Enterprise SaaS revenue operations leader joins Omilia to build the operational backbone for its next phase of global growth

Omilia, a global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced the appointment of Dave Ogden as Vice President of Revenue Operations. Ogden will be responsible for scaling Omilia's global revenue operations function spanning sales operations, forecasting, and commercial execution as the company accelerates growth across its key markets.

In this role, Ogden will design and operate the revenue infrastructure that connects sales, marketing, and customer success, including forecasting, pipeline management, and deal desk operations. He joins as Omilia expands its direct and partner-led go-to-market across the US, Europe, Latin America and Australia, and will play a central role in ensuring that growth scales in a disciplined, data-driven way.

Ogden brings more than 15 years of enterprise SaaS revenue and commercial operations experience. He spent nine years at Five9, progressing through a series of senior roles including VP of Strategy, Planning and Growth, where he led the build-out of the company's international sales organization across EMEA, Latin America, and Canada. He subsequently served as SalesOps Director before being elevated to global commercial operations leadership. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Global Sales Operations at Udemy, where he supported a go-to-market organization of over 150 sales people.

"Revenue operations is what turns growth ambition into a repeatable, forecastable business," says Dave Ogden. "Omilia is scaling fast across multiple regions and go-to-market motions, and my job is to make sure the systems and processes underneath that growth are as strong as the platform itself."

"As we scale across new markets and go-to-market motions, the difference between fast growth and sustainable growth comes down to operational discipline," says Dimitris Vassos, CEO and Co-founder at Omilia. "Dave has built that discipline at scale before, and he's exactly the person we need to put the right foundations under our next stage of growth."

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728771744/en/

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