Seoul-headquartered chemicals company OCI Holdings says it is planning to expand its annual polysilicon production capacity from 35,000 metric tons to 70,000 by 2029. The company says the planned expansion is geared towards meeting demand from the US artificial intelligence infrastructure and space industries. In April this year, it was reported that Malaysia's OCI TerraSus, a subsidiary of OCI Holdings, was in talks with SpaceX over a multi-year polysilicon supply contract. OCI's latest update adds that it has established and is operating a US-bound non-prohibited foreign entity (PFE) solar ...

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