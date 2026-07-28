CSEM, the Swiss-based technology innovation centre, and B-Secur, a leader in advanced biosensing technology, today announced a partnership to bring clinically-validated heart monitoring capability to health wearables.

The collaboration pairs CSEM's 25+ years of leadership in PPG-based vital signs monitoring with B-Secur's multiple FDA-cleared ECG algorithms and analytics, offering device manufacturers and digital health companies a route to integrating more accurate, market-ready heart monitoring into their products for applications including remote patient monitoring, cardiovascular health, and chronic disease management.

"By combining CSEM's expertise in photoplethysmography-based vital signs monitoring with B-Secur's ECG analytics, we are enabling a new class of multimodal sensing solutions that deliver clinically relevant insights. This partnership reflects our commitment to translating cutting-edge sensing and algorithm technologies into real-world healthcare applications."

Josef Hayoz, Senior Manager Medtech, CSEM

The case for combining PPG and ECG

PPG technology has become a cornerstone of consumer health wearables, enabling continuous monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and heart rate variability. While PPG can reliably flag irregular pulse patterns, its ability to accurately classify specific arrhythmia types, beyond atrial fibrillation, remains limited. This limitation is clinically important, as arrhythmia classification is a key factor in risk assessment and treatment decisions. ECG, the recognised standard for heart rhythm analysis, provides the precision needed to confirm or rule out conditions such as atrial fibrillation and more complex rhythm disorders, including supraventricular, ventricular tachycardias, and premature ventricular contractions (PVCs).

Used together, the two technologies are more powerful than either alone: PPG provides continuous background monitoring and a first line of screening, while ECG delivers high-confidence rhythm analysis when an irregularity is detected. CSEM brings deep expertise in PPG and optical sensing, including PPG design expertise and a broad clinically validated portfolio of licensable vital signs algorithms such as blood pressure, SpO2, respiratory rate, cardiac arrhythmia detection, and sleep monitoring. B-Secur contributes FDA 510(k)-cleared ECG algorithms and analytics, signal chain design expertise, and end-to-end support for regulatory navigation.

Meeting growing demand in digital health

The partnership addresses a significant and growing market need. The global wearable healthcare devices market is projected to grow from $45 billion in 2025 to nearly $76 billion by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets, with clinical-grade cardiac monitoring among the key growth drivers.

By offering an integrated PPG and ECG solution, B-Secur and CSEM provide device manufacturers with a route to advanced wearable and remote monitoring solutions that meet both clinical relevance and regulatory requirements with the goal of supporting better patient outcomes.

About B-Secur

B-Secur is an advanced biosensing technology company specialising in medical-grade ECG signal processing and rhythm analysis, with multiple FDA 510(k) clearances and ISO 13485:2016 certification.

About CSEM

CSEM is a Swiss non-profit technology innovation centre developing advanced sensing technologies and clinically validated algorithms for digital health, including PPG, multimodal biosensing, and vital signs monitoring.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728417542/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

B-Secur

Corinna Keenan

Corinna.Keenan@b-secur.com

CSEM

Sabina Müller, Media Relations

media@csem.ch