Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Full-service digital marketing agency Intero Digital has been ranked as a top integrated marketing agency in the United States by DesignRush, a global agency discovery and research platform.

Intero Digital has been named the top Integrated Marketing Agency in the U.S. by DesignRush

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DesignRush evaluates agencies based on factors including portfolio quality, client reviews, industry expertise, and market presence.

The recognition comes as brands face new challenges in maintaining visibility across traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered platforms. Intero Digital has expanded its search services to include Intero GRO (Generative Response Optimization), an approach designed to help brands improve their visibility in AI-generated search results.

The agency's integrated marketing offering includes services across several areas of digital marketing, including:

AI search visibility : Helping brands increase their presence in AI-generated search experiences through its Generative Response Optimization (GRO) approach.

: Helping brands increase their presence in AI-generated search experiences through its Generative Response Optimization (GRO) approach. SEO : Helping brands improve their presence in search results through technical SEO, content strategy, and search visibility services.

: Helping brands improve their presence in search results through technical SEO, content strategy, and search visibility services. Content marketing : Creating content programs designed to support audience engagement and brand authority.

: Creating content programs designed to support audience engagement and brand authority. Digital PR : Supporting online visibility through media outreach, digital placements, and reputation-focused initiatives.

: Supporting online visibility through media outreach, digital placements, and reputation-focused initiatives. Paid media: Managing paid search and advertising campaigns across digital platforms.

"We are honored to be recognized by DesignRush as a top integrated marketing agency in the U.S.," said Christina Adame, President of SEO and GEO at Intero Digital. "This recognition reflects the work our teams deliver across multiple areas of digital marketing and the results we pursue for the brands we support."

For more information about Intero Digital's services and approach to digital marketing, visit Intero Digital | Next Level Digital Marketing Agency.

About Intero Digital:

Founded in Colorado Springs, Intero Digital provides end-to-end digital marketing services, including strategy, analytics, creative, and campaign management. The agency emphasizes technical expertise across multiple ad platforms, maintaining a team certified in Google Ads product areas. Intero Digital serves clients across industries, focusing on optimizing advertising performance through structured workflows, reporting, and ongoing testing.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush