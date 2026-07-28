Aerosol Cans Market worth $8.99 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Aerosol Cans Market projected to grow from USD 7.27 billion in 2026 to USD 8.99 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 270 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 245 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Aerosol Cans Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Aerosol Cans Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.27 billion

USD 7.27 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.99 billion

USD 8.99 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.3%

Aerosol Cans Market Trends & Insights:

Emerging economies are seeing a spike in consumer demand for packaged products due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and evolving consumer lifestyles. Additionally, the involvement of key aerosol can manufacturers in manufacturing capacity, product innovation, and sustainability packaging solutions is anticipated to provide fresh growth prospects. These factors are expected to contribute to the aerosol cans market growth in the coming years.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of 32.0% of the aerosol cans market in 2025.

By type, the liquid gas propellants segment held the largest share of 80.0% of the market in 2025.

By product type, the 1-piece cans segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

By material, the steel segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of value.

By end-use sector, the personal care segment is expected to be the leading segment, in terms of value.

Ball Corporation, Trivium Packaging, Crown, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, and Mauser Products Company were identified as star players in the aerosol cans market. These companies maintain strong market positions through extensive manufacturing networks, and broad portfolios of aluminum and steel aerosol cans.

Swan Industries (Thailand) Company Limited, Tubex, G. Staehle GmbH u. Co. KG, and Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs. These companies are gaining traction through expanding production capacities and adopting environmentally friendly manufacturing practices.

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The aerosol cans market is expected to grow due to consumers' preference for packaging made from recyclable materials like aluminum and steel, along with advancements in lightweight can technologies. Additionally, the long-term growth will likely be supported by increasing urbanization and product innovations from manufacturers.

By type, the compressed gas propellants segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The compressed gas propellants segment held the second-largest market share in 2025. This is primarily due to its use in pharmaceutical, food, and specialty aerosol products, where non-flammable or inert propellants are preferred. The use of compressed gases offers advantages over traditional gases like nitrogen and carbon dioxide. However, they are not compatible with certain propellants, which limits their applications.

By product type, the 2-piece cans segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The 2-piece cans hold the second-largest market share due to their strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness, making them ideal for high-volume packaging applications. They utilize a proven manufacturing process and are widely used, which maintains their market demand.

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By material, the aluminum segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The aluminum segment captured the second-largest market share in aerosol cans industry due to its lightweight nature, corrosion-resistant properties, and high-quality appearance. It is particularly popular in personal care and pharmaceutical aerosol products, where aesthetics and portability are important. Additionally, aluminum is highly recyclable and has excellent printing properties, which continue to drive its usage.

By end-use sector, the household care segment accounted for the second-largest share of the aerosol cans market in 2025.

By end-use industry, household care represented the second-largest market share in 2025, driven by the popularity of applications such as air fresheners, insecticides, furniture polish, disinfectants, and cleaning sprays. These products are often packaged in aerosols, which provide convenience, control, and efficient dispensing. The segment is experiencing growth due to increased awareness of hygiene and rising investments in home care products.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the aerosol cans market in 2025.

In 2025, Europe held the second-largest market share, particularly in the personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product industries, which are well established in the region. Europe is subject to strict sustainability standards and has some of the highest recycling rates for metal packaging. There is also a growing demand for green aerosol cans. The use of lightweight and recycled packaging continues to drive market growth in Europe.

Key Players

Leading players in the aerosol cans companies include Ball Corporation (US), Trivium Packaging (Netherlands), Crown (US), Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sonoco Products Company (US), and others. Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the aerosol cans market.

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