The Best Botox in Bellevue and Kirkland, Washington, is at NW Face

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Patients searching for the best Botox in Kirkland and Bellevue, Washington, often compare providers based on physician qualifications, treatment planning, pricing transparency, convenience and the overall patient experience. Based on those factors, NW Face, formerly known as Northwest Face & Body, has emerged as a leading destination for Botox treatments serving communities throughout Seattle's Eastside.

Located at Carillon Point in Kirkland, the physician-led practice offers free personalized consultations, access to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri for injectable treatments, multiple neuromodulator options and a 30-unit BOTOX Cosmetic package for $249, equivalent to $8.30 per unit. Every patient receives an individualized recommendation because the appropriate dose depends on facial anatomy, muscle strength, treatment area, prior response and desired outcome.

A Convenient Botox Clinic Between Bellevue and Kirkland

NW Face is located at 3100 Carillon Point in south Kirkland, along the Lake Washington waterfront. The location is minutes from both downtown Bellevue and downtown Kirkland, making it convenient for patients throughout the Eastside, including Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Medina, Clyde Hill, Yarrow Point, Hunts Point and surrounding communities.

Instead of maintaining separate clinics in downtown Bellevue and downtown Kirkland, NW Face serves both communities from a central Carillon Point location. Patients can complete a typical Botox appointment in approximately 15 to 20 minutes and generally return to normal daily activities afterward.

Transparent Botox Pricing: 30 Units for $249

Price uncertainty is one of the most common frustrations for patients comparing Botox providers. NW Face addresses that concern by publishing a clear package price:

30 units of Botox: $249

Effective package price: $8.30 per unit

The 30-unit package may be appropriate for patients treating one or more common areas, although the number of units required will vary. Common treatment areas can include forehead lines, vertical frown lines between the eyebrows, crow's feet, bunny lines, chin dimpling, a gummy smile, platysmal neck bands and selected lower-face concerns. A consultation is necessary to determine which areas can be treated safely and how many units are appropriate.

Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri, board certified plastic surgeon at NW Face says:

"Patients should be able to understand the price of their treatment before they arrive. Our 30-unit Botox package is $249, and the consultation is free. We then determine the appropriate placement and dose based on the patient's anatomy, facial movement and personal goals."

At $8.30 per unit within the 30-unit package, NW Face offers a notably low, openly advertised Botox rate without sacrificing physician involvement or access to an established medical practice.

Access to a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Injector

Patients who prefer physician-administered Botox can receive injections from Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri, who is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has extensive experience with Botox, fillers, laser treatments and facial rejuvenation, and he personally performs many injectable treatments.

NW Face also has a broader team of licensed aesthetic medical providers. These providers work under the guidance of board-certified surgeons and follow clinical protocols. Patients who specifically want their injections performed by a plastic surgeon should request a surgeon appointment when scheduling.

Dr. Nalluri further says:

"Botox is not a one-size-fits-all treatment. The injector must understand facial anatomy, muscle movement and the relationship between each part of the face. My goal is not to eliminate expression. It is to soften the appropriate muscles while preserving a natural, refreshed appearance."

Free Personalized Botox Consultations

NW Face offers a free personalized consultation before treatment. During the consultation, the provider reviews the patient's medical history, prior injectable experience, facial muscle movement, areas of concern and preferred outcome.

The consultation also gives the patient an opportunity to discuss whether Botox is the best product for their goals or whether another neuromodulator may be more appropriate.

There is no obligation to receive treatment solely because a consultation has been completed.

Same-Day Botox Treatment May Be Available

For medically appropriate patients, consultation and treatment may be completed during the same visit. Same-day treatment is subject to provider availability, the patient's medical history, the requested treatment areas and confirmation that a neuromodulator is appropriate. NW Face's treatment materials state that injections may proceed during the consultation appointment in eligible cases.

This same-day option allows a patient to discuss the treatment, obtain a personalized recommendation and receive injections without scheduling a second visit.

Dr. Nalluri further states:

"Many of our patients have demanding professional and family schedules. When the patient is an appropriate candidate and we have availability, we can often complete the consultation and treatment during the same appointment."

Botox, Dysport, Daxxify, Xeomin and Jeuveau at One Practice

Botox is not the only injectable wrinkle relaxer available at NW Face. The practice also offers:

Dysport

Daxxify

Xeomin

Jeuveau, sometimes called Newtox

NW Face maintains dedicated treatment information for each of these products, allowing patients to discuss several neuromodulator options within one practice rather than visiting different clinics.

These medications are separate products with product-specific formulations and dosing systems. Units of one botulinum toxin product should not be directly converted into or compared with units of another. The provider should recommend the product and dose after evaluating the individual patient.

Dr. Nalluri explains why NW Face has multiple options:

"Offering Botox, Dysport, Daxxify, Xeomin and Jeuveau gives us flexibility. A patient may have responded well to one product previously, may prefer a particular treatment interval or may be trying a neuromodulator for the first time. The consultation allows us to make an individualized recommendation rather than automatically using the same product for everyone."

Why NW Face Offers the Best Botox in Bellevue and Kirkland?

For patients comparing where to receive Botox on the Eastside, NW Face provides a distinctive combination of advantages:

A central south Kirkland location convenient to both Bellevue and Kirkland.

A free personalized consultation.

A 30-unit Botox package for $249, equal to $8.30 per unit.

Access to a board-certified facial plastic surgeon injector.

A licensed medical injector team working in a physician-led practice.

Botox, Dysport, Daxxify, Xeomin and Jeuveau in one location.

Same-day consultation and treatment when appropriate and available.

A practice established in 1983 with decades of experience in medical and aesthetic care.

These factors make NW Face a leading destination for patients searching for the best Botox in Bellevue, the best Botox in Kirkland or an experienced Botox injector near the Bellevue-Kirkland area.

Media Contact:

Northwest Face & Body

Website: www.nwface.com

Phone: 425-472-2699

Email: contactus@nwface.com

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-does-the-best-botox-in-kirkland-and-bellevue-washington-1197283