Chile could install between 27 GW and 58 GW of new photovoltaic capacity over the next 30 years, according to the Ministry of Energy's Preliminary Report of the Long-Term Energy Planning (PELP) 2028-2032. The range covers five different scenarios featured in the report that are influenced by differing trajectories of economic growth, fuel costs, technological evolution, and energy policies. The model is based on an existing solar capacity of 12,015 MW, covering both large-scale plants and small distributed generation facilities. An additional 490 MW of installations under the net billing scheme ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...