Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Fairfax Partners Inc. today announced the acquisition of the premium domain Football.Club, now the home of Football.Club, an operating platform for football clubs. Football.Club operates as a separate entity backed by Fairfax Partners. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Football.Club unifies every department a club runs on: branded website and communications, revenue and finance, brand and kit, member CRM and registration, teams and match day, and player performance and health. Six modules and nine role-based portals at launch, with further modules and portals in development, all behind one login.

Every club on the platform gets a built-in agent, purpose-built for football operations and drawn from the same architecture as Fair, Fairfax's agentic platform for public companies. Where Fair was built for capital markets, the club agent is trained on how clubs actually run: it drafts and sends member communications, chases unpaid dues, surfaces registration drop-off before it becomes lost revenue, and answers routine parent and player enquiries in more than 50 languages, so administrators spend their time on the club rather than the inbox.

The category framing is deliberate. Most club software sells administration. Football.Club is built for the underlying economics: clubs across North America depend almost entirely on player registration fees, and families feel that dependency every season. The platform reduces admin waste, activates local business support, and gives families clarity on what they are paying for, so clubs can build a broader revenue base rather than raising fees.

"We have spent years helping early stage public companies get found, get funded and get taken seriously in the capital markets," said Daniel Southan-Dwyer, President and Founder of Fairfax Partners. "Football clubs have exactly the same problem and none of the tools. So we have taken everything we learned in the capital markets and applied it to what we are actually passionate about, which is football."

Every club on the platform can take its own address on the domain, so a club becomes its own destination on Football.Club. Clubs can also point an existing domain at the platform or have a new one registered for them. Plans start at $499 per month, with a custom Federation tier for multi-club organisations.

Clubs can also apply for setup sponsorship of up to CAD$20,000, funded by Fairfax and the platform's sponsorship partners and sized to the club. One club has already received commitments of more than CAD$150,000.

The club is the data controller and Football.Club operates as processor.

About Fairfax Partners

Fairfax Partners Inc. is a venture studio and investor relations firm working with public, pre-public and private companies across North America, the UK, Europe and Australia, with clients listed on TMX, CSE, NASDAQ, LSE, Euronext and ASX.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306894

Source: Fairfax Partners Inc.