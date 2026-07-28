Three Generations of Norcross Family Members Have Dedicated More Than 50 Years to Cooper

Gift Is One of the Largest in New Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania History and the Largest in Cooper's History

Camden, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Cooper University Health Care Board of Trustees Executive Chairman, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, and the Board of Trustees today announced a transformational $100 million gift from George E. Norcross III.

The gift from Mr. Norcross is being made in honor of the family's patriarch and matriarch, George E. Norcross Jr. and Anne Carol Conner Norcross, and in recognition of his brothers, John, Donald, and Philip; his children, Alessandra ("Lexie") and Alexander; and Sandra T. Norcross.

The donation is the largest single philanthropic gift in the institution's history and one of the largest ever made to a health system in New Jersey. The gift will be directed toward investments in the City of Camden and Cooper's larger service area in South Jersey, prioritizing education and community programs that create jobs, training, and opportunity.

The Norcross family's service and leadership at Cooper span more than 50 years, beginning with Mr. Norcross's father. That commitment represents more than one-third of Cooper's 139-year history. In recognition of this longstanding legacy, the health system will add the Norcross name.

"For more than 50 years, our family has been dedicated to Cooper, and we are so proud to make this contribution to ensure that Cooper and the thousands of talented, committed professionals who make a difference every day for the people of Camden and South Jersey can continue the important work of investing in their future and in Camden's continued renaissance," said George E. Norcross III, Chairman of the Cooper University Health Care Board of Trustees.

The Norcross family's relationship with Cooper began with George E. Norcross Jr. and Anne Carol Conner Norcross, whose four sons-George E. III, John, Donald, and Philip-were all born at Cooper Hospital.

George Jr. served on the Cooper Hospital Board of Trustees from 1976 to 1983 and was a quiet but forceful advocate for concentrating high-quality health care in Camden at a time when other hospitals were retreating to the suburbs. He, along with former Governor James Florio, was among the earliest champions of establishing a medical school in southern New Jersey-a vision ultimately realized in 2012 with the opening of Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

Anne Carol Conner Norcross, born and raised in the Smoky Mountains of eastern Tennessee, devoted years of her life to advocating for seniors and underserved Camden residents, working at the Camden County Senior Citizens Center while raising her four boys. George Jr. and Anne Carol's commitment to Cooper has been carried forward by the next generation and is now being taken up by a third:

George E. Norcross III has served on the Cooper Board of Trustees since 1990 and is the longest-serving Chairman and Board officer in the institution's history. Over the years, Norcross has been recognized by the New Jersey Hospital Association as "Healthcare System Trustee of the Year" and by the Philadelphia Business Journal as "Trustee of the Year." Norcross also was recognized as Business Leader of the Year by the LeBow College of Business at Drexel University for his success as a business and community leader. He was awarded the Haas Regional Champion Medal by the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. For his leadership in creating Cooper's Veterans VIP Priority Program, Norcross received the prestigious Seven Seals Award from the U.S. Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

has served on the Cooper Board of Trustees since 1990 and is the longest-serving Chairman and Board officer in the institution's history. Over the years, Norcross has been recognized by the New Jersey Hospital Association as "Healthcare System Trustee of the Year" and by the as "Trustee of the Year." Norcross also was recognized as Business Leader of the Year by the LeBow College of Business at Drexel University for his success as a business and community leader. He was awarded the Haas Regional Champion Medal by the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. For his leadership in creating Cooper's Veterans VIP Priority Program, Norcross received the prestigious Seven Seals Award from the U.S. Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Philip A. Norcross, Esq. serves as Chairman of The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees and Vice Chairman of the Cooper Health System Board of Trustees. He also is a member of its Executive Committee, Finance Committee, and Treasury Subcommittee. Phil is the long-serving Chief Executive Officer of Parker McCay, one of South Jersey's largest law firms.

serves as Chairman of The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees and Vice Chairman of the Cooper Health System Board of Trustees. He also is a member of its Executive Committee, Finance Committee, and Treasury Subcommittee. Phil is the long-serving Chief Executive Officer of Parker McCay, one of South Jersey's largest law firms. Alessandra "Lexie" Triem Norcross, daughter of Sandra and George III, represents the third generation of the Norcross family's commitment to Cooper. She serves on The Cooper Foundation Board and as president of the Norcross Foundation. She is also the founder of PhillyVoice, a leading online news service covering the greater Philadelphia area.

The Norcross family's gift comes at a consequential moment of growth in Cooper's history. Over the past decade, Cooper has expanded through strategic investments, partnerships, and acquisitions to become the largest and most comprehensive tertiary care academic health system in South Jersey. In just the past several years, Cooper has:

Launched "Project Imagine" in January 2025, a $3 billion Camden campus expansion that is the largest health care development project in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania history. The project will include an expansion of MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, three new patient towers with up to 745 all-private inpatient beds, a state-of-the-art emergency department, expanded surgical capacity, a new neonatal intensive care unit and services, and modern education, research, and command-center space.

in January 2025, a $3 billion Camden campus expansion that is the largest health care development project in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania history. The project will include an expansion of MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, three new patient towers with up to 745 all-private inpatient beds, a state-of-the-art emergency department, expanded surgical capacity, a new neonatal intensive care unit and services, and modern education, research, and command-center space. Built South Jersey's leading cancer program , MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.

, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper. Become an elite Level 1 Trauma Center -the only one in South Jersey and the busiest in the Philadelphia region-that trains medical personnel from multiple branches of the military.

-the only one in South Jersey and the busiest in the Philadelphia region-that trains medical personnel from multiple branches of the military. Acquired Cape Regional Health System , creating a combined system with more than 900 licensed beds, nearly $3 billion in annual revenue, and more than 130 ambulatory locations across eight counties, while bringing Cooper's academic medicine to Cape May and Atlantic counties.

, creating a combined system with more than 900 licensed beds, nearly $3 billion in annual revenue, and more than 130 ambulatory locations across eight counties, while bringing Cooper's academic medicine to Cape May and Atlantic counties. Announced plans for a major Shore Region expansion , including a multispecialty campus in Cape May and Atlantic counties modeled on the recently opened, 166,000-square-foot Cooper Moorestown Campus, which offers more than 26 medical specialties, a surgery center, advanced diagnostics, and nearly 100 exam rooms.

, including a multispecialty campus in Cape May and Atlantic counties modeled on the recently opened, 166,000-square-foot Cooper Moorestown Campus, which offers more than 26 medical specialties, a surgery center, advanced diagnostics, and nearly 100 exam rooms. Announced plans for a new multispecialty outpatient campus in Gloucester Township , a $300 million investment that will expand access to advanced specialty care services for residents across the region.

, a $300 million investment that will expand access to advanced specialty care services for residents across the region. Established affiliations with more than 20 regional hospitals , extending Cooper's specialty expertise-including trauma, cardiac, neurosciences, and cancer care-across southern New Jersey.

, extending Cooper's specialty expertise-including trauma, cardiac, neurosciences, and cancer care-across southern New Jersey. Launched an accelerated BSN nursing program in partnership with BAYADA and Thomas Edison State University, expanding the pipeline of nurses to serve the region.

in partnership with BAYADA and Thomas Edison State University, expanding the pipeline of nurses to serve the region. Earned the highest credit ratings in its history , including an A+ rating from S&P Global Ratings in June 2025 and a corresponding A+ credit rating from Fitch , validating Cooper's financial discipline and the strength of its expansion strategy.

, including an and a corresponding , validating Cooper's financial discipline and the strength of its expansion strategy. Been named the only New Jersey health system on Forbes' America's Best Large Employers 2026 list , ranking among the nation's top large employers.

, ranking among the nation's top large employers. Led the creation of Cooper Medical School of Rowan University , which opened in 2012, anchoring a growing "eds and meds" corridor in Camden alongside Rutgers-Camden, Rowan University, and Camden County College.

, which opened in 2012, anchoring a growing "eds and meds" corridor in Camden alongside Rutgers-Camden, Rowan University, and Camden County College. Grown to more than 14,000 team members, making Cooper the largest employer in Camden County and one of the largest in South Jersey, with more than 1,000 physicians practicing across 95 specialties. Cooper facilities receive more than 2.5 million visits annually, and Cooper clinicians have treated patients from all 50 states and 35 countries.

Night view of Cooper University Hospital on the Cooper Health Sciences Campus, Camden, N.J. Cooper University Hospital is the flagship hospital of Cooper University Health Care.

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About Cooper University Health Care:

Cooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system affiliated with Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. Cooper, headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, has revenues of more than $3 billion and an A+ credit rating from both S&P and Fitch Ratings.

Cooper has nearly 14,000 team members, including more than 2,200 nurses, more than 1,200 employed physicians representing 95 specialties and subspecialties, and more than 700 advanced practice providers.

Cooper operates MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper as well as three hospitals - its 663-bed flagship Cooper University Hospital in Camden, its 229-bed Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional in Cape May Court House, and Children's Regional Hospital in Camden.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden is the only Level 1 trauma center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region. The hospital has been recognized as a top-performing regional hospital by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals annual survey for six years.

More than 2.54 million patients visit Cooper's facilities annually. Cooper's ambulatory network encompasses three outpatient surgery centers, seven urgent care centers, a wound care center, and more than 130 physician, physical therapy, and radiology offices extending from the Delaware River to the New Jersey shore.

Cooper was named one of America's Best Large Employers for 2026 by Forbes, ranking among the top 200 in the nation. Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.

About The Cooper Foundation

The Cooper Foundation supports Cooper University Health Care by inspiring philanthropic investment to advance patient care, research, education, and community programs. Through the generosity of donors and partners, the Foundation is helping shape the future of health care in South Jersey.

Learn more by following The Cooper Foundation on social media

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | X | TikTok | YouTube | Flickr | foundation.cooperhealth.org

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Source: Cooper University Health Care