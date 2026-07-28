Proformex Debuts Willow, Closing the Information Gap in Life Insurance and Annuities

AI enablement that makes it easier to manage post-issue life insurance and annuities inside financial portfolios

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Proformex, the leading provider of information and technology solutions for post-sale life insurance and annuity management, today announced Willow, its most significant product launch to date. Willow represents a suite of AI-enabled solutions, leading with the release of an MCP-standard integration that connects Proformex's life insurance and annuity information directly to the AI tools and workflows financial professionals already use. With Willow, financial professionals can ask questions about their book of business in plain language, surface what matters, and keep working without switching platforms.

For years, life insurance and annuity data has been disconnected from the systems financial professionals use to manage the rest of a client's financial life. Willow closes that information gap, bringing historically hard-to-get data about a book of business directly into the tools financial professionals work in today. Willow connects once and integrates naturally alongside CRMs, wealth management platforms, financial planning software, and other systems.

For financial institutions, insurance carriers, RIAs, IMOs, and BGAs, this is a watershed moment: the information that has always lived apart from the rest of a client's financial picture finally lives where these teams already work.

"We built Willow because we understand how hard it is to organize life insurance and annuity data and turn it into information that's business-ready for teams to actually use," said Amanda Yoho, President of Proformex. "Willow is built on our years of experience earning trust throughout our industry. That foundation now lets us bring critical information and playbooks for what actions to take next right to where teams do business today.

"We know organizations and teams are being pushed to adopt AI strategies. This is a chance for the firms who partner with us to lead the way, strategically, while solving a massive industry challenge of connecting life insurance and annuities into the holistic client financial plan."

As organizations across the industry look for practical ways to put AI to work, Willow gives financial institutions, carriers, RIAs, IMOs, and BGAs a way to start now with the data they already have. Proformex is opening Willow to beta participants now, with priority access for current customers. Organizations interested in joining the beta are encouraged to visit www.proformex.com .

About Proformex

Proformex is the world's leading platform for annuity and life insurance portfolio management. Its information, risk management, and sales-enablement solutions centralize hard-to-get data from insurance carriers and transform it into business-ready insights teams can act on now. Proformex works with wirehouses, broker-dealers, trust departments, IMOs and BGAs, and RIA firms to help financial professionals lower risk in their business, grow sales, and deepen client relationships. More than just technology, Proformex serves as a strategic partner to the businesses and professionals it supports.

Media Contact: Claudia Wimer, Director of Marketing, clab@proformex.com, (855)-341-1331

SOURCE: Proformex

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/proformex-debuts-willow-closing-the-information-gap-in-life-insuranc-1195478