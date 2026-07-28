Zingtree Names New CTO as Company Accelerates Product Roadmap for Trusted Agentic Customer Experiences in Complex Products and Regulated Industries

CX and AI industry veteran, Venkat Iyer, will lead development of new governed agentic capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zingtree , a customer experience (CX) AI company that helps enterprises optimize customer service and increase revenue, today announced the appointment of Venkat Iyer as its new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Iyer will oversee and expand the company's engineering and product development functions. He will be focused on building new agentic capabilities to safely scale AI agents for complex products and highly regulated industries as well as advance human-agent collaboration.

Iyer joins Zingtree from Talkdesk, where he held multiple product and engineering executive roles, including most recently, Vice President of Products. Prior to Talkdesk, he held leadership roles at SAP and Oracle, and brings additional entrepreneurial and startup experience from Traform and Acme Ticketing. Iyer's experience solving complex workflows across fragmented systems spans industry-specific enterprise solutions as well as customer experience and workflow automation.

"To achieve our vision of becoming the first agentic CX platform that empowers contact centers with the highest level of trust, governance, and control for both autonomous and human agents, it was critical that our new CTO not only deeply understood the CX landscape, but also had a strong combined product and engineering background leading AI-driven development cycles," said Juan Jaysingh, CEO of Zingtree. "Venkat clearly stood out in a number of ways. Having worked closely with him previously, we saw firsthand his ability to combine customer focus, product judgment, and technical leadership. We are thrilled to have him on board."

The appointment comes as Zingtree continues bringing to market new agentic capabilities to meet growing customer demand. Iyer will accelerate this vision and roadmap to deliver the next evolution of the company's enterprise platform and product experience.

"Enterprises are adopting AI, but realizing its full value requires more than adding intelligence to individual applications. It requires connecting technology, business context and understanding, and trusted processes so that people and AI can work together effectively," said Venkat Iyer, CTO of Zingtree. "Zingtree has a strong foundation in helping organizations operationalize complex processes, and I'm excited to build on that with our customers, partners, and team to capitalize on this massive AI opportunity in complex CX."

Iyer is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and reports directly to Jaysingh.

To learn more about Zingtree, please visit: www.zingtree.com

About Zingtree

Zingtree is the first governed agentic workflow and automation platform for complex, regulated CX. Zingtree's no-code, enterprise-grade platform empowers CX, support, and operations leaders to safely automate and resolve even the most challenging contact center requests. Our multi-layered AI guardrail approach delivers 30-40% increases in customer satisfaction (CSAT), First Contact Resolution (FCR), and revenue, all with full confidence that every action and answer is right. Trusted by industry leaders such as Corpay, Experian, 1st Central, and United Health Group, Zingtree is on a mission to continue pushing the boundaries of AI-driven CX automation for complex queries. Learn more at www.zingtree.com