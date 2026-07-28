Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQX: SKRKF) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"). The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the OTCQX ticker symbol "SKRKF".

M. Colin Joudrie, President & CEO, commented: "We are pleased to have qualified for graduating to the OTCQX Market. This progression enhances our visibility among U.S. investors, improves liquidity, and reinforces our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value as we advance the Minto copper-gold-silver mine toward a restart decision in 2027."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

OTCQX, the highest-level market of the OTC Markets in the United States, is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Along with trading on OTCQX, common shares of Selkirk Copper will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "SCMI" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under its symbol "IO20", providing additional global exposure.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk First Nation owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where they own both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person full-rotation camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV: SCMI, has a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol FSE: IO20, and its common shares trade under the symbol OTCQX: SKRKF on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words, or variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the remainder of the Company's drill program and integrating results into ongoing trade-off studies, the business plans and objectives of the Company. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statement involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306844

Source: Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.