Algeria's solar story is often described through its resource potential: strong irradiation, large land availability, and proximity to Europe. Those fundamentals matter, but they are no longer the most useful way to assess the market. Most North African countries have good solar resources. The real question is whether those resources can be converted into bankable, grid-ready, and locally executable projects. That was the central point emerging from MESIA's recent discussion on Algeria's solar market. Algeria is not facing the same transition logic as some of its neighbours. Morocco moved early ...

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