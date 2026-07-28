KAYAK SOFTWARE (UK) LIMITED: Traveling with a baby? French families are keeping summer flights short, says KAYAK

LONDON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traveling with a baby changes how families choose a holiday. According to new KAYAK search data, French parents planning summer 2026 trips with a child under two are largely opting for sun, sea and shorter journeys, with most of the top-searched destinations within about three hours of France.

Mediterranean destinations dominate the ranking, with Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Tunisia all featuring strongly. The appeal is clear: shorter flight times, mild weather and easy-to-navigate cities can make traveling with a baby feel far more manageable.

In fact, nine of the 10 most-searched destinations are within around a three-hour flight. For parents traveling with young children, every extra hour in the air can mean more disrupted naps, feedings and in-flight stress, making nearby destinations an attractive option.

The 10 most searched summer 2026 destinations onKAYAK.fr by families with a child under two Rank Destinations Average price for a

round-trip flight Average flight time

from France Average hotel price

per night 1 Alger, Algérie €303 2h05 76 € 2 Tunis, Tunisie €330 2h20 78 € 3 Marrakech, Maroc €206 3h05 114 € 4 Porto, Portugal €204 2h20 101 € 5 Houmt Souk, Tunisie €283 2h50 84 € 6 Ajaccio, France €196 1h30 127 € 7 Palma de Majorque, Espagne €114 1h50 199 € 8 Lisbonne, Portugal €202 2h30 118 € 9 Dakar, Senegal €672 5h40 50 € 10 Barcelone, Espagne €130 1h40 145 €



"When travelling with a baby, families often choose destinations differently, prioritising travel time, the pace of the trip and practical accommodation options," said Eva Fouquet, Senior Vice President at KAYAK. "That likely helps explain why so many are turning to nearby destinations this summer. Tools such as the family trip filter on the KAYAK Explore page can also help parents find options that fit their preferences for travel dates, budget and flight duration."

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of searches across its platforms, KAYAK helps travelers find the right flights, accommodations, rental cars, and vacation packages. Trusted by millions of travelers worldwide, the KAYAK app makes trip planning simple on both iOS and Android. KAYAK also supports business travelers through its corporate travel solution, KAYAK for Business.

Contacts Presse: kayak@lanouvelle-agence.com