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WKN: A40QY8 | ISIN: CA8426851090 | Ticker-Symbol: MV3
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 11:30
5,515 Euro
-4,34 % -0,250
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6755,87013:13
5,6755,87012:10