Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.: Perspective Therapeutics Receives European Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for [212Pb]VMT-a-NET in GEP-NETs

European orphan medicinal product designation granted for [212Pb]VMT-a-NET for the treatment of GEP-NETs

[212Pb]VMT-a-NET is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study in patients with SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors; interim clinical data support [ 212 Pb]VMT-a-NET's potential to provide significant benefit relative to approved therapies for European patients living with GEP-NETs

Designation provides development and potential commercial incentives to support the advancement of [212Pb]VMT-a-NET in Europe





SEATTLE, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted orphan medicinal product designation for [212Pb]VMT-a-NET for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). The designation follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Orphan medicinal product designation by the EC may provide certain development and commercial incentives, including protocol assistance, fee reductions, and, if approved, up to 10 years of market exclusivity. Criteria for designation include the potential to provide significant benefit to patients affected by the condition.

"Patients with unresectable or metastatic GEP-NETs often face a complex treatment journey, with limitations in currently available treatment options," said Thijs Spoor, Perspective's CEO. "The European orphan designation for [212Pb]VMT-a-NET provides important incentives to support its development in Europe, reflects the need for additional therapeutic options for European patients living with GEP-NETs, and advances our broader goal of developing next-generation targeted radiopharmaceuticals."

GEP-NETs are a heterogeneous group of tumors that arise from neuroendocrine cells throughout the gastrointestinal tract and pancreas. Although uncommon, their incidence and prevalence have increased substantially over the past several decades, driven in part by improved diagnostic techniques and greater disease awareness. Patients with GEP-NETs continue to face important treatment gaps, including delayed diagnosis due to nonspecific symptoms and limited durable disease control with available therapies, particularly in advanced or metastatic disease.

About [212Pb]VMT-a-NET

Perspective designed [212Pb]VMT-a-NET to target somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2), and to deliver the alpha-emitting radioisotope lead-212, or 212Pb, to tumor sites expressing SSTR2. The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05636618) of [212Pb]VMT-a-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive tumors who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT).

Interim clinical data from the study, with a data cut-off date of April 17, 2026, were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in May 2026. These data included efficacy results for half of the patients in Cohort 2 and both patients in Cohort 1. Initial efficacy data for the remaining patients in Cohort 2 and patients in Cohorts 3 and 4 are pending. The Company plans to submit additional data for presentation at future medical conferences in 2026-7.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-generating isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging techniques that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables visualization of the specific tumor and subsequent treatment, potentially improving efficacy and minimizing toxicity.

The Company is advancing a portfolio of clinical-stage programs in the U.S., including VMT-a-NET (neuroendocrine tumors), VMT01 (melanoma), and PSV359 (solid tumors).

The Company is expanding its regional finished drug product candidate supply network, enabled by its proprietary 224Ra/212Pb generator platform used to manufacture clinical drug product candidates, to support the delivery of patient-ready drug product candidates for clinical trials and, if approved, commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's preclinical and clinical development plans and the expected timing for the release of additional data from its clinical programs; the Company's beliefs that its product candidates address certain unmet medical needs; the anticipated clinical benefits of the Company's product candidates relative to existing therapies; the Company's expectations regarding regulatory pathways for its product candidates; the expected benefits and incentives related to the European orphan medicinal product designation for [212Pb]VMT-a-NET; the Company's expectations regarding its interactions with regulatory agencies and the expected timing thereof; the Company's regional distribution and manufacturing capabilities; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Known risk factors include (without limitation) that the Company's clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, or may never be completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested product candidate; regulatory authorities may not grant or may delay approval for our product candidates; the Company may elect to change its strategy regarding its product candidates and clinical development activities; economic and market conditions may worsen; European orphan medicinal product designation for [212Pb]VMT-a-NET may not provide the anticipated benefits or incentives, including market exclusivity, and could be subject to withdrawal; and risks related to the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources for its future operating expenses and capital expenditures. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

Perspective Therapeutics IR:

Annie J. Cheng, CFA

ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com

ENTENTE Network of Companies

Katie Morris, PhD

katiemorris@ententeinc.com