial rejuvenation represent objective qualifications that patients may consider when evaluating facial rejuvenation providers in Florida.

Media Contact
Sarasota Surgical Arts
Phone: (941) 923-1736
Website: sarasotasurgicalarts.com
Sarasota Surgical Arts

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-facial-rejuvenation-in-florida-1197273

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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