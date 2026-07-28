DiligenceVault Launches DV Assist 2.0, Embedding Applied AI Across Institutional Diligence Workflows

New release brings agentic automation, governed intelligence, enterprise connectivity, and reusable institutional knowledge to investment teams

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / DiligenceVault, the global diligence network and AI platform for asset allocators, wealth platforms, asset managers, and fund service providers, today announced DV Assist 2.0, the next generation of its AI capabilities for institutional diligence.

DV Assist 2.0 is designed to help firms move from isolated AI experimentation to trusted AI embedded directly into the workflows teams use to review managers, analyze documents, monitor risk, respond to diligence requests, and support investment decisions.

"The future of enterprise AI is not asking the same document the same questions repeatedly," said Ryan Wilding, AI Product Manager at DiligenceVault. "It is capturing how a firm evaluates risk, evidence, and disclosures once, and applying that institutional knowledge consistently across every relevant workflow."

DV Assist 2.0 introduces agentic workflow automation, an integrated Review Agent, a governed Prompt Library, enterprise connectors, and applied AI for regulatory monitoring.

The Prompt Library serves as the firm's AI blueprint, capturing approved instructions, review criteria, and institutional guidance that can be reused across teams and workflows. Rather than opening each document, prompting and chatting with AI, and recreating the same analysis, firms can define their approach once and apply it automatically across workflows.

For example:

Asset managers autofill DDQs with their content library and alongside supporting documents stored in SharePoint

ODD teams automatically surface predefined illiquidity risks whenever a manager submits an offering document

Sustainability teams automatically map manager regulatory filings and EDI submissions to their ESG assessments

Legal teams review an LPA for investor rights relevant to a specific jurisdiction

Manager research teams generate governed investment committee memos from manager responses and source documents

Compliance teams monitor Form ADV Part 2 brochures, identify disclosure changes, explain their potential significance, and initiate follow-up

These workflows reduce hours of manual searching and repeated AI interaction while improving consistency, efficiency, and governance. They also create a shared layer of institutional knowledge that can be applied across investment due diligence, operational due diligence, legal, compliance, tax, ESG, manager research, and investor communications.

DV Assist 2.0 keeps users in control through defined review steps, approvals, source traceability, and human oversight. Client data remains isolated and is not used to train foundation models, while AI outputs remain connected to their underlying sources for review and auditability.

Media Contact:

DiligenceVault Press Relations

marketing@diligencevault.com

www.diligencevault.com/genai/

SOURCE: DiligenceVault

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/diligencevault-launches-dv-assist-2.0-embedding-applied-ai-across-in-1196673