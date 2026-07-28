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PR Newswire
28.07.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Canton Fair Exhibitors Expand Climate-Adaptive Product Offerings to Meet Changing Global Demand

GUANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing climate conditions are influencing sourcing decisions worldwide. As temperatures rise in many regions, there is growing demand for products that improve comfort and quality of life. International buyers are placing greater emphasis on products that address specific real-world challenges while supporting efficiency and sustainability goals. Chinese manufacturers are accelerating innovation across a range of product categories, developing solutions tailored to evolving market and consumer needs.

The Canton Fair provides a window into these evolving trends. For example, the 139th Canton Fair demonstrated how manufacturers are increasingly focusing on application-specific innovation, addressing changing consumer needs for cooling solutions through advanced materials and product design.

For indoor environments, exhibitors presented solutions designed for spaces where traditional air-conditioning systems may not be practical, including apartments, temporary offices, and kitchens. These portable cooling solutions highlighted more efficient, flexible cooling with energy-saving performance and healthier air management for a wide range of indoor settings.

Climate-related consumer demand is also driving innovation for outdoor lifestyles. Cooling performance fabrics emerged as a key innovation, combining instant cooling, moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and antibacterial properties for sportswear, sun-protection apparel, and everyday summer wear.

Passive cooling technologies are also gaining attention as consumers seek comfort without additional energy use. Exhibits included textile materials designed to enhance sleeping comfort and vehicle cooling covers that apply radiative cooling technology. In high-temperature conditions, such covers can help block solar energy and reduce heat buildup inside parked vehicles.

Against this backdrop, the Canton Fair continues to serve as a key platform connecting global buyers with China's evolving manufacturing ecosystem. Scheduled for October 2026, the 140th Canton Fair will bring together exhibitors from a wide range of industries and provide international buyers with a one-stop trading platform to explore the latest products and technologies.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canton-fair-exhibitors-expand-climate-adaptive-product-offerings-to-meet-changing-global-demand-302836367.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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