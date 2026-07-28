Highlights

The broad-based soil geochemical program covering the Pambula Goldfield is now almost complete with 892 samples collected to date at the Pambula Goldfield.

Further high-grade gold in soil assays received including 8.35 g/t Au, 5.05 g/t Au, 1.25 g/t Au among other highly anomalous results, indicating an array of mineralized structures traverse the Pambula Goldfield.

A large inventory of 543 soil samples is pending gold assay, with numerous samples yielding highly anomalous gold pathfinder elements (Ag, As, Cd, Hg, Sb, Se) assays via XRF analyses.

The expanded program follows encouraging results from the Company's initial soil sampling program with gold in soil assays to 24.6 g/t Au (check assay of 21.3 g/t Au) and ongoing geological reinterpretation of the Pambula Goldfield.

High-resolution airborne LiDAR survey completed across entire historic Pambula Goldfield. The LiDAR survey report identified 122 adits, 115 shafts, 981 shallow prospecting pits and interpreted 708 trenches. LiDAR survey expected to improve structural interpretation, accurately locate historical mine workings and refine future drill targets.

Soil sampling at the Back Creek Pyrophyllite Field, which is a 4.5 km long high sulphidation epithermal gold-Hg-Pb target, remains to be carried out.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Crossroads Gold Corp. (TSXV: CRG) (OTCQB: CRGCF) (FSE: FI1) (the "Company" or "Crossroads") is pleased to announce significant progress of its exploration program (the "Program") at the Pambula Gold Project ("Pambula" or the "Project") in southeastern New South Wales, Australia. The Program included the addition of 1,000+ soil samples at Pambula. Ongoing further sampling in the coming weeks will complete this initial phase of the expanded program. All the soil samples collected have been analysed by portable X-Ray Fluorescence ("XRF") for a multielement suite which includes various pathfinder elements. The Program is designed to extend geochemical coverage across the broader Pambula Goldfield and refine multiple high-priority drill targets identified through recent geological work.

Mr. Rex Motton, CEO & Director of Crossroads, commented, "The newly acquired exploration datasets at the Pambula Goldfield continue to strengthen our geological understanding and are revealing the quality of the Pambula Project we believed was there from the outset. The strong initial soil sampling results, together with recent gold fire-assay and multi-element XRF data, are improving our interpretation of mineralisation controls, highlighting new zones of mineralisation, and expanding our inventory of high priority drill targets. With the completion of a high resolution LiDAR survey and the integration of GPS-controlled, modern multi-element XRF geochemistry, we can now visualise the distribution and interaction of numerous mineralized structures across the Pambula Goldfield. The LiDAR report identified 122 adits, 115 shafts, 981 shallow prospecting pits, and 708 interpreted trenches - a remarkable dataset that will play a critical role in refining drill targets as we advance toward our maiden drilling program at Pambula."

Based on recent positive results previously announced on June 10, 2026 from the Company's initial soil sampling program and ongoing geological interpretation, the Company has significantly expanded its systematic soil sampling program at Pambula by an additional 1,000 soil samples, of which almost half have been collected to date. Further gold assays from 103 samples have been received, 543 gold assays are pending and expect to be received over the coming weeks. A follow up program of further soil sampling will be planned and conducted as infill and extension type sampling to areas that have been discovered through this current program.

The high-grade gold in soil assays received including 8.35 g/t Au, 5.05 g/t Au, 1.25 g/t Au among other highly anomalous results were mostly from the Hidden Treasure Gold Mines area, which occurs in the central part of the goldfield at the southern end of the Hidden Treasure Fissure. Apart from these excellent results, other samples continue to indicate that an array of mineralized structures traverse the Pambula Goldfield which can now be tied into the detailed LiDAR survey (Figure 1). The extent of the current survey is presented with the gold pathfinder antimony XRF analyses data (Figure 2). Antimony, which is a critical metal, is closely associated with the gold mineralization at Pambula.

Further first-pass soil sampling remains to be carried out at the Pambula Goldfield to complete the initial broad program, which are largely in the peripheral areas of the established goldfield.

SAMPLE_ID EAST GDA94Z55 NORTH GDA94Z55 Au

ppb Au R

ppb LOCATION 106449 753023 5904681 1460 1610 Pilot Fissure Foot Wall - Victory area 106453 753538 5904367 406 434 Eastern Fissure - PRC32 area 106456 753558 5904445 398 365 Eastern Fissure - PRC32 area PBS002 753537 5904405 981 893 Eastern Fissure - PRC32 area PBS007 753556 5905040 524 483 Killaloe-Eastern Link Zone PBS021 753238 5904831 24600 21500 Hidden Treasure North Fissure PBS028 753080 5904667 1210 1200 Pilot Fissure Hanging Wall - Victory area PBS047 753079 5904739 7400 7930 Pilot Fissure Hanging Wall - Harrison's PBS054 753462 5905037 744 821 Killaloe Fissure PBS062 753097 5905037 3350 3700 Pilot Fissure Hanging Wall - Gahan area PBS070 753118 5905109 302 333 Pilot Fissure Hanging Wall - Gahan North PBS158 753195 5904588 365 708 Hidden Treasure Mine Area PBS160 753231 5904591 521 534 Hidden Treasure Mine Area PBS161 753267 5904590 1250 1270 Hidden Treasure Mine Area PBS163 753259 5904602 8350 8830 Hidden Treasure Mine Area PBS164 753233 5904623 308 274 Hidden Treasure Mine Area PBS165 753220 5904626 285 196 Hidden Treasure Mine Area PBS166 753231 5904525 294 460 Hidden Treasure Mine Area PBS167 753234 5904517 5050 4800 Hidden Treasure Mine Area

Table 1: High grade soil sampling results for the Pambula Goldfield

Within the data received to date there was sufficient encouragement to submit an application for an adjoining area as an Exploration Licence.

High Resolution Airborne LiDAR Survey

The Company is also pleased to announce that it recently completed a high resolution airborne Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") survey over the entire historic Pambula Goldfield of the Pambula Gold Project. The Company has received the LiDAR survey and will integrate this survey with the historical data as it develops its structural model of Pambula to help refine and prioritize drill targets ahead of the planned drill program. The LiDAR survey complements the Company's recently completed historical geological reinterpretation and ongoing soil geochemistry program and will become a key component of Crossroads' integrated 3D geological model (Figure 3).

The LiDAR survey encompasses the principal historical mining areas, historical drill holes and known mineralized structures and is expected to significantly enhance the Company's understanding of the structural controls on mineralization. LiDAR uses airborne laser pulses to generate a high-resolution model of the ground surface beneath vegetation, allowing geologists to map subtle topographic and structural features, such as faults, ridgelines and drainage patterns, that are otherwise obscured by tree cover at Pambula.

Apart from the excellent 3D survey control supplied by the LiDAR survey, the initial interpretation report identified 122 adits, 115 shafts, 981 shallow prospecting pits and interpreted 708 trenches. These identified mining and prospecting features can now be tied in accurately with the previous mapping and sampling.

Advancing Toward Drill Target Generation

The expanded exploration program represents another important milestone in systematically advancing the Pambula Gold Project using modern exploration techniques. The Company is integrating geological mapping, historical drilling, geochemistry, structural interpretation and LiDAR datasets into a comprehensive three-dimensional geological model to prioritize multiple high-quality drill targets for future drill testing. Additional exploration updates will be provided as the expanded sampling program progresses and analytical results become available.





Figure 1: Pambula Goldfield Gold (Au) Soils

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Figure 2: Pambula Goldfield Antimony (Sb) soils

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Figure 3: LiDAR survey over the Pambula Goldfield

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Back Creek Pyrophyllite Field

The Back Creek Pyrophyllite field, which was mined for pyrophyllite in relatively recent years, is recognised as a high sulphidation epithermal system that forms the cap to a likely gold-rich epithermal system at depth. The historic stream sediment data interpretation reveals a consistent 4.5 km north-south corridor of anomalous lead and mercury associated with this area of pyrophyllite mineralization. Considerable mapping and surface sampling was conducted by previous explorers, but no deep drilling was carried out. Projected depths to the Boiling Zone are approximately 200 to 400 meters. A program of ridge and spur soil sampling is being undertaken to collect a multielement suite of data for further analysis and evaluation of this large prospect.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Neil (Rex) Motton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Motton is the CEO and a Director of the Company and, accordingly, is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101. Mr. Motton has visited the Pambula Gold Project discussed in this disclosure.

About Crossroads Gold

Crossroads Gold is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects in southeastern Australia, one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company's objective is to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders. Its portfolio includes the Pambula Gold Project, the Steiglitz Gold Project, the Pheasant Creek Project and the Club Terrace Project.

Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. The Company benefits from excellent infrastructure, year-round access and a stable regulatory framework, supporting a systematic exploration and drilling approach aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries. Crossroads is committed to responsible resource development, proactive and transparent communication, and inclusive engagement with regional communities, Indigenous organisations and other stakeholders. It also seeks to create long-term economic opportunities in the communities in which it operates.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Crossroads,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "will," "could," "should" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's plans and objectives for the Pambula Gold Project; the scope, timing and completion of the expanded soil sampling program, including the remaining first-pass sampling at the Pambula Goldfield and proposed sampling at the Back Creek Pyrophyllite Field; the timing of receipt and interpretation of pending assay results; the planning and completion of future infill, extension and other follow-up sampling programs; the further interpretation and integration of geological mapping, geochemistry, historical exploration information and LiDAR data into the Company's geological and structural models; the ability of such work to improve the Company's understanding of mineralization controls and identify, refine and prioritize exploration and drill targets; the timing, scope and completion of future exploration and drilling programs, including the proposed maiden drilling program at Pambula; the potential continuity, extent, significance and prospectivity of mineralized structures and geochemical anomalies; the potential for surface sampling, pathfinder-element results, historical workings and structural interpretations to identify subsurface mineralization; the outcome and timing of the Company's application for an adjoining exploration licence; the receipt of required regulatory, land-access and other approvals; the Company's ability to make discoveries and advance the Pambula Gold Project; and the Company's ability to generate long-term value for shareholders.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on a number of assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions that exploration activities will proceed as planned, that assay results and geological interpretations will support the Company's exploration objectives, that required permits and approvals will be obtained on acceptable timelines, that contractors and service providers will perform as expected, that market conditions will remain supportive, and that general business and economic conditions will not materially change. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; the speculative nature of exploration activities; uncertainty in geological interpretations and sampling results; the possibility that future exploration results may not confirm historical results or current interpretations; risks relating to permitting, environmental regulation and community relations; operational and technical risks; fluctuations in gold prices, commodity markets and foreign exchange rates; changes in capital market conditions; the availability of financing, labour, equipment and contractors; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking statements and information are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements or information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Crossroads Gold Corp.