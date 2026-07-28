Australia's cumulative rooftop solar capacity in its National Electricity Mark (NEM) increased from 25.7 GW as of the first quarter of 2026 to 26.4 GW by the end of the June quarter (Q2 2026), according to a report published by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). The total covers 3.9 million installations. AEMO's latest Quarterly Energy Dynamics report also shows household battery energy storage capacity across the NEM grew by almost 3.3 GWh or 41% during Q2 2026. The report also notes 14 new grid-scale generation and storage projects totalling 3.9 GW of capacity reached full output ...

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