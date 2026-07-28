The acquisition gives Malar Group, worldwide ownership of the Freeda brand and its Italian and Spanish social platforms with plans to relaunch a brand that built a community of more than 11 million at its peak.

Malar Group, the investment firm led by founder and CEO Sayan Navaratnam, today announced it has acquired Freeda, one of Europe's most recognized social-first media brands for Millennial and Gen Z women. The acquisition gives Malar Group worldwide ownership of the Freeda brand protected by 24 registered trademarks active across the EU, UK, US, and other major markets along with its Italian and Spanish social platforms and the freedamedia.com domain.

Founded in Milan in 2016, Freeda was built natively for social platforms rather than around a website, reaching young women through short-form video, interviews, and graphics made for the feed. Its name blends "freedom" with a nod to the artist Frida Kahlo, and its mission has stayed constant: to spread real women's stories and inspire positive change.

At its peak, Freeda was one of the largest social-first media brands for women in Europe. It built a community of more than 11 million followers, reached 150 million people a month, and generated over 100 million interactions a year. On Instagram, it became the most-engaged female-focused media brand ahead of titles including Vogue and Cosmopolitan and partnered with more than 40 global brands, among them Armani, Gucci, and Lavazza.

Under Malar Group's ownership, Freeda will relaunch across its social channels, with renewed investment in the real women's stories and authentic voice that built its following. The brand enters a new phase focused on strengthening its core markets, deepening its content, and growing both its community and its commercial partnerships. Malar Group intends to act as an active partner in that next chapter, combining investment with hands-on strategic support to rebuild Freeda's standing as a leading voice for women in Europe.

"What drew us to Freeda was the foundation it was built on," said Sayan Navaratnam, founder and CEO of Malar Group. "This is a brand that set out to represent and empower women, and millions of them believed in it. That community is still there, and that tells you the mission still matters. Women deserve a voice and a community that stands behind them, and our job is to give Freeda the resources, the technology, and the long-term backing to be that again."

The acquisition reflects Malar Group's broader approach: investing at the intersection of technology, brand, content, and consumer four areas reshaping how the best companies grow.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Freeda

Launched in Milan in 2016, Freeda is a social-first brand built around content for Millennial and Gen Z women, founded on the belief that women deserve media that represents and empowers them. Blending "freedom" with a nod to the artist Frida Kahlo, the brand grew into one of Europe's most engaged female-focused media communities, reaching more than 11 million followers at its peak across Italy, Spain, and beyond. The Freeda brand and its assets are now owned by Malar Group.

About Malar Group

Malar Group is a Canadian investment firm founded and led by Sayan Navaratnam. Malar Group invests at the intersection of technology, brand, content, and consumer four areas reshaping how the best companies grow. The firm works as an active partner to the founders and leadership teams it backs, providing capital, strategic direction, and long-term support. For more information, visit malargroup.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Malar Group

Umar Qureshi, Media Relations

Umar.qureshi@malargroup.com