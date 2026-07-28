Latest update includes support of Cohesity DataProtect, share quotas for MSPs, and NFS encryption over the wire

ExaGrid, the world's largest independent backup storage vendor providing Tiered Backup Storage with the most comprehensive security and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, today announced the release of ExaGrid software version 8.1.

The latest version includes:

Support for Cohesity DataProtect

Uses S3 protocol.

Supports Cohesity Cloud Archive Direct.

ExaGrid further deduplicates Cohesity deduplicated data, cutting the storage footprint in half.

ExaGrid works with Cohesity NetBackup for mixed NetBackup and DataProtect environments.

NFS encrypted over the wire

Available for backup apps that support NFS encryption over the wire.

ExaGrid already supports encryption over the wire with other protocols such as the Veeam Data Mover, CIFS, and S3.

Share Quota

ExaGrid already tracks how much data is going into each share.

Now, a Managed Service Provider (MSP) can set a quota to match what the customer contract is.

The MSP can set the share quota to match the amount in the contract.

If the quota is exceeded, ExaGrid sends an alert that the share quota has been exceeded. (Backups are not interrupted, just an alert is sent.)

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage is easy to install and use and works seamlessly with the 25+ backup applications, allowing for backups from multiple backup apps at the same time, so that organizations can retain their investment in existing backup applications and processes.

"ExaGrid continues to add and improve on our integrations with the industry's leading backup applications and utilities. We are excited to expand our list of supported backup applications to include Cohesity DataProtect. We also continue to innovate to expand our security features and have added NFS to the list of protocols that we can offer encryption over the wire for," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "In addition, ExaGrid has been working with a growing number of MSPs and adding features to support our MSP partners, including this new feature which will be helpful for MSPs in managing their contracts with their clients. With the release of 8.1, we remain focused on our mission to create the best backup storage solution in the industry that solves all the challenges that organizations face with backups."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728037255/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com