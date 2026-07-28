Exyn Technologies, Inc.: Exyn Technologies Wins New Mining, Infrastructure, and Government Contracts Across Three Continents

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies ("Exyn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced a series of new commercial deployments across the mining, infrastructure, and government sectors, reflecting continued customer adoption of the Company's autonomous mapping platform across three continents.

During the first half of 2026, Exyn secured multiple new customer deployments with mining operators in North America, South America, and Asia, further expanding its presence among producers of gold, silver, copper, and other critical minerals. The Company also secured additional contracts supporting infrastructure inspection and U.S. government initiatives, including projects with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Many of these engagements are multi-period in nature and contribute to Exyn's growing base of annual recurring revenue, which the Company believes could provide a foundation for strong, sustained growth in the quarters and years ahead.

The new engagements reinforce growing demand for Exyn's autonomous mapping technology, which enables customers to safely capture high-precision spatial data in underground, hazardous, and GPS-denied environments where conventional methods are often slower, more costly, or impractical.

Exyn's AI-powered autonomy platform enables aerial and ground-based robotic systems to operate without GPS, communications infrastructure, or human pilots while collecting accurate three-dimensional data. The platform is designed to improve worker safety, reduce operational downtime, accelerate surveying workflows, and provide customers with actionable digital models that support planning, inspection, and operational decision-making.

Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies, commented, "Our commercial momentum continues to build as organizations increasingly recognize the operational value of true autonomous navigation and mapping. These new deployments expand our global customer base while demonstrating the versatility of our platform across mining, critical infrastructure, and government applications. We believe this growing adoption validates both our technology leadership and the significant long-term opportunity for autonomous operations in complex industrial environments, and we believe it positions Exyn for strong growth in the coming months and years as we continue to expand our base of recurring revenue."

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. The Company's technology enables teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are dark, disconnected, hazardous, or difficult to access. Exyn's solutions support customers across mining, construction, infrastructure, geospatial, industrial, government, and defense applications.

For more information, visit www.exyn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's new and potential deployments, contracts, customer adoption, and commercial momentum across the mining, infrastructure and U.S. government markets; the expected demand for autonomous mapping, perception-driven navigation, and related technologies in complex, GPS-denied environments; and the Company's expectations regarding market growth, deployment opportunities, operational evaluations, mission-specific autonomy applications, and future commercial or strategic opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs of the Company's management, including assumptions regarding market demand, customer adoption, technology performance, procurement activity, defense and government spending, competitive conditions, third-party market forecasts, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to customer deployments, procurement, contract awards and revenue conversion; the ability of the Company's technology to meet the requirements of defense, government, and allied customers; delays or failures in customer adoption, procurement processes, platform integrations, operational evaluations, or contract awards; changes in customer budgets, government priorities, regulations, export controls, or procurement requirements; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, systems integrators, or suppliers; competitive developments; the accuracy of third-party market research and growth forecasts; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "designed," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

vvarian@exyn.com

Investor Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

exyn@crescendo-ir.com

(212) 671-1020