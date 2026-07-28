Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3F) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from five drill holes at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, comprising the westernmost sequence of holes reported from the main prospect area to date, close to 300 m west of any previous drilling (Figures 1 to 5). Three definition holes tested the upper portion of the Christina prospect and two deep control holes defined the down-dip architecture through Golden Dyke and Rising Sun.

SDDSC235 is the westernmost hole released from Christina. The hole remained within prospective dyke and altered sediment for a cumulative 800 m of its 1,405.7 m length, including a zone of mineralization from 282.1 m that returned 481 m @ 0.9 g/t Au (uncut), carrying Christina through into the Golden Dyke corridor before defining the prospective corridor within Rising Sun 1,010 m below surface. The hole returned seven individual assays above 50 g/t Au, up to 496.0 g/t Au, demonstrating that Christina hosts the same scale of mineralized system as Golden Dyke and Rising Sun.

Best results include a broad intercept of 8.3 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 708.7 m and a high-grade interval of 0.8 m @ 141.0 g/t AuEq (141.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 568.9 m, both in SDDSC235. All three definition holes from the new western pad intersected gold within 15 m to 60 m of surface, defining up to three previously unidentified shallow vein sets, including 2.6 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq from 40.0 m in SDDSC220. Across the five holes, eight individual Au assays exceeded 50 g/t Au and four individual Sb assays exceeded 10% Sb, up to 39.50% Sb over 0.10 m from 91.79 m in SDDSC235. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 40% to 90% of the sampled thickness for all reported holes.

Four High Level Takeaways:

Westernmost step-out. SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 were drilled from a new pad approximately 300 m west of any previously released collar, and all three returned mineralization, confirming the system continues into previously untested ground with shallow gold intersected within 15 m to 60 m of surface. SDDSC235 links Christina and Golden Dyke in a single hole. The westernmost and deepest hole reported from Christina to date intersected 15 vein sets, including 481 m @ 0.9 g/t Au (uncut) and a high-grade hit of 0.8 m @ 141.0 g/t Au from 568.9 m, before defining the prospective corridor within Rising Sun 1,010 m below surface. Christina is now demonstrated to host the same mineralized system as Golden Dyke and Rising Sun. High-grade inventory keeps growing as drilling steps out. Five new composite intersections above 100 g/t Au lift the project total to 93, from 88, reinforcing the consistency of high-grade mineralization across an expanding footprint. All intersections form Christina are located outside the March 2025 exploration target. Shallow antimony grades confirm epizonal zonation at Christina. SDDSC235 returned 39.5% Sb over 0.1 m from 91.8 m and SDDSC220 returned 12.4% Sb over 0.2 m from 205.4 m, extending the critical mineral endowment west.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "SDDSC235 is one of the most important holes we have drilled at Sunday Creek. The westernmost hole reported from Christina, it stayed in near-continuous mineralization for 481 m @ 0.9 g/t gold (uncut), delivered individual assays up to 496 g/t gold below the entire Christina prospect.

"This hole shows Christina can deliver at the same scale and grade as Golden Dyke and Rising Sun, and it does so in ground we have only just begun to test. Around it, every definition hole from the new western pad hit gold within 15 to 60 m of surface, close to 300 m west of any previous drilling, while our control holes locked in the architecture that will guide the next phase of definition drilling.

"With eleven rigs turning, 68 holes at the lab and our 200,000 m program running through to Q1 2027, Sunday Creek continues to grow in scale and confidence with every set of results."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

SDDSC235 - the deepest west to east hole released to date from the Christina prospect, extending through Golden Dyke into the Rising Sun corridor at depth. The hole returned 481 m @ 0.92 g/t AuEq (uncut) (0.87 g/t Au, 0.02% Sb) from 282.1 m, with seven individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au and one exceeding 35% Sb. 1.6 m @ 21.4 g/t AuEq (21.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 246.5 m, including 0.2 m @ 156.5 g/t AuEq (156.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 246.5 m 0.8 m @ 141.0 g/t AuEq (141.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 568.9 m 8.3 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 708.7 m (Golden Dyke), including 0.4 m @ 43.2 g/t AuEq (43.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 716.7 m 1.8 m @ 37.2 g/t AuEq (37.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 729.5 m (Golden Dyke), including 0.2 m @ 337.0 g/t AuEq (337.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 731.1 m Individual assays included 496 g/t Au, 337 g/t Au, 192.0 g/t Au, 156 g/t Au, 71.5 g/t Au, 51.4 g/t Au, 51.1 g/t Au, and 2.9 g/t Au and 39.5% Sb.

SDDSC220 - the first hole drilled from a new western drill pad, confirming shallow high-grade mineralization in previously untested westernmost ground, with one individual assay exceeding 10% Sb. 2.6 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (7.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 40.0 m, including 1.3 m @ 13.1 g/t AuEq (13.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 40.0 m 0.7 m @ 23.5 g/t AuEq (13.9 g/t Au, 4.0% Sb) from 205.2 m, including 0.2 m @ 72.4 g/t AuEq (42.8 g/t Au, 12.4% Sb) from 205.4 m Individual assays included 42.8 g/t Au & 12.40% Sb.

SDDSC232 - followed up high-grade results from SDDSC137W2, intersecting shallow Christina mineralization before the hole deviated off target and concluded at 516.5 m, short of the planned Golden Dyke intercept, with one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au. 1.3 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 81.4 m 0.1 m @ 172.2 g/t AuEq (172.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 286.1 m

SDDSC207 - drilled as a control hole sub-perpendicular to the main dyke trend, intersecting the main Christina vein set at depth and confirming high-grade gold mineralization in a hole designed only to test structural position. 0.2 m @ 41.7 g/t AuEq (41.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 490.2 m 2.5 m @ 2.7 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 501.5 m

SDDSC213 - drilled as a deep control hole, confirming a 260 m vertical step-down in the dyke position between 660 m and 740 m below surface, informing the architecture for the subsequent phase of definition drilling.

Project Totals to Date 273 drill holes for 130.6 km reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020 93 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut 110 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut 68 holes pending results currently being processed and analysed, including eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes, with eleven drill rigs currently operational on the project 200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027



Drill Hole Discussion

Five drill holes are reported here from the Christina prospect. SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 were drilled in a west-to-east orientation to optimise intersection angles across the vein architecture, while SDDSC207 and SDDSC213 were drilled sub-perpendicular to the dyke trend as control holes, designed to establish the down-dip architecture of the Christina prospect ahead of the follow-up definition holes along the prospective mineralized corridor. Together, these holes were designed to expand exploration opportunities across the Christina prospect, extending from surface through the Golden Dyke corridor and, in the case of SDDSC235, into Rising Sun at depth.

The five holes comprise three west-to-east definition holes and two deep control holes drilled to confirm the down-dip architecture of Christina ahead of a significant westernmost step-out of known mineralization. SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 returned shallow high-grade intersections, delivering the first confirmed mineralization across the westernmost, previously untested parts of the prospect, and confirmed that mineralization continues from surface through the Golden Dyke corridor and, in SDDSC235, into the Rising Sun corridor at depth.

Eight (8) individual Au assays greater than 50 g/t Au and four (4) individual Sb assays greater than 10% Sb were intersected amongst the five holes reported, reinforcing the continued high-grade growth in upper Christina as exploration continues to define the boundaries of the mineralization.

These collars are the westernmost sequence of holes released drilling into the main prospect area of Sunday Creek to date, representing close to 300 m western step-out from previously released collar positions.

New shallow mineralization, not previously identified within this sequence of drilling, was intersected in SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235, successfully defining up to three new shallow vein sets within 15 m to 60 m of the surface.

SDDSC207

SDDSC207 was drilled as a control hole, sub-perpendicular to the main dyke trend, and successfully intersected close to 40 m downhole width of prospective terrain (Dyke and altered sediments) 350 m below the surface (estimated true width 21 m). Selected composite intervals from this hole, which skimmed the main vein set, demonstrate the prevalence of high-grade gold intersections in the Christina prospect.

Selected composite highlights include:

0.2 m @ 41.7 g/t AuEq (41.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 490.2 m

2.5 m @ 2.7 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 501.5 m

SDDSC213

SDDSC213 was also drilled as a control hole, intersecting 108 m of downhole prospective terrain (estimated true width 42 m). This is of particular importance in defining the position of the dyke structure at depth, where a 260 m vertical step down in the dyke position was identified between 660 m and 740 m below the surface, in an area of very little previous drilling, adjacent to the eastern boundary between the Christina and Golden Dyke prospects. This confirmed the dyke architecture required to inform the subsequent phase of definition drilling.

SDDSC220

SDDSC220 is the shallowest of the three definition holes included in this release and the first hole to be drilled from this western drill pad location, providing the first confirmation of mineralization in the upper westernmost parts of the Christina prospect.

SDDSC220 returned one individual assay exceeding 10% antimony:

12.40% Sb & 42.8 g/t Au over 0.20 m from 205.39 m

Selected composite highlights include:

2.6 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (7.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 40.0 m, including: 1.3 m @ 13.1 g/t AuEq (13.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 40.0 m



0.7 m @ 23.5 g/t AuEq (13.9 g/t Au, 4.0% Sb) from 205.2 m, including 0.2 m @ 72.4 g/t AuEq (42.8 g/t Au, 12.4% Sb) from 205.4 m



3.6 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 244.1 m, including: 1.0 m @ 16.1 g/t AuEq (15.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 244.1 m



SDDSC232

SDDSC232 was designed to follow up high-grade results from SDDSC137W2 (refer to ASX announcement titled 'SXG Drills 1.7 m @ 250.8 g/t Au, 260 m stepout at Christina' dated 28 October 2024) and extend testing toward the Golden Dyke corridor at depth. Deviation in the lower part of the hole caused it to track away from the target corridor, and drilling concluded at 516.5 m, short of the planned 1,000 m, prior to reaching Golden Dyke.

SDDSC232 intersected one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:

172.0 g/t Au & 0.07% Sb over 0.13 m from 286.06 m

The selected composite results from SDDSC232 relate solely to the Christina prospect, as drilling concluded before testing the Golden Dyke corridor:

1.3 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 81.4 m

4.3 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 121.6 m

0.1 m @ 172.2 g/t AuEq (172.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 286.1 m

SDDSC235

SDDSC235 is a milestone hole for Sunday Creek: the westernmost and deepest hole released from the Christina prospect to date. SDDSC235 was collared within the Christina prospect, drilled through Golden Dyke intersecting 15 vein sets in these prospects and continued on to define the position of the prospective corridor within Rising Sun, 1,010 m below the surface. The hole remained within the prospective dyke and altered sediment package for a cumulative 800 m of its 1,405.7 m length, including a single 481 m zone of near-continuous mineralized prospective terrain from 282.1 m to 763 m which returned 0.87 g/t Au and 0.02% Sb (0.92 g/t AuEq) (uncut). This continuity of mineralization demonstrates that Christina hosts the same scale of mineralized system as Golden Dyke and Rising Sun. The success of SDDSC235 can be attributed to understanding the architecture of the prospective terrain, defined by drilling SDDSC207 and SDDSC213, and previously released deep control hole SDDSC194W1 (refer to ASX announcement 'Southern Cross Gold drills deepest hole, Gold hit 460m below Golden Dyke' dated 9 April 2026).

SDDSC235 intersected seven individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au, highlighting the high-grade nature of the mineralization encountered along the hole:

156.0 g/t Au & 0.19% Sb over 0.21 m from 246.50 m

192.0 g/t Au & 0.00% Sb over 0.29 m from 552.49 m

496.0 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.20 m from 569.32 m

71.5 g/t Au & 0.00% Sb over 0.16 m from 569.52 m

51.4 g/t Au & 0.02% Sb over 0.10 m from 684.81 m

51.1 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.20 m from 714.80 m

337.0 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.20 m from 731.10 m

SDDSC235 returned one individual assay exceeding 35% antimony, again highlighting the high antimony presence in the shallow part of the system:

39.50% Sb & 2.9 g/t Au over 0.10 m from 91.79 m

Selected composite highlights from Christina include:

4.7 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 90.4 m 2.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 108.8 m, including 0.9 m @ 16.7 g/t AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 4.5% Sb) from 110.8 m 1.6 m @ 21.4 g/t AuEq (21.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 246.5 m, including: 0.2 m @ 156.5 g/t AuEq (156.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 246.5 m

2.8 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 286.2 m

2.1 m @ 28.2 g/t AuEq (28.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 550.7 m, including 0.3 m @ 192.0 g/t AuEq (192.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 552.5 m

0.8 m @ 141.0 g/t AuEq (141.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 568.9 m

With selected composite highlights extending into the Golden Dyke corridor:

0.4 m @ 36.3 g/t AuEq (36.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 604.8 m 8.3 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 708.7 m, including 0.4 m @ 43.2 g/t AuEq (43.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 716.7 m 1.8 m @ 37.2 g/t AuEq (37.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 729.5 m, including 0.2 m @ 337.0 g/t AuEq (337.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 731.1 m



Pending Results and Update

Eleven drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project. Results are pending from 68 holes currently being processed and analyzed including eleven holes that are actively being drilled and three abandoned holes (Figure 2). The Company's 200,000 m drill program continues through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 273 drill holes for 130,610.13 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,972.92m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,382.74 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area with seventeen (17) additional regional holes currently being processed. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of ninety-three (93) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and seventy-nine (79) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one-hundred and ten (110) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 124 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 2).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 40% to 90% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 5) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX:S XGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 93 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 136.2 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A, 9 April, 2026 SDDSC194W1

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/306808_115d6b58c41d4a0c_004full.jpg





Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/306808_115d6b58c41d4a0c_005full.jpg





Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas. The main regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

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Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

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Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC207 584.25 Christina 330094.8 5867459.3 278.3 -48.8 20.7 SDDSC213 941.44 Golden Dyke 330094.2 5867458.6 278.3 -62.6 14.6 SDDSC220 716.7 Christina 329779.1 5867552.6 286.59 -26.5 70.5 SDDSC232 516.5 Christina 329777.6 5867552.2 286.76 -34.1 65.7 SDDSC235 1405.7 Christina 329776.6 5867552 286.8 -44.7 63.2

Currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3 SDDSC205 1211.4 Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8 SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4 SDDSC218 796.99 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -47.6 265.5 SDDSC221 926.54 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 307 -50.6 285.3 SDDSC222 792.29 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7 SDDSC222W1 1065.5 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7 SDDSC223 435.25 Apollo East 331483 5867839.8 335.72 -33.9 262.2 SDDSC225 992.82 Christina 330754.5 5867733 306.93 -52.9 284.8 SDDSC226 826.1 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC226A In Progress

plan 1900 m Rising Sun 331278.1 5867112.6 289.16 -56.8 330.4 SDDSC226W1 603.9 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC227 412 Apollo East 331483.8 5867840.3 335.83 -36.6 266.5 SDDSC229 541.8 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -48.5 266.9 SDDSC230 1129.3 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77 SDDSC230W1 861.8 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77 SDDSC231 1196.4 Rising Sun 330339.6 5867858.6 277 -70.3 71.1 SDDSC234 449 Apollo East 331484.5 5867840.3 335.75 -46.1 266.1 SDDSC236 650.1 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -49.4 263.6 SDDSC237 359 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 245.7 SDDSC237W1 510.47 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 299.7 SDDSC238 In Progress

plan 750 m Christina 329780.9 5867551.9 286.5 -32 69.2 SDDSC239 915.63 Golden Dyke 330753.1 5867731.5 306.9 -31 270.2 SDDSC240 In Progress

plan 1250 m Rising Sun 330354.1 5867861.2 277.24 -58.7 73.9 SDDSC241 418.6 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867879.7 299.8 -39.1 243.5 SDDSC242A 370.67 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 -45.7 255.1 SDDSC242AW1 601.73 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 0 0 SDDSC243 1038 Apollo 331615.8 5867951.1 346.99 -59.5 269 SDDSC245 548.8 Regional 331533.7 5867845.3 341.2 -40.7 156.1 SDDSC246 760.2 Golden Dyke 330753.7 5867731.8 306.73 -39.5 274.6 SDDSC247 193.6 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.6 295.73 -32.3 248.5 SDDSC248 572.5 Apollo 331291.3 5867825.7 316.38 -40.9 269.8 SDDSC249 191.09 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.6 295.74 -36.7 245.9 SDDSC250 199.81 Rising Sun 330772.4 5867889.9 295.7 -36.9 252.3 SDDSC251 120.4 Apollo 331532.6 5867847.5 340.85 -31.9 270.4 SDDSC251A 306.7 Apollo 331532.8 5867847.9 340.89 -31.7 273.7 SDDSC252 200 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.9 295.68 -40 249.9 SDDSC253 349.4 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC253W1 1042.7 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC255 540 Golden Dyke 330773 5867890 295.56 -41.4 251.2 SDDSC256 445.5 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.4 295.71 -31 245.3 SDDSC257 304.74 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43 263.8 SDDSC257W1 634.5 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43 263.8 SDDSC258 In Progress

plan 1000 m Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.73 -32.5 265 SDDSC259 830 Golden Dyke 330754 5867731.7 306.66 -43.6 274 SDDSC259W1 In Progress

plan 1000 m Golden Dyke 330754 5867731.7 306.66 -43.6 274 SDDSC260 In Progress

plan 1230 m Rising Sun 330339.6 5867859.2 276.89 -69.6 64.3 SDDSC261 In Progress

plan 1015 m Apollo 331615 5867950.8 346.91 -45.5 266.3 SDDSC262 In Progress

plan 1150 m Apollo 331596 5867937 345 -55.5 266.5 SDDSC264 In Progress

plan 710 m Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -50.8 267.8

Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDTS009 506 Tonstall 336984.3 5870557.1 524.7 -28.3 285 SDDTS008 511.37 Tonstall 336992.9 5870558.4 524 -35 29 SDDTS010 535.79 Tonstall 336993.7 5870557.9 524.1 -37 44.4 SDDTS011 401.32 Tonstall 336992.1 5870557.3 524.1 -43 18 SDDCN002 259.88 Consols 336041 5870691 484 -37 241 SDDLV005A 419.1 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555.4 -31 206 SDDLV006 752.8 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555.4 -47 152 SDDCN003 323.06 Consols 336043.51 5870690.2 484.11933 -36 130 SDDCN005A 280 Consols 336041 5870691 484 0 0 SDDCN004 271.3 Consols 336041 5870691 484 -49 258 SDDLV007 395.1 Leviathan 334580 5870167 554.8 -29 110 SDDCN006 180 Consols 336043 5870690.2 484.1 -78 180 SDDLV008 In Progress

plan 350 m Leviathan 334101.2 5870007.2 544.1 -60 99 SDDTS012 In Progress

plan 700 m Tonstall 336992 5870558 524 -48.5 8.2 SDDCN007 152.4 Consols 336043 5870690.2 484.1 -50 115

Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC242 20.65 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 -45.7 255.1 SDDLV005 32.4 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555 -33 206 SDDCN005 34.7 Consols 336041 5870691 484 0 0

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC207 476.9 479.5 2.6 1.2 0.1 1.5 SDDSC207 487.4 487.9 0.5 5.4 1.2 8.3 SDDSC207 490.2 490.3 0.2 41.6 0.0 41.7 SDDSC207 501.5 504.0 2.5 1.3 0.6 2.7 SDDSC207 513.6 513.7 0.2 0.7 9.9 24.3 SDDSC220 40.0 42.6 2.6 7.5 0.0 7.5 Including 40.0 41.3 1.3 13.1 0.0 13.1 SDDSC220 71.0 72.8 1.8 1.8 0.0 1.9 SDDSC220 77.3 78.3 1.0 5.2 0.0 5.3 SDDSC220 100.5 103.7 3.2 2.0 0.5 3.3 Including 102.1 102.3 0.2 16.0 3.1 23.4 SDDSC220 199.2 201.4 2.2 2.2 0.6 3.6 SDDSC220 205.2 205.9 0.7 13.9 4.0 23.5 Including 205.4 205.6 0.2 42.8 12.4 72.4 SDDSC220 244.1 247.8 3.6 5.4 0.4 6.2 Including 244.1 245.1 1.0 15.9 0.1 16.1 SDDSC220 480.2 482.4 2.3 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC220 516.9 518.5 1.6 1.5 1.2 4.4 Including 516.9 518.3 1.5 1.6 1.2 4.4 SDDSC232 47.3 50.2 2.9 1.0 0.1 1.3 SDDSC232 81.4 82.7 1.3 1.9 0.9 4.1 SDDSC232 121.6 125.9 4.3 1.3 0.2 1.7 SDDSC232 278.1 280.1 1.9 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC232 286.1 286.2 0.1 172.0 0.1 172.2 SDDSC232 299.0 300.0 1.0 4.7 0.0 4.7 SDDSC235 49.8 51.0 1.2 2.6 1.9 7.2 Including 50.4 51.0 0.6 4.8 3.4 12.8 SDDSC235 53.7 55.7 2.0 0.4 1.2 3.2 SDDSC235 90.4 95.0 4.7 1.2 1.5 4.9 Including 91.8 91.9 0.1 2.9 39.5 97.3 Including 93.3 94.1 0.8 2.3 3.0 9.4 SDDSC235 108.8 111.7 2.9 2.4 1.5 6.1 Including 110.8 111.7 0.9 6.0 4.5 16.7 SDDSC235 246.5 248.1 1.6 21.3 0.0 21.4 Including 246.5 246.7 0.2 156.0 0.2 156.5 SDDSC235 282.1 282.4 0.3 10.0 0.1 10.2 SDDSC235 286.2 289.0 2.8 2.3 0.8 4.3 Including 288.2 289.0 0.8 7.6 2.5 13.5 SDDSC235 341.1 341.7 0.6 18.8 0.0 18.8 Including 341.1 341.4 0.3 32.1 0.0 32.1 SDDSC235 407.1 407.5 0.4 5.6 0.0 5.6 SDDSC235 412.3 413.2 0.9 10.2 0.0 10.3 SDDSC235 426.3 428.6 2.3 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC235 439.7 440.5 0.9 3.7 0.0 3.7 SDDSC235 460.5 461.9 1.4 2.8 0.3 3.5 SDDSC235 550.7 552.8 2.1 28.2 0.0 28.2 Including 552.5 552.8 0.3 192.0 0.0 192.0 SDDSC235 568.9 569.7 0.8 141.0 0.0 141.0 SDDSC235 584.6 585.1 0.5 17.9 0.0 17.9 SDDSC235 604.8 605.2 0.4 36.3 0.0 36.3 SDDSC235 684.8 685.5 0.7 10.7 0.0 10.7 SDDSC235 698.7 699.9 1.1 7.2 0.2 7.6 SDDSC235 708.7 717.0 8.3 4.8 0.0 4.8 Including 711.7 712.8 1.1 9.5 0.0 9.5 Including 714.8 715.0 0.2 51.1 0.0 51.1 Including 716.7 717.0 0.4 43.2 0.0 43.2 SDDSC235 727.2 727.4 0.1 47.4 0.0 47.4 SDDSC235 729.5 731.3 1.8 37.2 0.0 37.2 Including 731.1 731.3 0.2 337.0 0.0 337.0 SDDSC235 744.4 744.6 0.2 13.0 0.0 13.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC207 474.39 474.7 0.31 0.15 0.029 0.22 SDDSC207 476.42 476.94 0.52 0.22 0.051 0.34 SDDSC207 476.94 477.39 0.45 0.78 0.61 2.24 SDDSC207 477.39 478 0.61 1.25 0.098 1.48 SDDSC207 478 478.25 0.25 0.18 0.006 0.19 SDDSC207 478.25 478.86 0.61 2.61 0.055 2.74 SDDSC207 479.31 479.51 0.2 1.02 0.035 1.10 SDDSC207 479.51 480.13 0.62 0.09 0.016 0.13 SDDSC207 480.48 480.67 0.19 0.13 0.021 0.18 SDDSC207 481.65 482.18 0.53 0.14 0.054 0.27 SDDSC207 482.18 482.34 0.16 0.69 0.13 1.00 SDDSC207 482.34 482.6 0.26 0.38 0.35 1.22 SDDSC207 483.21 483.81 0.6 0.12 0.0081 0.14 SDDSC207 486.38 487.36 0.98 0.09 0.0075 0.11 SDDSC207 487.36 487.5 0.14 19.4 0.38 20.31 SDDSC207 487.5 487.9 0.4 0.46 1.51 4.07 SDDSC207 490.15 490.32 0.17 41.6 0.046 41.71 SDDSC207 492.75 492.99 0.24 0.2 0.18 0.63 SDDSC207 496.04 496.3 0.26 0.26 0.016 0.30 SDDSC207 496.3 496.6 0.3 2.13 0.016 2.17 SDDSC207 496.6 497 0.4 0.13 0.017 0.17 SDDSC207 501.52 501.7 0.18 0.57 1.02 3.01 SDDSC207 501.7 501.8 0.1 6.94 1.93 11.55 SDDSC207 501.8 501.92 0.12 1 1.89 5.52 SDDSC207 501.92 502.14 0.22 0.78 0.37 1.66 SDDSC207 503.9 504.02 0.12 18.6 6.02 32.99 SDDSC207 504.02 504.73 0.71 0.03 0.059 0.17 SDDSC207 506.05 506.29 0.24 0.33 0.014 0.36 SDDSC207 506.29 506.57 0.28 2.2 0.061 2.35 SDDSC207 506.57 507.3 0.73 0.07 0.027 0.13 SDDSC207 507.3 507.4 0.1 0.05 0.06 0.19 SDDSC207 507.4 508.04 0.64 0.31 0.05 0.43 SDDSC207 508.04 508.38 0.34 0.15 0.027 0.21 SDDSC207 508.38 508.9 0.52 0.35 0.021 0.40 SDDSC207 510.11 510.5 0.39 0.18 0.073 0.35 SDDSC207 510.5 511.21 0.71 0.09 0.022 0.14 SDDSC207 512.34 512.76 0.42 0.2 0.055 0.33 SDDSC207 512.76 512.91 0.15 0.55 0.069 0.71 SDDSC207 513.56 513.71 0.15 0.71 9.89 24.35 SDDSC207 513.71 514.15 0.44 0.06 0.033 0.14 SDDSC207 514.15 514.41 0.26 0.32 0.082 0.52 SDDSC207 514.41 515.04 0.63 0.08 0.08 0.27 SDDSC207 515.04 515.23 0.19 0.48 0.019 0.53 SDDSC207 515.23 515.46 0.23 0.27 0.27 0.92 SDDSC207 515.46 515.91 0.45 0.13 0.098 0.36 SDDSC207 516.53 516.7 0.17 0.58 0.24 1.15 SDDSC207 518.93 519.3 0.37 0.13 0.053 0.26 SDDSC207 520.6 521.9 1.3 0.21 0.002 0.21 SDDSC213 662.47 662.8 0.33 0.15 0.002 0.15 SDDSC213 793.94 795.09 1.15 0.1 0.002 0.10 SDDSC213 797.12 797.9 0.78 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC213 797.9 798.36 0.46 0.12 0.006 0.13 SDDSC213 801.8 802.36 0.56 0.11 0.006 0.13 SDDSC213 810.38 810.76 0.38 0.1 0.002 0.10 SDDSC213 843.13 844 0.87 1.3 0.002 1.30 SDDSC213 844 844.64 0.64 0.14 0.001 0.14 SDDSC213 847.96 848.7 0.74 0.29 0.003 0.30 SDDSC213 849.16 849.71 0.55 0.21 0.002 0.22 SDDSC213 849.71 850 0.29 0.16 0.002 0.17 SDDSC213 852.54 853.43 0.89 0.15 0.002 0.16 SDDSC213 853.43 853.79 0.36 0.14 0.003 0.15 SDDSC213 854.77 855.19 0.42 0.37 0.004 0.38 SDDSC213 856.48 856.74 0.26 0.17 0.008 0.19 SDDSC213 857.58 857.9 0.32 0.12 0.002 0.12 SDDSC213 859.42 859.72 0.3 0.18 0.002 0.18 SDDSC213 861.5 861.83 0.33 1.27 0.003 1.28 SDDSC213 861.83 862.54 0.71 0.16 0.002 0.17 SDDSC213 862.54 862.66 0.12 0.14 0.002 0.14 SDDSC213 866.09 866.52 0.43 0.48 0.006 0.49 SDDSC213 870.4 870.88 0.48 0.12 0.002 0.13 SDDSC213 870.88 871.92 1.04 0.11 0.002 0.11 SDDSC220 14.7 15.8 1.1 0.23 0.018 0.27 SDDSC220 22.9 24.2 1.3 0.1 0.002 0.10 SDDSC220 28.1 29.3 1.2 0.55 0.002 0.56 SDDSC220 30.6 31.9 1.3 0.42 0.004 0.43 SDDSC220 31.9 33.2 1.3 0.67 0.006 0.68 SDDSC220 33.2 34.5 1.3 0.19 0.003 0.20 SDDSC220 34.5 35.3 0.8 0.1 0.002 0.10 SDDSC220 37 37.7 0.7 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC220 38.7 40 1.3 0.48 0.003 0.49 SDDSC220 40 41.3 1.3 13.1 0.005 13.11 SDDSC220 41.3 42.6 1.3 1.81 0.002 1.82 SDDSC220 43.9 45.2 1.3 0.66 0.005 0.67 SDDSC220 45.2 46.5 1.3 1.33 0.005 1.34 SDDSC220 46.5 47.8 1.3 0.56 0.005 0.57 SDDSC220 47.8 48.48 0.68 0.18 0.02 0.23 SDDSC220 54.56 55.25 0.69 0.07 0.033 0.15 SDDSC220 55.25 55.75 0.5 0.21 0.017 0.25 SDDSC220 55.75 56.45 0.7 0.32 0.016 0.36 SDDSC220 56.76 56.95 0.19 0.05 0.071 0.22 SDDSC220 65.04 65.56 0.52 0.15 1.01 2.56 SDDSC220 65.56 65.96 0.4 0.19 0.032 0.27 SDDSC220 69.06 69.85 0.79 0.19 0.023 0.24 SDDSC220 69.85 70.55 0.7 0.11 0.009 0.13 SDDSC220 70.55 71.04 0.49 0.43 0.017 0.47 SDDSC220 71.04 71.39 0.35 5.16 0.037 5.25 SDDSC220 71.39 71.7 0.31 1.1 0.033 1.18 SDDSC220 71.7 72.12 0.42 0.53 0.017 0.57 SDDSC220 72.12 72.84 0.72 1.32 0.017 1.36 SDDSC220 72.84 73.6 0.76 0.48 0.027 0.54 SDDSC220 76 77.3 1.3 0.36 0.009 0.38 SDDSC220 77.3 78.3 1 5.24 0.009 5.26 SDDSC220 89.5 89.7 0.2 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC220 95 95.9 0.9 0.29 0.006 0.30 SDDSC220 95.9 97 1.1 1.37 0.16 1.75 SDDSC220 100.5 101.15 0.65 1.09 0.19 1.54 SDDSC220 101.15 101.5 0.35 0.77 0.44 1.82 SDDSC220 101.5 101.78 0.28 0.35 0.16 0.73 SDDSC220 101.78 102.07 0.29 1.66 0.29 2.35 SDDSC220 102.07 102.29 0.22 16 3.08 23.36 SDDSC220 102.29 102.75 0.46 1.39 0.64 2.92 SDDSC220 102.75 103.7 0.95 0.81 0.4 1.77 SDDSC220 103.7 105 1.3 0.09 0.016 0.13 SDDSC220 172.74 173.38 0.64 0.1 0.002 0.10 SDDSC220 187.13 187.29 0.16 0.24 0.17 0.65 SDDSC220 187.29 187.78 0.49 0.07 0.039 0.16 SDDSC220 187.78 188.12 0.34 0.46 0.35 1.30 SDDSC220 195.93 196.33 0.4 1.25 0.008 1.27 SDDSC220 199.07 199.2 0.13 0.62 0.093 0.84 SDDSC220 199.2 199.79 0.59 2.31 0.087 2.52 SDDSC220 199.79 200.22 0.43 0.3 0.16 0.68 SDDSC220 200.22 200.47 0.25 6.88 0.38 7.79 SDDSC220 200.47 201.43 0.96 1.78 1.12 4.46 SDDSC220 201.43 202.28 0.85 0.32 0.22 0.85 SDDSC220 202.28 203.48 1.2 0.14 0.058 0.28 SDDSC220 204.68 205.2 0.52 0.66 0.028 0.73 SDDSC220 205.2 205.39 0.19 1.65 0.2 2.13 SDDSC220 205.39 205.59 0.2 42.8 12.4 72.44 SDDSC220 205.59 205.85 0.26 0.64 0.33 1.43 SDDSC220 205.85 206.6 0.75 0.28 0.084 0.48 SDDSC220 206.6 207.47 0.87 0.42 0.063 0.57 SDDSC220 207.47 208.62 1.15 0.1 0.19 0.55 SDDSC220 208.62 209.3 0.68 0.5 0.16 0.88 SDDSC220 209.3 210.06 0.76 0.12 0.017 0.16 SDDSC220 210.06 211.15 1.09 0.58 0.21 1.08 SDDSC220 211.15 212.31 1.16 0.34 0.15 0.70 SDDSC220 215.22 215.64 0.42 0.09 0.007 0.11 SDDSC220 216.2 216.6 0.4 0.1 0.024 0.16 SDDSC220 216.6 217.68 1.08 0.1 0.009 0.12 SDDSC220 220.53 220.63 0.1 0.28 0.025 0.34 SDDSC220 240.4 241.4 1 0.18 0.004 0.19 SDDSC220 242.54 243 0.46 0.08 0.009 0.10 SDDSC220 244.11 244.21 0.1 44.7 0.54 45.99 SDDSC220 244.21 245.07 0.86 12.6 0.014 12.63 SDDSC220 245.07 245.17 0.1 0.13 0.043 0.23 SDDSC220 245.91 246.15 0.24 0.91 0.21 1.41 SDDSC220 246.15 246.56 0.41 0.43 0.051 0.55 SDDSC220 246.56 247.03 0.47 6.6 1.59 10.40 SDDSC220 247.03 247.54 0.51 1.06 0.37 1.94 SDDSC220 247.54 247.76 0.22 0.9 0.94 3.15 SDDSC220 247.76 248.64 0.88 0.42 0.1 0.66 SDDSC220 248.64 249.4 0.76 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC220 249.4 250.01 0.61 0.05 0.024 0.11 SDDSC220 250.01 250.36 0.35 0.31 0.01 0.33 SDDSC220 252.42 252.6 0.18 0.06 0.28 0.73 SDDSC220 254.17 254.55 0.38 0.07 0.017 0.11 SDDSC220 254.89 255.22 0.33 0.2 0.012 0.23 SDDSC220 255.86 256.13 0.27 1.46 0.013 1.49 SDDSC220 257 257.16 0.16 0.33 0.018 0.37 SDDSC220 260 260.1 0.1 0.61 0.02 0.66 SDDSC220 264.85 265.77 0.92 0.08 0.047 0.19 SDDSC220 265.77 266.66 0.89 0.14 0.14 0.47 SDDSC220 266.66 267 0.34 0.15 0.22 0.68 SDDSC220 268.73 269.8 1.07 0.13 0.025 0.19 SDDSC220 272.98 273.19 0.21 0.79 0.14 1.12 SDDSC220 274.16 274.93 0.77 0.16 0.022 0.21 SDDSC220 274.93 275.62 0.69 0.14 0.098 0.37 SDDSC220 275.62 276.73 1.11 0.13 0.017 0.17 SDDSC220 276.73 276.93 0.2 0.4 0.17 0.81 SDDSC220 276.93 277.41 0.48 0.1 0.088 0.31 SDDSC220 277.41 277.7 0.29 0.62 0.56 1.96 SDDSC220 277.7 277.86 0.16 0.15 0.008 0.17 SDDSC220 370.75 370.98 0.23 0.12 0.19 0.57 SDDSC220 405 406.19 1.19 0.11 <0.0001 0.11 SDDSC220 413.25 414.52 1.27 0.17 0.002 0.18 SDDSC220 414.52 415 0.48 0.09 0.012 0.12 SDDSC220 452.46 453.69 1.23 0.06 0.024 0.12 SDDSC220 453.69 454.11 0.42 0.13 0.36 0.99 SDDSC220 454.11 454.7 0.59 0.31 0.29 1.00 SDDSC220 454.7 455.39 0.69 0.09 0.042 0.19 SDDSC220 455.39 456.18 0.79 0.38 0.41 1.36 SDDSC220 456.94 457.83 0.89 0.21 0.098 0.44 SDDSC220 457.83 458.7 0.87 0.11 0.15 0.47 SDDSC220 465.32 466.36 1.04 0.12 0.005 0.13 SDDSC220 466.36 466.94 0.58 0.45 0.081 0.64 SDDSC220 470.7 471 0.3 0.12 0.002 0.12 SDDSC220 475 476 1 0.12 0.002 0.12 SDDSC220 480.15 480.55 0.4 1.02 0.019 1.07 SDDSC220 480.55 480.78 0.23 0.32 0.017 0.36 SDDSC220 481 482.05 1.05 0.55 0.012 0.58 SDDSC220 482.05 482.4 0.35 10.8 0.008 10.82 SDDSC220 482.4 483.3 0.9 0.26 0.12 0.55 SDDSC220 484.22 484.81 0.59 0.35 0.061 0.50 SDDSC220 484.81 485.65 0.84 0.31 0.005 0.32 SDDSC220 487 487.56 0.56 0.16 0.003 0.17 SDDSC220 487.56 487.72 0.16 0.7 0.004 0.71 SDDSC220 487.72 488.21 0.49 0.48 0.039 0.57 SDDSC220 488.21 488.63 0.42 0.5 0.048 0.61 SDDSC220 488.63 488.86 0.23 0.18 0.31 0.92 SDDSC220 488.86 489.73 0.87 0.37 0.013 0.40 SDDSC220 490.97 491.96 0.99 0.22 0.032 0.30 SDDSC220 494.2 494.3 0.1 0.53 0.24 1.10 SDDSC220 494.3 494.51 0.21 0.28 0.011 0.31 SDDSC220 494.51 495.3 0.79 0.24 0.004 0.25 SDDSC220 496.17 496.68 0.51 0.19 0.006 0.21 SDDSC220 496.68 496.93 0.25 0.65 0.004 0.66 SDDSC220 496.93 497.09 0.16 0.15 0.013 0.18 SDDSC220 497.09 497.39 0.3 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC220 497.39 497.76 0.37 0.1 0.017 0.14 SDDSC220 497.76 498.01 0.25 1.1 0.24 1.67 SDDSC220 498.01 498.6 0.59 0.29 0.007 0.31 SDDSC220 498.6 499.2 0.6 0.14 0.005 0.15 SDDSC220 499.2 500 0.8 0.29 0.013 0.32 SDDSC220 500 500.2 0.2 0.45 0.083 0.65 SDDSC220 504.5 505.42 0.92 0.34 0.056 0.47 SDDSC220 505.42 505.83 0.41 0.15 0.005 0.16 SDDSC220 505.83 506.11 0.28 1.15 0.015 1.19 SDDSC220 514.78 515.47 0.69 0.24 0.038 0.33 SDDSC220 516.31 516.86 0.55 0.2 0.018 0.24 SDDSC220 516.86 517.12 0.26 1.15 1.85 5.57 SDDSC220 517.12 517.43 0.31 0.64 0.55 1.95 SDDSC220 517.43 517.58 0.15 1.5 1.24 4.46 SDDSC220 517.58 518.1 0.52 0.38 0.65 1.93 SDDSC220 518.1 518.32 0.22 6.41 2.42 12.19 SDDSC220 518.32 518.48 0.16 0.81 1.72 4.92 SDDSC220 518.48 518.96 0.48 0.15 0.054 0.28 SDDSC220 523.53 523.9 0.37 0.07 0.078 0.26 SDDSC220 524.2 524.65 0.45 0.22 0.004 0.23 SDDSC220 528 529 1 0.1 0.001 0.10 SDDSC232 24.96 25.62 0.66 0.11 0.003 0.12 SDDSC232 29.28 29.82 0.54 0.16 0.002 0.17 SDDSC232 39.33 39.52 0.19 0.38 0.002 0.39 SDDSC232 39.52 40.65 1.13 0.13 0.002 0.14 SDDSC232 42.82 43.58 0.76 0.15 0.016 0.19 SDDSC232 43.58 44.24 0.66 0.42 0.003 0.43 SDDSC232 44.24 44.68 0.44 0.48 0.11 0.74 SDDSC232 44.68 45.39 0.71 0.25 0.004 0.26 SDDSC232 45.39 45.57 0.18 0.64 0.023 0.69 SDDSC232 45.57 46.23 0.66 0.13 0.004 0.14 SDDSC232 46.23 46.54 0.31 0.14 0.038 0.23 SDDSC232 47.34 47.61 0.27 5.36 0.012 5.39 SDDSC232 47.61 48.45 0.84 0.23 0.006 0.24 SDDSC232 48.45 49.19 0.74 0.8 0.26 1.42 SDDSC232 49.19 49.49 0.3 0.17 0.25 0.77 SDDSC232 49.49 50 0.51 1.14 0.085 1.34 SDDSC232 50 50.2 0.2 0.21 0.091 0.43 SDDSC232 51.2 52 0.8 0.04 0.08 0.23 SDDSC232 52 52.36 0.36 0.39 1.14 3.11 SDDSC232 52.36 52.78 0.42 0.03 0.031 0.10 SDDSC232 57.28 57.93 0.65 0.02 0.039 0.11 SDDSC232 58.92 59.16 0.24 0.05 0.14 0.38 SDDSC232 60.14 61.39 1.25 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC232 61.39 61.95 0.56 0.2 0.013 0.23 SDDSC232 65.06 66 0.94 1.04 0.19 1.49 SDDSC232 71.68 71.9 0.22 0.58 0.8 2.49 SDDSC232 78 78.45 0.45 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC232 78.45 79 0.55 0.09 0.013 0.12 SDDSC232 79.99 80.85 0.86 0.16 0.015 0.20 SDDSC232 80.85 81.35 0.5 0.23 0.024 0.29 SDDSC232 81.35 81.6 0.25 1.76 0.33 2.55 SDDSC232 81.6 82.08 0.48 0.22 0.063 0.37 SDDSC232 82.08 82.25 0.17 7.11 5.95 21.33 SDDSC232 82.25 82.65 0.4 1.92 0.18 2.35 SDDSC232 82.65 82.79 0.14 0.18 0.03 0.25 SDDSC232 82.79 83.22 0.43 0.08 0.019 0.13 SDDSC232 87.87 88.74 0.87 0.09 0.005 0.10 SDDSC232 90.75 91.44 0.69 0.1 0.006 0.11 SDDSC232 97 97.8 0.8 0.34 0.011 0.37 SDDSC232 100.04 100.38 0.34 0.11 0.017 0.15 SDDSC232 100.78 101.67 0.89 0.07 0.015 0.11 SDDSC232 101.67 102.35 0.68 0.35 0.006 0.37 SDDSC232 104.38 105.37 0.99 0.35 0.006 0.36 SDDSC232 105.84 106.51 0.67 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC232 118.74 119.14 0.4 0.09 0.005 0.10 SDDSC232 119.14 119.28 0.14 0.57 0.43 1.60 SDDSC232 119.28 119.56 0.28 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC232 119.56 120.26 0.7 0.3 0.006 0.32 SDDSC232 120.26 121.3 1.04 0.12 0.011 0.15 SDDSC232 121.3 121.58 0.28 0.18 0.047 0.29 SDDSC232 121.58 122 0.42 1.35 0.14 1.68 SDDSC232 122 122.16 0.16 2.06 1.23 5.00 SDDSC232 122.16 122.88 0.72 0.43 0.019 0.48 SDDSC232 122.88 123.35 0.47 0.38 0.049 0.50 SDDSC232 123.35 123.71 0.36 3.95 0.43 4.98 SDDSC232 123.71 124.59 0.88 0.84 0.089 1.05 SDDSC232 124.59 125.23 0.64 1.97 0.32 2.73 SDDSC232 125.23 125.5 0.27 0.27 0.015 0.31 SDDSC232 125.5 125.9 0.4 1.79 0.18 2.22 SDDSC232 125.9 126.89 0.99 0.27 0.017 0.31 SDDSC232 130.84 131.97 1.13 0.09 0.013 0.12 SDDSC232 132.7 133.87 1.17 0.21 0.051 0.33 SDDSC232 133.87 134.24 0.37 0.75 0.039 0.84 SDDSC232 134.24 135.04 0.8 0.57 0.052 0.69 SDDSC232 135.04 135.8 0.76 0.49 0.048 0.60 SDDSC232 135.8 136.39 0.59 1.21 0.45 2.29 SDDSC232 136.39 137.5 1.11 0.47 0.083 0.67 SDDSC232 137.5 138.8 1.3 0.73 0.037 0.82 SDDSC232 138.8 139.1 0.3 0.13 0.019 0.18 SDDSC232 146 146.3 0.3 0.2 0.005 0.21 SDDSC232 146.3 147.51 1.21 0.1 0.008 0.12 SDDSC232 147.51 148.8 1.29 0.05 0.033 0.13 SDDSC232 148.8 150 1.2 0.13 0.007 0.15 SDDSC232 150 151 1 0.2 0.003 0.21 SDDSC232 152 153 1 0.17 0.003 0.18 SDDSC232 154.9 155.46 0.56 0.3 0.078 0.49 SDDSC232 155.46 156.06 0.6 0.53 0.015 0.57 SDDSC232 156.06 157.17 1.11 0.03 0.034 0.11 SDDSC232 275.46 276.02 0.56 0.14 0.059 0.28 SDDSC232 277 278.14 1.14 0.11 0.014 0.14 SDDSC232 278.14 278.31 0.17 4.11 1.45 7.58 SDDSC232 278.31 279.43 1.12 0.14 0.04 0.24 SDDSC232 279.8 280.05 0.25 0.1 0.72 1.82 SDDSC232 284 285 1 0.18 0.003 0.19 SDDSC232 286.06 286.19 0.13 172 0.068 172.16 SDDSC232 287 287.93 0.93 0.09 0.008 0.11 SDDSC232 288.44 289.21 0.77 0.12 0.006 0.14 SDDSC232 294 294.81 0.81 0.15 0.008 0.17 SDDSC232 294.81 296 1.19 0.11 0.006 0.12 SDDSC232 299 300 1 4.67 0.021 4.72 SDDSC232 383.5 383.88 0.38 0.12 0.024 0.18 SDDSC232 412.42 413.28 0.86 0.12 0.003 0.13 SDDSC232 413.28 413.85 0.57 0.12 0.002 0.12 SDDSC232 413.85 415.05 1.2 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC232 416.9 417.83 0.93 0.11 0.003 0.12 SDDSC232 417.83 418 0.17 0.6 0.003 0.61 SDDSC232 418 419 1 0.31 0.003 0.32 SDDSC232 419 420 1 0.2 0.004 0.21 SDDSC235 16 17 1 0.23 7E-04 0.23 SDDSC235 17 17.63 0.63 0.1 1E-03 0.10 SDDSC235 49.79 50.37 0.58 0.34 0.34 1.15 SDDSC235 50.37 51 0.63 4.76 3.35 12.77 SDDSC235 51 52 1 0.11 0.033 0.19 SDDSC235 52 53 1 0.07 0.029 0.14 SDDSC235 53 53.69 0.69 0.26 0.19 0.71 SDDSC235 53.69 53.82 0.13 2.28 10.3 26.90 SDDSC235 53.82 54.63 0.81 0.19 0.65 1.74 SDDSC235 54.63 55 0.37 0.02 0.14 0.35 SDDSC235 55 55.62 0.62 0.09 0.043 0.19 SDDSC235 55.62 55.73 0.11 1.97 4.42 12.53 SDDSC235 55.73 56.93 1.2 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC235 58 59 1 0.31 0.026 0.37 SDDSC235 69.1 70.34 1.24 0.17 0.009 0.19 SDDSC235 70.34 71.48 1.14 0.49 0.01 0.51 SDDSC235 81 82 1 0.09 0.009 0.11 SDDSC235 82 83 1 0.46 0.012 0.49 SDDSC235 83 84.05 1.05 0.24 0.011 0.27 SDDSC235 84.05 85 0.95 0.74 0.009 0.76 SDDSC235 85 86 1 1.9 0.011 1.93 SDDSC235 86 87.08 1.08 0.88 0.013 0.91 SDDSC235 88.28 88.7 0.42 0.19 0.013 0.22 SDDSC235 88.7 89.78 1.08 0.08 0.018 0.12 SDDSC235 89.78 90.35 0.57 0.49 0.079 0.68 SDDSC235 90.35 90.46 0.11 6.27 2.2 11.53 SDDSC235 91.42 91.79 0.37 0.23 0.032 0.31 SDDSC235 91.79 91.89 0.1 2.85 39.5 97.26 SDDSC235 91.89 92.4 0.51 0.18 0.04 0.28 SDDSC235 92.4 93.25 0.85 1.39 0.43 2.42 SDDSC235 93.25 94.08 0.83 2.27 2.99 9.42 SDDSC235 94.08 94.42 0.34 1.76 0.16 2.14 SDDSC235 94.42 95 0.58 1.2 0.012 1.23 SDDSC235 95 96.17 1.17 0.21 0.013 0.24 SDDSC235 97.37 98.36 0.99 0.15 0.02 0.20 SDDSC235 98.36 99.5 1.14 0.22 0.019 0.27 SDDSC235 99.5 99.69 0.19 0.46 0.019 0.51 SDDSC235 99.69 100.58 0.89 0.3 0.025 0.36 SDDSC235 100.58 101.88 1.3 0.12 0.016 0.16 SDDSC235 101.88 103.18 1.3 0.4 0.007 0.42 SDDSC235 104.8 106 1.2 0.56 0.055 0.69 SDDSC235 106 107.1 1.1 0.12 0.009 0.14 SDDSC235 108 108.45 0.45 0.26 0.013 0.29 SDDSC235 108.45 108.81 0.36 0.37 0.027 0.43 SDDSC235 108.81 109.79 0.98 0.83 0.25 1.43 SDDSC235 109.79 110.29 0.5 1.14 0.17 1.55 SDDSC235 110.29 110.81 0.52 0.45 0.076 0.63 SDDSC235 110.81 111.02 0.21 19.9 6.13 34.55 SDDSC235 111.02 111.17 0.15 1.41 14.6 36.30 SDDSC235 111.17 111.48 0.31 0.75 0.053 0.88 SDDSC235 111.48 111.72 0.24 3.5 2.42 9.28 SDDSC235 111.72 111.98 0.26 0.2 0.045 0.31 SDDSC235 130.43 130.93 0.5 0.14 0.009 0.16 SDDSC235 130.93 132.18 1.25 0.14 0.012 0.17 SDDSC235 154.71 155.18 0.47 0.08 0.015 0.12 SDDSC235 155.18 155.34 0.16 3.34 0.009 3.36 SDDSC235 155.34 155.88 0.54 0.12 0.012 0.15 SDDSC235 156.86 157.28 0.42 0.29 0.014 0.32 SDDSC235 157.28 158.31 1.03 0.08 0.014 0.11 SDDSC235 158.31 158.58 0.27 1.44 0.018 1.48 SDDSC235 158.58 159.59 1.01 1.1 0.016 1.14 SDDSC235 160.45 161 0.55 0.28 0.019 0.33 SDDSC235 165 166 1 0.14 0.003 0.15 SDDSC235 202.92 204.04 1.12 0.11 0.003 0.12 SDDSC235 204.28 204.49 0.21 2.42 0.008 2.44 SDDSC235 204.49 204.78 0.29 0.42 0.012 0.45 SDDSC235 204.78 204.92 0.14 0.75 0.014 0.78 SDDSC235 204.92 205.15 0.23 0.23 0.008 0.25 SDDSC235 211.04 211.62 0.58 0.49 0.096 0.72 SDDSC235 211.62 211.78 0.16 2.12 0.097 2.35 SDDSC235 211.78 212.2 0.42 0.3 0.05 0.42 SDDSC235 245.32 246.5 1.18 0.11 0.013 0.14 SDDSC235 246.5 246.71 0.21 156 0.19 156.45 SDDSC235 246.71 247.84 1.13 0.33 0.017 0.37 SDDSC235 247.84 248.07 0.23 1.44 0.074 1.62 SDDSC235 248.07 248.92 0.85 0.26 0.074 0.44 SDDSC235 248.92 249.38 0.46 0.28 0.069 0.44 SDDSC235 249.38 250.37 0.99 0.1 0.007 0.12 SDDSC235 276.19 277.33 1.14 0.08 0.15 0.44 SDDSC235 282.08 282.27 0.19 12.7 0.082 12.90 SDDSC235 282.27 282.38 0.11 5.32 0.049 5.44 SDDSC235 282.38 283.16 0.78 0.11 0.051 0.23 SDDSC235 285.04 285.18 0.14 0.13 0.003 0.14 SDDSC235 285.98 286.16 0.18 0.03 0.18 0.46 SDDSC235 286.16 287.03 0.87 0.36 0.46 1.46 SDDSC235 287.03 287.2 0.17 0.55 0.01 0.57 SDDSC235 287.2 288.22 1.02 0.28 0.029 0.35 SDDSC235 288.22 288.47 0.25 0.56 5.12 12.80 SDDSC235 288.47 288.99 0.52 11 1.17 13.80 SDDSC235 288.99 289.52 0.53 0.31 0.009 0.33 SDDSC235 289.52 290.04 0.52 0.09 0.006 0.10 SDDSC235 290.04 291.02 0.98 0.22 0.069 0.38 SDDSC235 295.08 295.27 0.19 0.39 0.007 0.41 SDDSC235 295.27 295.47 0.2 0.84 0.014 0.87 SDDSC235 295.47 296 0.53 0.18 0.009 0.20 SDDSC235 298.2 298.4 0.2 0.37 0.009 0.39 SDDSC235 298.91 299.39 0.48 0.09 0.019 0.14 SDDSC235 299.39 299.95 0.56 0.16 0.028 0.23 SDDSC235 299.95 300.61 0.66 0.51 0.017 0.55 SDDSC235 300.61 301.57 0.96 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC235 301.57 302.11 0.54 0.66 0.011 0.69 SDDSC235 305.95 306.11 0.16 0.19 0.003 0.20 SDDSC235 311.24 311.48 0.24 0.12 0.008 0.14 SDDSC235 316.21 316.96 0.75 0.1 0.008 0.12 SDDSC235 316.96 317.16 0.2 3.74 0.015 3.77585 SDDSC235 317.16 317.6 0.44 0.08 0.014 0.11346 SDDSC235 317.6 317.81 0.21 0.33 0.01 0.3539 SDDSC235 317.81 318.12 0.31 0.1 0.015 0.13585 SDDSC235 318.12 318.72 0.6 0.09 0.014 0.12346 SDDSC235 318.72 319.29 0.57 0.1 0.006 0.114818 SDDSC235 319.29 319.46 0.17 3.12 0.018 3.16302 SDDSC235 319.46 320.29 0.83 0.53 0.032 0.60648 SDDSC235 320.29 320.47 0.18 0.4 0.014 0.43346 SDDSC235 320.47 321.19 0.72 0.1 0.008 0.118881 SDDSC235 321.19 321.36 0.17 0.29 0.006 0.305296 SDDSC235 325.42 325.76 0.34 0.01 0.043 0.11277 SDDSC235 325.76 326.18 0.42 0.3 0.029 0.36931 SDDSC235 326.74 327.42 0.68 0.16 0.008 0.178642 SDDSC235 330.26 330.5 0.24 0.32 0.011 0.34629 SDDSC235 330.5 330.64 0.14 0.21 0.029 0.27931 SDDSC235 336.79 337.23 0.44 0.01 0.47 1.1333 SDDSC235 337.98 338.3 0.32 0.06 0.41 1.0399 SDDSC235 338.3 338.4 0.1 0.02 0.34 0.8326 SDDSC235 339.84 340.04 0.2 0.06 0.044 0.16516 SDDSC235 341.08 341.42 0.34 32.1 0.016 32.13824 SDDSC235 341.42 341.54 0.12 2.63 0.016 2.66824 SDDSC235 341.54 341.69 0.15 1.47 0.023 1.52497 SDDSC235 341.69 341.96 0.27 0.1 0.042 0.20038 SDDSC235 341.96 342.09 0.13 0.44 0.021 0.49019 SDDSC235 354.32 354.84 0.52 0.05 0.022 0.10258 SDDSC235 354.84 354.96 0.12 0.89 0.018 0.93302 SDDSC235 354.96 355.36 0.4 0.47 0.005 0.480755 SDDSC235 355.36 356.2 0.84 0.11 0.009 0.132466 SDDSC235 356.2 356.88 0.68 0.23 0.007 0.24673 SDDSC235 356.88 357.12 0.24 0.13 0.01 0.1539 SDDSC235 357.12 358.02 0.9 0.4 0.006 0.414579 SDDSC235 361.51 361.63 0.12 4.3 1.02 6.7378 SDDSC235 362 362.23 0.23 0.21 0.013 0.24107 SDDSC235 367.92 368.63 0.71 0.44 0.008 0.45912 SDDSC235 368.63 369.5 0.87 0.15 0.008 0.169359 SDDSC235 370.6 371.21 0.61 0.19 0.005 0.200994 SDDSC235 385 385.29 0.29 1.67 0.012 1.69868 SDDSC235 385.75 386 0.25 0.06 0.057 0.19623 SDDSC235 386 386.82 0.82 0.13 0.006 0.145057 SDDSC235 386.82 386.95 0.13 0.29 0.007 0.307208 SDDSC235 388.23 388.75 0.52 0.06 0.024 0.11736 SDDSC235 388.75 389.34 0.59 0.55 0.006 0.564579 SDDSC235 390.47 390.7 0.23 0.43 0.29 1.1231 SDDSC235 394.96 395.94 0.98 0.11 0.008 0.12912 SDDSC235 395.94 396.28 0.34 3.03 0.012 3.05868 SDDSC235 397.28 398.28 1 0.1 0.002 0.105497 SDDSC235 399.92 400.03 0.11 0.16 0.21 0.6619 SDDSC235 401.55 401.89 0.34 0.28 0.002 0.285019 SDDSC235 401.89 403 1.11 0.11 0.004 0.119321 SDDSC235 403 403.82 0.82 0.14 0.043 0.24277 SDDSC235 406.4 407.08 0.68 0.56 0.006 0.574101 SDDSC235 407.08 407.48 0.4 5.61 0.009 5.631271 SDDSC235 407.48 407.66 0.18 0.44 0.005 0.451472 SDDSC235 407.66 408.09 0.43 0.22 0.007 0.236969 SDDSC235 408.09 408.93 0.84 0.16 0.008 0.179598 SDDSC235 409.32 410.32 1 0.23 0.021 0.28019 SDDSC235 412.26 412.7 0.44 11 0.004 11.01004 SDDSC235 412.7 413.2 0.5 9.56 0.02 9.6078 SDDSC235 413.2 413.93 0.73 0.23 0.003 0.237887 SDDSC235 415.49 416.52 1.03 0.23 0.006 0.243862 SDDSC235 421.91 422.6 0.69 0.12 0.008 0.137925 SDDSC235 424.66 425.61 0.95 0.09 0.01 0.1139 SDDSC235 425.61 426.27 0.66 0.31 0.008 0.328881 SDDSC235 426.27 426.6 0.33 4.45 0.006 4.463384 SDDSC235 426.6 426.99 0.39 1.72 0.008 1.738642 SDDSC235 426.99 427.95 0.96 0.2 0.011 0.22629 SDDSC235 427.95 428.61 0.66 2.86 0.014 2.89346 SDDSC235 428.61 429.25 0.64 0.09 0.013 0.12107 SDDSC235 429.25 430.17 0.92 0.11 0.005 0.121472 SDDSC235 433 433.1 0.1 3.06 0.002 3.065497 SDDSC235 433.1 433.26 0.16 6.74 0.005 6.751711 SDDSC235 433.26 434.19 0.93 0.42 0.01 0.4439 SDDSC235 437.72 438.53 0.81 0.13 0.033 0.20887 SDDSC235 439.66 440.09 0.43 2.14 0.004 2.150038 SDDSC235 440.09 440.52 0.43 5.32 0.009 5.341271 SDDSC235 450.79 451.24 0.45 0.18 0.011 0.20629 SDDSC235 452.2 452.58 0.38 0.2 0.002 0.205497 SDDSC235 452.58 452.83 0.25 0.77 0.58 2.1562 SDDSC235 453.39 454.13 0.74 0.43 0.042 0.53038 SDDSC235 454.13 455.22 1.09 0.56 0.036 0.64604 SDDSC235 455.22 456.19 0.97 0.05 0.074 0.22686 SDDSC235 456.19 456.97 0.78 0.23 0.009 0.25151 SDDSC235 456.97 457.9 0.93 0.27 0.004 0.280516 SDDSC235 459.81 460.5 0.69 0.14 0.06 0.2834 SDDSC235 460.5 461.06 0.56 1.43 0.22 1.9558 SDDSC235 461.06 461.66 0.6 0.73 0.44 1.7816 SDDSC235 461.66 461.87 0.21 12.6 0.018 12.64302 SDDSC235 461.87 462.86 0.99 0.36 0.12 0.6468 SDDSC235 462.86 463.44 0.58 0.07 0.047 0.18233 SDDSC235 463.44 464 0.56 0.14 0.006 0.15434 SDDSC235 466.77 468.04 1.27 0.12 0.003 0.127648 SDDSC235 468.04 468.3 0.26 1.51 0.007 1.526252 SDDSC235 468.84 469.19 0.35 0.31 0.005 0.320994 SDDSC235 475.5 475.69 0.19 0.16 0.007 0.176491 SDDSC235 480.67 481.18 0.51 0.11 0.003 0.116453 SDDSC235 484.9 485.13 0.23 1.22 0.006 1.234579 SDDSC235 485.13 486.02 0.89 0.09 0.009 0.110315 SDDSC235 486.02 486.99 0.97 0.14 0.01 0.1639 SDDSC235 486.99 487.86 0.87 0.05 0.027 0.11453 SDDSC235 487.86 488.26 0.4 0.17 0.008 0.189837 SDDSC235 488.26 488.96 0.7 0.09 0.024 0.14736 SDDSC235 488.96 489.72 0.76 0.21 0.006 0.223623 SDDSC235 489.72 490.25 0.53 0.11 0.005 0.121711 SDDSC235 490.25 490.37 0.12 0.16 0.003 0.16717 SDDSC235 490.37 490.88 0.51 0.26 0.2 0.738 SDDSC235 490.88 491.58 0.7 0.16 0.034 0.24126 SDDSC235 491.58 492.26 0.68 0.15 0.028 0.21692 SDDSC235 492.26 492.8 0.54 0.04 0.057 0.17623 SDDSC235 493.94 495.21 1.27 0.07 0.065 0.22535 SDDSC235 496.34 496.51 0.17 0.9 0.006 0.913623 SDDSC235 496.51 497.07 0.56 0.1 0.005 0.111711 SDDSC235 498.37 499.05 0.68 0.11 0.01 0.133422 SDDSC235 501.97 503.03 1.06 0.07 0.038 0.16082 SDDSC235 503.03 504.3 1.27 0.03 0.042 0.13038 SDDSC235 506.26 507.17 0.91 0.04 0.05 0.1595 SDDSC235 507.17 508.25 1.08 0.12 0.031 0.19409 SDDSC235 508.25 509.28 1.03 0.13 0.17 0.5363 SDDSC235 509.28 509.41 0.13 2.01 0.026 2.07214 SDDSC235 509.41 510.44 1.03 0.1 0.024 0.15736 SDDSC235 512.53 513.4 0.87 0.27 0.017 0.31063 SDDSC235 513.4 513.7 0.3 0.42 1.1 3.049 SDDSC235 513.7 515 1.3 0.15 0.041 0.24799 SDDSC235 515 516 1 0.14 0.003 0.146453 SDDSC235 518 519.27 1.27 0.16 0.004 0.16956 SDDSC235 520.16 520.36 0.2 1.44 0.007 1.456969 SDDSC235 520.36 520.97 0.61 0.19 0.002 0.195258 SDDSC235 520.97 521.35 0.38 0.4 0.009 0.421271 SDDSC235 521.35 521.81 0.46 0.2 0.006 0.21434 SDDSC235 531.45 531.55 0.1 13.3 0.005 13.31291 SDDSC235 536.53 537.83 1.3 0.27 0.003 0.276453 SDDSC235 541.21 541.34 0.13 5.75 0.005 5.760755 SDDSC235 547.8 547.91 0.11 4.47 0.005 4.481233 SDDSC235 550.69 550.87 0.18 16.6 0.005 16.61243 SDDSC235 550.87 551.56 0.69 0.29 0.01 0.3139 SDDSC235 551.56 552.49 0.93 0.13 0.009 0.150793 SDDSC235 552.49 552.78 0.29 192 0.004 192.01 SDDSC235 552.78 553.27 0.49 0.09 0.01 0.1139 SDDSC235 567.76 568.46 0.7 0.12 0.008 0.13912 SDDSC235 568.46 568.75 0.29 0.55 0.01 0.572705 SDDSC235 568.75 568.87 0.12 0.62 0.007 0.635774 SDDSC235 568.87 568.99 0.12 22.9 0.009 22.92247 SDDSC235 568.99 569.32 0.33 2.41 0.008 2.428164 SDDSC235 569.32 569.52 0.2 496 0.009 496.0217 SDDSC235 569.52 569.68 0.16 71.5 0.002 71.50454 SDDSC235 569.68 570.17 0.49 0.46 0.01 0.4839 SDDSC235 570.17 571 0.83 0.08 0.01 0.1039 SDDSC235 581.51 582.8 1.29 0.13 0.006 0.14434 SDDSC235 584 584.63 0.63 0.34 0.004 0.348843 SDDSC235 584.63 585.11 0.48 17.9 0.005 17.91171 SDDSC235 586.22 587.2 0.98 0.14 0.007 0.157686 SDDSC235 593.88 594.94 1.06 0.13 0.009 0.150315 SDDSC235 600 601.03 1.03 0.17 0.01 0.1939 SDDSC235 604.32 604.54 0.22 0.2 0.008 0.219837 SDDSC235 604.54 604.82 0.28 0.25 0.007 0.267686 SDDSC235 604.82 605.22 0.4 36.3 0.01 36.32366 SDDSC235 605.22 606.29 1.07 0.16 0.006 0.173623 SDDSC235 606.29 607.47 1.18 0.2 0.006 0.214101 SDDSC235 611.18 612.26 1.08 0.3 0.008 0.317925 SDDSC235 612.26 613.52 1.26 0.28 0.009 0.30151 SDDSC235 613.52 613.93 0.41 3.23 0.014 3.26346 SDDSC235 613.93 614.22 0.29 0.39 0.008 0.409598 SDDSC235 614.22 614.4 0.18 0.32 0.006 0.334579 SDDSC235 619 620.25 1.25 0.05 0.021 0.10019 SDDSC235 620.25 621.53 1.28 0.06 0.073 0.23447 SDDSC235 621.53 621.67 0.14 0.02 2.38 5.7082 SDDSC235 629.7 630.5 0.8 0.27 0.008 0.288642 SDDSC235 630.5 631.12 0.62 0.38 0.008 0.400076 SDDSC235 631.12 631.77 0.65 0.15 0.009 0.171988 SDDSC235 631.77 632.5 0.73 0.35 0.009 0.371032 SDDSC235 632.5 633.46 0.96 0.47 0.019 0.51541 SDDSC235 633.46 634.63 1.17 0.34 0.019 0.38541 SDDSC235 635.71 635.97 0.26 0.11 0.006 0.123623 SDDSC235 635.97 637.14 1.17 0.16 0.01 0.183661 SDDSC235 637.14 638.06 0.92 0.31 0.011 0.33629 SDDSC235 638.06 639.34 1.28 0.24 0.012 0.26868 SDDSC235 640.64 640.88 0.24 0.03 0.054 0.15906 SDDSC235 642.06 643.06 1 0.24 0.007 0.257447 SDDSC235 645.09 646.19 1.1 0.1 0.009 0.120315 SDDSC235 648.6 649.69 1.09 0.18 0.006 0.195057 SDDSC235 649.69 650.99 1.3 0.1 0.006 0.115296 SDDSC235 650.99 652.25 1.26 0.13 0.008 0.148164 SDDSC235 652.25 653.38 1.13 0.21 0.005 0.222906 SDDSC235 653.38 654.68 1.3 0.2 0.007 0.216013 SDDSC235 654.68 655.97 1.29 0.21 0.009 0.231032 SDDSC235 656.82 657.19 0.37 0.24 0.012 0.26868 SDDSC235 657.19 657.91 0.72 0.27 0.007 0.287686 SDDSC235 658.55 658.81 0.26 0.49 0.027 0.55453 SDDSC235 658.81 660.02 1.21 0.25 0.008 0.269359 SDDSC235 660.02 661.22 1.2 0.33 0.007 0.347686 SDDSC235 661.22 662.4 1.18 0.26 0.011 0.28629 SDDSC235 662.4 663.18 0.78 0.14 0.013 0.17107 SDDSC235 663.18 664.12 0.94 0.28 0.023 0.33497 SDDSC235 664.12 665.37 1.25 0.11 0.01 0.1339 SDDSC235 665.83 666.89 1.06 0.47 0.013 0.50107 SDDSC235 668.22 668.4 0.18 0.58 0.012 0.60868 SDDSC235 670.35 671.6 1.25 0.35 0.012 0.37868 SDDSC235 671.6 671.81 0.21 0.45 0.008 0.468881 SDDSC235 671.81 672.4 0.59 0.41 0.023 0.46497 SDDSC235 674.63 675.5 0.87 0.1 0.017 0.14063 SDDSC235 677.07 677.47 0.4 0.22 0.014 0.25346 SDDSC235 678 679 1 0.17 0.46 1.2694 SDDSC235 680.65 681.5 0.85 0.11 0.008 0.12912 SDDSC235 681.5 682.2 0.7 0.59 0.01 0.6139 SDDSC235 682.2 683.2 1 0.13 0.043 0.23277 SDDSC235 684.81 684.91 0.1 51.4 0.021 51.45019 SDDSC235 685.28 685.5 0.22 9.99 0.013 10.02107 SDDSC235 687.5 688.5 1 0.68 0.005 0.692906 SDDSC235 689.77 689.97 0.2 0.07 0.013 0.10107 SDDSC235 690.85 691.01 0.16 1.14 0.006 1.15434 SDDSC235 698.71 699.05 0.34 23.5 0.012 23.52868 SDDSC235 699.75 699.85 0.1 1.57 2 6.35 SDDSC235 705.06 705.66 0.6 0.11 0.006 0.123145 SDDSC235 708.7 709.21 0.51 3.14 0.012 3.16868 SDDSC235 711.2 711.69 0.49 2 0.015 2.03585 SDDSC235 711.69 712.8 1.11 9.52 0.008 9.538403 SDDSC235 713.5 714.3 0.8 0.29 0.004 0.300277 SDDSC235 714.8 715 0.2 51.1 0.011 51.12629 SDDSC235 716 716.55 0.55 0.09 0.008 0.109359 SDDSC235 716.55 716.66 0.11 0.73 0.016 0.76824 SDDSC235 716.66 717.04 0.38 43.2 0.013 43.23107 SDDSC235 719.73 720.51 0.78 0.29 0.01 0.3139 SDDSC235 720.68 720.9 0.22 0.22 0.02 0.2678 SDDSC235 720.9 721.02 0.12 1.76 0.011 1.78629 SDDSC235 721.02 722.06 1.04 0.21 0.014 0.24346 SDDSC235 725.94 726.15 0.21 0.33 0.012 0.35868 SDDSC235 727.24 727.36 0.12 47.4 0.016 47.43824 SDDSC235 727.36 727.66 0.3 0.08 0.018 0.12302 SDDSC235 727.66 728.18 0.52 0.34 0.013 0.37107 SDDSC235 729.48 729.62 0.14 1.95 0.072 2.12208 SDDSC235 731.1 731.3 0.2 337 0.01 337.0232 SDDSC235 742.91 743.24 0.33 0.09 0.026 0.15214 SDDSC235 744.38 744.57 0.19 13 0.014 13.03346 SDDSC235 744.57 744.81 0.24 0.29 0.009 0.310554 SDDSC235 744.81 745.19 0.38 0.45 0.01 0.4739 SDDSC235 745.19 746 0.81 0.38 0.009 0.400315 SDDSC235 746.82 747.1 0.28 0.21 0.011 0.23629 SDDSC235 747.1 747.27 0.17 0.32 0.006 0.333623 SDDSC235 747.27 747.95 0.68 0.39 0.005 0.400755 SDDSC235 747.95 748.08 0.13 0.17 0.002 0.174063 SDDSC235 748.08 748.29 0.21 0.4 0.012 0.42868 SDDSC235 748.29 748.5 0.21 0.48 0.005 0.492906 SDDSC235 748.5 748.65 0.15 0.36 0.003 0.368126 SDDSC235 748.65 749.71 1.06 0.1 0.003 0.107648 SDDSC235 749.71 750.01 0.3 1.1 0.011 1.12629 SDDSC235 750.01 750.16 0.15 1.14 0.009 1.161988 SDDSC235 750.16 750.58 0.42 0.65 0.008 0.667925 SDDSC235 752.52 752.95 0.43 0.18 0.007 0.196252 SDDSC235 753.76 753.88 0.12 2.28 0.007 2.29673 SDDSC235 754.9 755.18 0.28 0.6 0.012 0.62868 SDDSC235 755.18 755.42 0.24 0.15 0.005 0.162906 SDDSC235 755.42 755.53 0.11 0.34 0.003 0.347409 SDDSC235 755.53 755.92 0.39 0.17 0.004 0.180038 SDDSC235 757.39 757.72 0.33 0.15 0.006 0.163862 SDDSC235 757.72 758.26 0.54 0.16 0.004 0.169799 SDDSC235 762.29 762.81 0.52 0.04 0.031 0.11409 SDDSC235 762.81 762.98 0.17 2.93 0.19 3.3841 SDDSC235 763.3 763.56 0.26 0.07 0.019 0.11541 SDDSC235 770.74 771.4 0.66 1.12 0.005 1.132428 SDDSC235 772 772.9 0.9 0.85 0.017 0.89063 SDDSC235 772.9 773.4 0.5 0.35 0.011 0.37629 SDDSC235 788.53 788.82 0.29 1.11 0.003 1.116453 SDDSC235 816.37 817.23 0.86 0.06 0.018 0.10302 SDDSC235 817.23 817.99 0.76 0.07 0.017 0.11063 SDDSC235 830.3 831.3 1 0.18 0.004 0.188843 SDDSC235 831.3 832.11 0.81 0.07 0.014 0.10346 SDDSC235 848.4 849.05 0.65 0.06 0.028 0.12692 SDDSC235 1249.98 1250.39 0.41 0.16 0.004 0.169799 SDDSC235 1302.3 1302.56 0.26 0.18 0.001 0.182868 SDDSC235 1302.56 1302.8 0.24 0.28 0.002 0.284541 SDDSC235 1303.85 1305 1.15 0.2 0.003 0.206692 SDDSC235 1314.16 1315.24 1.08 0.12 8E-04 0.121888 SDDSC235 1316.91 1317.27 0.36 0.09 0.014 0.12346 SDDSC235 1324.38 1324.8 0.42 0.12 0.002 0.123585 SDDSC235 1324.8 1324.97 0.17 0.16 0.004 0.170516 SDDSC235 1324.97 1325.71 0.74 0.18 0.003 0.186453 SDDSC235 1326.73 1327.22 0.49 0.33 0.002 0.335497

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data