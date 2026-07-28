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WKN: A2P1UY | ISIN: US14448C1045 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PN
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 14:17
59,54 Euro
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CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
28.07.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Carrier Global Corporation: Carrier Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Increases Full-year Outlook for Sales, Adj. Op. Profit and Adj. EPS

  • Total company orders1 up ~40%; Commercial HVAC1 up ~65%; data centers up>300%
  • Net sales up 4%; organic sales up 3%
  • GAAP EPS of $0.60 and adjusted EPS of $0.86
  • Net cash flows from operating activities of $927 million and free cash flow of $810 million
  • Returned ~$640 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases
  • Raises full year outlook to ~$23B sales, ~$3.5B adj. op. profit and ~$2.90 adj. EPS
    • Includes ~($0.05) adj. EPS impact from NORESCO exit and new U.S. factory costs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today reported better than expected financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

"We ended the first half with a stronger than expected second quarter, including better sales, adjusted EPS and free cash flow," said Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "Organic sales returned to growth earlier than expected, up 3%, driven by strong performance in our CSA segment. Improving Residential and Light Commercial markets in CSA and CSE are encouraging. Orders were very strong globally in the second quarter supported by continued data center demand. Given record backlog levels and our year-to-date performance, we are raising our full-year outlook and now expect sales of about $23 billion and adjusted EPS of ~$2.90."

1 Excludes NORESCO (exit announced) and Riello (exit completed on July 1, 2026)

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Total Company


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2026

2025

Change

Net sales

$ 6,351

$ 6,113

4 %

Organic sales

3 %







Operating profit

$ 825

$ 903

(9) %

Operating margin

13.0 %

14.8 %

(180) bps

Adjusted operating profit

$ 1,095

$ 1,166

(6) %

Adjusted operating margin

17.2 %

19.1 %

(190) bps





Diluted earnings per share:




Continuing operations

$ 0.60

$ 0.70

(14) %

Continuing operations - Adjusted

$ 0.86

$ 0.92

(7) %

Carrier's second-quarter sales of $6.4 billion increased 4% compared to the prior year. Organic sales increased 3% and foreign currency translation was a tailwind of 1%.

GAAP operating profit of $825 million in the quarter declined 9% from last year, driven primarily by the Climate Solutions Americas (CSA) and Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa segments (CSAME).

Adjusted operating margin of 17.2% was down 190 basis points from last year, predominantly due to favorable volume and productivity more than offset by the impact of increased input costs and unfavorable business mix.

Net earnings from continuing operations were $501 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $721 million. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.60 and adjusted EPS was $0.86, down 14% and 7% year-over-year, respectively. The declines were primarily driven by lower operating profit and a higher effective tax rate, partially offset by the benefit of a lower share count.

Climate Solutions Americas (CSA)


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2026

2025

Change

Net sales

$ 3,372

$ 3,252

4 %

Organic sales

4 %







Segment operating profit

$ 823

$ 879

(6) %

Segment operating margin

24.4 %

27.0 %

(260) bps

CSA segment sales grew 4%. Organic sales were up 4% driven by Residential and Light Commercial (RLC), up 9% and 10% respectively, partially offset by Commercial1, down 8% due to the timing of customer deliveries.

Segment operating margin decreased 260 basis points as revenue growth mainly related to price which was more than offset by unfavorable mix and input costs.

Climate Solutions Europe (CSE)


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2026

2025

Change

Net sales

$ 1,324

$ 1,253

6 %

Organic sales

3 %







Segment operating profit

$ 95

$ 99

(4) %

Segment operating margin

7.2 %

7.9 %

(70) bps

CSE segment sales increased 6%. Organic sales were up 3% with RLC up high-single digits and Commercial down mid-single digits.

Segment operating margin decreased 70 basis points driven by volume growth and favorable price / cost more than offset by unfavorable mix and selling investments.

1 Excludes NORESCO

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (CSAME)


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2026

2025

Change

Net sales

$ 917

$ 882

4 %

Organic sales

4 %







Segment operating profit

$ 108

$ 135

(20) %

Segment operating margin

11.8 %

15.3 %

(350) bps

CSAME segment sales increased 4%. Organic sales were up 4% driven by double-digit growth in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia partially offset by continued pressure in RLC in China.

Segment operating margin decreased 350 basis points driven by volume growth and productivity more than offset by unfavorable mix and lower JV income due to the impacts from the Middle East conflict.

Climate Solutions Transportation (CST)


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2026

2025

Change

Net sales

$ 738

$ 726

2 %

Organic sales

- %







Segment operating profit

$ 118

$ 128

(8) %

Segment operating margin

16.0 %

17.6 %

(160) bps

CST sales increased 2% driven by strong growth in Container. Organic sales were flat as strong Container growth of ~40% was offset by low-teens declines in Global Truck and Trailer.

Segment operating margin declined 160 basis points, due to unfavorable mix from lower Global Truck and Trailer volume offset by higher Container volume.

Cash Flow



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net cash flows provided by operating activities


$ 927


$ 649


$ 1,006


$ 1,132

Less: Capital expenditures


(117)


(81)


(211)


(144)

Free cash flow


$ 810


$ 568


$ 795


$ 988

Net cash flows generated from operating activities were $927 million and capital expenditures were $117 million, resulting in free cash flow of $810 million.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance**


Current Guidance**

Prior Guidance

Sales

~$23 billion

Organic* up ~M-HSD

FX 1%

Net, Acquisitions / Divestitures (2%)
~$225 million and ~$125 million year-over-
year revenue headwind from Riello and
NORESCO exits, respectively

~$22 billion

Organic* flat to up LSD

FX 1%

Net, Acquisitions / Divestitures (1%)
~$250 million year-over-year revenue
headwind from Riello exit




Adjusted Operating Profit*

~$3.5 billion

~$3.4 billion




Adjusted EPS*

~$2.90

~$2.80




Free Cash Flow*

~$2 billion

~$2 billion

Riello divestiture completed on July 1 st . NORESCO divestiture announced.


*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

**As of July 28, 2026

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site. For alternative dial-in information, please contact Carrier investor relations at [email protected] .

Cautionary Statement
This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, expectations relating to our sales backlog, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, market conditions including with respect to residential end-markets, data center and otherwise, growth prospects for 2026 and beyond, expectations concerning the mitigation and net impact of tariffs during 2026, Carrier's guidance for full-year 2026, Carrier's plans with respect to our indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, those described below and under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC: the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Carrier and our businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, inflationary cost pressures, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues, natural disasters and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; future levels of capital spending and research and development spending; future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and Carrier's capital structure and credit ratings; the timing and scope of future repurchases of Carrier's common stock, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; delays and disruption in the delivery of materials and services from suppliers; cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; new business and investment opportunities; the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; the impact of pension plan assumptions on future cash contributions and earnings; the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which Carrier and our businesses operate, including the effect of ongoing uncertainty and/or changes in U.S. trade policies, on general market conditions, global trade policies, the imposition of tariffs, and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which we and our businesses operate; the ability of Carrier to retain and hire key personnel; the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, such as our acquisition of the VCS business and our portfolio transformation transactions, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; a determination by the IRS and other tax authorities that the distribution of Carrier from RTX Corporation (f/k/a United Technologies Corporation) or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; and risks associated with current and future indebtedness, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information as to factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements is disclosed from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements?in climate solutions such as?temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share

CARR-IR

Contact:

Investor Relations


Michael Rednor


561-365-2020


[email protected]




Media Inquiries


Kristina Pantelides


561-236-4241


[email protected]

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures and are associated with Carrier's continuing operations unless specifically noted.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents consolidated operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure). Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure).

Segment operating profit is the measure of profit and loss that the Chief Operating Decision Maker uses to evaluate segment profitability. Segment operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure) adjusted to exclude restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and other significant items of a nonoperational nature.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by continuing operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners. Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

Price/cost represents the combined impact of realized pricing, cost inflation and productivity actions, including manufacturing efficiencies, sourcing initiatives and certain productivity measures.

When Carrier provides our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit (including on a segment basis), adjusted operating margin (including on a segment basis), adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EPS, free cash flow, and interest expense, net on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations




(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions, except per share amounts)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net sales









Product sales


$ 5,634


$ 5,477


$ 10,301


$ 10,129

Service sales


717


636


1,391


1,202

Total Net sales


6,351


6,113


11,692


11,331

Costs and expenses









Cost of products sold


(4,081)


(3,867)


(7,672)


(7,225)

Cost of services sold


(542)


(477)


(1,048)


(892)

Research and development


(148)


(161)


(291)


(314)

Selling, general and administrative


(810)


(813)


(1,672)


(1,542)

Total Costs and expenses


(5,581)


(5,318)


(10,683)


(9,973)

Equity method investment net earnings


58


78


89


122

Other income (expense), net


(3)


30


(15)


52

Operating profit


825


903


1,083


1,532

Non-service pension benefit (expense)


1


-


2


1

Interest (expense) income, net


(105)


(91)


(195)


(173)

Earnings before income taxes


721


812


890


1,360

Income tax (expense) benefit


(180)


(162)


(84)


(273)

Earnings from continuing operations


541


650


806


1,087

Discontinued operations, net of tax


-


(17)


-


(17)

Net earnings (loss)


541


633


806


1,070

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries'


40


42


67


67

Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareowners


$ 501


$ 591


$ 739


$ 1,003

Amounts attributable to common shareowners:









Continuing operations


$ 501


$ 608


$ 739


$ 1,020

Discontinued operations


-


(17)


-


(17)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareowners


$ 501


$ 591


$ 739


$ 1,003

Earnings per share









Basic:









Continuing operations


$ 0.61


$ 0.71


$ 0.89


$ 1.18

Discontinued operations


-


(0.02)


-


(0.01)

Net earnings (loss)


$ 0.61


$ 0.69


$ 0.89


$ 1.17

Diluted:









Continuing operations


$ 0.60


$ 0.70


$ 0.88


$ 1.17

Discontinued operations


-


(0.02)


-


(0.02)

Net earnings (loss)


$ 0.60


$ 0.68


$ 0.88


$ 1.15

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding









Basic


828.1


854.9


831.5


860.8

Diluted


836.5


866.3


839.6


872.3

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet




(Unaudited)

(In millions)


June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,344


$ 1,555

Accounts receivable, net


3,246


2,639

Inventories, net


2,759


2,483

Assets held for sale


815


592

Other current assets


1,250


1,264

Total current assets


9,414


8,533

Future income tax benefits


1,126


1,074

Fixed assets, net


3,162


3,165

Operating lease right-of-use assets


568


546

Intangible assets, net


5,756


6,326

Goodwill


15,267


15,501

Pension and post-retirement assets


61


56

Equity method investments


1,341


1,321

Other assets


677


668

Total Assets


$ 37,372


$ 37,190






Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable


$ 3,216


$ 2,702

Accrued liabilities


3,963


3,774

Liabilities held for sale


414


170

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt


1,638


468

Total current liabilities


9,231


7,114

Long-term debt


10,314


11,365

Future pension and post-retirement obligations


185


192

Future income tax obligations


1,622


1,833

Operating lease liabilities


442


418

Other long-term liabilities


2,106


2,140

Total Liabilities


23,900


23,062






Equity





Common stock


10


10

Treasury stock


(7,550)


(6,795)

Additional paid-in capital


8,688


8,665

Retained earnings


12,536


12,193

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(537)


(269)

Non-controlling interest


325


324

Total Equity


13,472


14,128

Total Liabilities and Equity


$ 37,372


$ 37,190

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Operating Activities









Net earnings (loss)


$ 541


$ 633


$ 806


$ 1,070

Discontinued operations, net of tax


-


17


-


17

Adjustments for non-cash items, net:









Depreciation and amortization


314


317


629


620

Deferred income tax provision


(63)


(89)


(242)


(158)

Stock-based compensation costs


12


21


33


44

Equity method investment net earnings


(58)


(78)


(89)


(122)

(Gain) loss on sale of investments and impairments, net


40


(12)


37


(17)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable, net


(142)


(340)


(651)


(702)

Inventories, net


(197)


(111)


(335)


(412)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


280


(103)


631


378

Distributions from equity method investments


39


4


51


81

Other operating activities, net


122


5


83


(47)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) continuing operating activities


888


264


953


752

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities


39


385


53


380

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities


927


649


1,006


1,132

Investing Activities









Capital expenditures


(117)


(81)


(211)


(144)

Investment in businesses, net of cash acquired


(31)


(49)


(54)


(61)

Dispositions of businesses


7


-


15


8

Settlement of derivative contracts, net


(29)


51


6


87

Other investing activities, net


-


(4)


9


(3)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) continuing investing activities


(170)


(83)


(235)


(113)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities


-


28


-


35

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities


(170)


(55)


(235)


(78)

Financing Activities









Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net


(10)


(8)


361


(57)

Issuance of long-term debt


17


6


39


15

Repayment of long-term debt


(41)


(3)


(57)


(1,208)

Repurchases of common stock


(439)


(340)


(745)


(1,628)

Dividends paid on common stock


(199)


(192)


(400)


(390)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest


(64)


(9)


(65)


(9)

Other financing activities, net


(24)


(1)


(34)


(17)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) continuing financing activities


(760)


(547)


(901)


(3,294)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued financing activities


-


-


-


-

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities


(760)


(547)


(901)


(3,294)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


3


51


(10)


68

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted
cash, including cash classified in current assets held for sale


-


98


(140)


(2,172)

Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale


27


-


70


-

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


(27)


98


(210)


(2,172)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


1,374


1,702


1,557


3,972

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


1,347


1,800


1,347


1,800

Less: restricted cash


3


3


3


3

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 1,344


$ 1,797


$ 1,344


$ 1,797

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Summary



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Segment net sales









Climate Solutions Americas


$ 3,372


$ 3,252


$ 5,873


$ 5,824

Climate Solutions Europe


1,324


1,253


2,617


2,422

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa


917


882


1,751


1,708

Climate Solutions Transportation


738


726


1,451


1,377

Segment net sales


$ 6,351


$ 6,113


$ 11,692


$ 11,331










Segment operating profit









Climate Solutions Americas


$ 823


$ 879


$ 1,196


$ 1,449

Climate Solutions Europe


95


99


184


204

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa


108


135


189


256

Climate Solutions Transportation


118


128


219


225

Segment operating profit


$ 1,144


$ 1,241


$ 1,788


$ 2,134










Segment operating margin









Climate Solutions Americas


24.4 %


27.0 %


20.4 %


24.9 %

Climate Solutions Europe


7.2 %


7.9 %


7.0 %


8.4 %

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa


11.8 %


15.3 %


10.8 %


15.0 %

Climate Solutions Transportation


16.0 %


17.6 %


15.1 %


16.3 %

Components of Changes in Net Sales


Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2025












(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

Climate Solutions Americas

4 %


- %


- %


- %


4 %

Climate Solutions Europe

3 %


3 %


- %


- %


6 %

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

4 %


- %


- %


- %


4 %

Climate Solutions Transportation

- %


2 %


- %


- %


2 %

Consolidated

3 %


1 %


- %


- %


4 %











Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

Climate Solutions Americas

1 %


- %


- %


- %


1 %

Climate Solutions Europe

1 %


7 %


- %


- %


8 %

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

1 %


1 %


1 %


- %


3 %

Climate Solutions Transportation

2 %


3 %


- %


- %


5 %

Consolidated

1 %


2 %


- %


- %


3 %

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliations




(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Reconciliation to Earnings before income taxes









Segment operating profit


$ 1,144


$ 1,241


$ 1,788


$ 2,134










Corporate and other


(49)


(75)


(99)


(120)

Restructuring costs


(8)


(47)


(116)


(55)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(213)


(214)


(426)


(415)

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs


(8)


(6)


(18)


(11)

Riello impairment


(46)


-


(46)


-

CCR gain


-


7


-


7

Other


5


(3)


-


(8)

Non-service pension (expense) benefit


1


-


2


1

Interest (expense) income, net


(105)


(91)


(195)


(173)










Earnings before income taxes


$ 721


$ 812


$ 890


$ 1,360




(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Reconciliation of Segment operating profit to Adjusted operating profit









Climate Solutions Americas


$ 823


$ 879


$ 1,196


$ 1,449

Climate Solutions Europe


95


99


184


204

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa


108


135


189


256

Climate Solutions Transportation


118


128


219


225

Segment operating profit


$ 1,144


$ 1,241


$ 1,788


$ 2,134

Corporate and other


(49)


(75)


(99)


(120)

Adjusted operating profit


$ 1,095


$ 1,166


$ 1,689


$ 2,014

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$ 6,351


$ -


$ 6,351


$ 11,692


$ -


$ 11,692













Operating profit

$ 825


270

a

$ 1,095


$ 1,083


606

a

$ 1,689

Operating margin

13.0 %




17.2 %


9.3 %




14.4 %













Earnings before income taxes

$ 721


270

a

$ 991


$ 890


606

a

$ 1,496

Income tax (expense) benefit

$ (180)


(50)

b

$ (230)


$ (84)


(142)

b

$ (226)

Effective tax rate

25.0 %




23.2 %


9.4 %




15.1 %













Earnings from continuing operations
attributable to common shareowners

$ 501


$ 220


$ 721


$ 739


$ 464


$ 1,203













Summary of Adjustments:












Restructuring costs



$ 8

a





$ 116

a


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



213

a





426

a


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



8

a





18

a


Riello impairment



46

a





46

a


Other



(5)

a





-

a


Total adjustments



$ 270






$ 606















Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (50)






$ (142)



Total tax adjustments



$ (50)

b





$ (142)

b














Diluted shares outstanding

836.5




836.5


839.6




839.6













Diluted earnings per share:












Continuing operations

$ 0.60




$ 0.86


$ 0.88




$ 1.43

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$ 6,113


$ -


$ 6,113


$ 11,331


$ -


$ 11,331













Operating profit

$ 903


263

a

$ 1,166


$ 1,532


482

a

$ 2,014

Operating margin

14.8 %




19.1 %


13.5 %




17.8 %













Earnings before income taxes

$ 812


263

a

$ 1,075


$ 1,360


482

a

$ 1,842

Income tax (expense) benefit

$ (162)


(75)

b

$ (237)


$ (273)


(133)

b

$ (406)

Effective tax rate

20.0 %




22.1 %


20.1 %




22.1 %













Earnings from continuing operations
attributable to common shareowners

$ 608


$ 188


$ 796


$ 1,020


$ 349


$ 1,369













Summary of Adjustments:












Restructuring costs



$ 47

a





55

a


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



214

a





$ 415

a


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



6

a





11

a


CCR gain



(7)

a





(7)

a


Other



3

a





8

a


Total adjustments



$ 263






$ 482















Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (69)






$ (127)



Tax specific adjustments



(6)






(6)



Total tax adjustments



$ (75)

b





$ (133)

b














Diluted shares outstanding

866.3




866.3


872.3




872.3













Diluted earnings per share:












Continuing operations

$ 0.70




$ 0.92


$ 1.17




$ 1.57

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation




(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net cash flows provided by operating activities


$ 927


$ 649


$ 1,006


$ 1,132

Less: Capital expenditures


(117)


(81)


(211)


(144)

Free cash flow


$ 810


$ 568


$ 795


$ 988

Net Debt Reconciliation




(Unaudited)

(In millions)


June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Long-term debt


$ 10,314


$ 11,365

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt


1,638


468

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


1,344


1,555

Net debt


$ 10,608


$ 10,278

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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