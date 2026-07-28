In May 2026, solar broke a record by doing something it had never done before in the United States: it generated more electricity than coal. According to data analyzed by energy think tank Ember, solar contributed 12.8% of the country's electricity in May, beating out coal's 12.2%. Additionally, solar became the third-largest source of power in the U.S., behind natural gas and nuclear. Such a milestone provides a welcome stroke of validity to the industry. A win like this, though, measures capacity that's already built, commissioned, and generating revenue. It doesn't project the solar farms ...

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