Sendero Consulting Acquires Torq Consulting to Accelerate Technology Capabilities

Strategic acquisition integrates cutting-edge AI-powered custom development, data analytics and business intelligence to drive bespoke, transformational business solutions

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Sendero Consulting today announced the acquisition of Torq Consulting, a Plano, Texas-based consulting firm specializing in accelerating digital transformation through AI-powered custom development, data engineering and analytics.

This strategic move adds approximately 90 consultants to Sendero's roster, significantly expanding the firm's technical capabilities in digital transformation, AI-powered custom application development and advanced data analytics. Through this acquisition, Sendero deepens its established industry expertise across healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and financial services, while adding Torq's specialized experience in automotive, airlines and consumer services.

"For decades, businesses have had to adapt their processes to fit the rigid requirements of packaged software. AI-powered custom development changes that equation entirely- allowing tailored, bespoke solutions to be built directly around the business to drive true innovation and differentiation," said Bret Farrar, CEO and Founder of Sendero. "Torq brings the technical depth and the track record to do that at scale, and this acquisition instantly expands our ability to deliver those results for our clients nationwide."

Since its founding in 2020, Torq has built a tremendous history of helping complex organizations execute high-impact digital initiatives through AI-powered custom development and data-driven business intelligence. The firm will retain its name and offices in Plano, operating as Torq, a Sendero Company. This ensures seamless continuity for existing clients while allowing the teams to immediately collaborate on engagements across both firms.

"Joining forces with Sendero is a milestone moment that instantly elevates what Torq can deliver to our clients and our people," said Chad Staiger, Founder and CEO of Torq Consulting. "Sendero carries an incredible reputation and long-standing history of brand recognition in their markets, backed by deep industry experience. We are gaining the rapid scale needed to execute larger, more complex digital transformations while staying firmly committed to our shared values."

This addition marks a pivotal chapter in Sendero's ongoing growth story. On the heels of a comprehensive rebrand that centered the firm's identity around delivering the "how" of business transformation, this acquisition directly supercharges Sendero's ability to execute bespoke enterprise solutions. Torq adds critical technical strengths-including a modern take on product engineering, data strategy, governance, and modeling for the AI era, as well as advanced AI enablement-bolstering Sendero's existing capabilities. These capabilities bolster Sendero's ability to unlock transformational value hidden within complex enterprise data systems. By leveraging Torq's specialized expertise, Sendero continues to scale its core solutions to solve high-impact business challenges nationwide.

This investment accelerates the firm's commitment to national market expansion and talent acquisition.

About Sendero Consulting:

Sendero is a management consulting firm delivering the "how" behind business transformation. Sendero empowers clients to identify operational challenges, plot valuable and effective solutions, and drive tangible results at business speed. Anchored in deep domain expertise and fueled by an award-winning culture, Sendero partners with clients nationwide across a diverse range of industries. With offices in six strategic markets-Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix-Sendero moves beyond the why and achieves the crucial how. Learn more at www.senderoconsulting.com.

About Torq Consulting:

Torq is a digital transformation consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations navigate complex technological challenges. With expertise spanning data analytics, AI implementation, and digital strategy, Torq delivers measurable results for clients across various industries. For more information, visit gotorq.com.

CONTACT:

Juli Hilovsky

juli.hilovsky@finnpartners.com

(615) 780-3349

SOURCE: Sendero Consulting

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sendero-consulting-acquires-torq-consulting-to-accelerate-techno-1196908