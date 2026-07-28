ValueMomentum Named Leader and CX Star Performer in ISG Provider Lens - Global Insurance ITO Services 2026

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading global solutions and services provider for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, announced today that it has been named a Leader and a CX Star Performer in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens Insurance ITO Services - Global report.

The report evaluated more than 40 ITO providers on their use of digital services to help insurers improve their profitability, optimize costs, and enhance their operations with digital technologies. Providers were evaluated based on their ability to support insurers, facilitate digital changes, and adopt business transformation services with insurance-specific technologies.

ValueMomentum was recognized for its exclusive focus on P&C insurance, its value-stream-based operating model, its deep domain expertise and platform IP, and its advanced AI-led digital engineering capabilities. ISG also highlighted ValueMomentum's differentiated expertise in bureau content management, multi-state commercial line implementations, knowledge-intensive services including catastrophe modeling and GenAI, and vertical-specific tools like underwriting workbenches and intelligent document processing. This recognition builds on ValueMomentum's Leader designation in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens Insurance ITO Services report.

"ValueMomentum competes on insurance depth, not generic scale. Its P&C specialization and platform fluency let carriers modernize with a partner that already speaks underwriting, claims, and policy. In ITO, ValueMomentum shows that focus, not breadth, is often the faster, surer route to outcomes that hold," said Ashish Jhajharia, Distinguished Industry Analyst - Insurance, ISG.

In addition to its recognition as a Leader, ValueMomentum was recognized as a CX Star Performer through the ISG Star of Excellence program. The Star of Excellence survey is based on direct client feedback on a service provider's collaboration and transparency, execution and delivery, people and cultural fit, governance and compliance, innovation and thought leadership, and business continuity and flexibility. ValueMomentum scored well above the industry average for CX, with special note made of the company's Execution and Delivery and People and Cultural Fit categories.

"Being recognized as both a Leader and a CX Star Performer in this ISG Provider Lens report affirms what we've built over the last 25+ years in P&C insurance: deep domain expertise, a relentless focus on client outcomes, and the operational excellence to deliver at scale," said ValueMomentum President, Customers & Markets, Abhijeet Jhaveri. "We're proud of this recognition and feel even more energized about the AI-led transformation opportunity ahead for our P&C clientele."

About ValueMomentum

Founded in 2000 with the core belief that impactful change comes from deep commitment, ValueMomentum specializes in delivering measurable results across the P&C value chain. For over 25 years, we have enabled more than 100 carriers to reimagine their businesses with AI and emerging technologies, navigate market shifts, unlock speed to value, and become future-ready. We help insurers in the US, Canada, and Europe stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance to enhance stakeholder value and foster resilient societies. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

Media Contact

Joe King

Chief Marketing Officer, ValueMomentum, Inc.

joseph.king@valuemomentum.com

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