BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 27 July 2026 were:
276.04p Capital only
276.64p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
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