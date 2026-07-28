OKYO Pharma Announces Purchase of Shares by Chief Scientific Officer

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing investigational therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and anterior segment eye diseases, today announced that Raj Patil, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of OKYO Pharma has increased his holdings with the purchase of 3,363 of the Company's ordinary shares on NASDAQ at $1.49 per share, bringing his total holding to 20,030 ordinary shares.

About OKYOPharma

OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and anterior segment eye diseases, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. OKYO plans to initiate a global Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial in the second half of this year, enrolling approximately 111 patients to evaluate a single-dose regimen of urcosimod for the treatment of NCP.

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