A team of recent graduates from the School of Engineering and Sciences at the Monterrey Institute of Technology have developed a novel agrivoltaic proposal. Known as SolarRoot, their system combines photovoltaic modules installed above the crops with rainwater harvesting and an underground drip irrigation network. Soil moisture sensors determine when irrigation is necessary and allow only the required volume of water to be supplied to the plants. The proposal also seeks to utilize the shade cast by solar panels to reduce heat stress on crops and minimize water loss. According to its developers, ...

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