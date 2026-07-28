Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoffstory der Spitzenklasse: Wie genau schauen Sie hin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5375 | ISIN: US00ANTHROP0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ANTHROPIC PBC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 14:14 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxide Computer Company Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

A collaborative effort to secure the world's most critical software

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Oxide Computer Company today announced it is joining Anthropic's Project Glasswing, a collaborative effort to secure the world's most critical software. As part of this collaboration, Oxide will apply Claude Mythos 5 to proactively identify and patch potential vulnerabilities in its own codebase from firmware through the operating system, control plane, and network stack.

Everyone who has operated their own compute infrastructure has experienced the challenge of auditing firmware, microcode, embedded controllers, and operating systems - all software that are prime targets for bad actors. That experience shaped Oxide's belief that all critical software should be inspectable, and is why the company open sources everything it writes.

"Our core engineering belief at Oxide is that hardware and software should be co-designed - we control every layer, from the root of trust through firmware, operating system, and control plane, out to the network. This is what makes Mythos so useful to us: because we've designed the full stack from first principles, we can point it at every layer and act quickly on what it finds," said Bryan Cantrill, co-founder and CTO of Oxide.

Mythos accelerates Oxide's cybersecurity defenses without sacrificing responsibility and rigor. Oxide embraces the responsibility to share its security work in the open, including previous work on the gap the company found in the NXP LPC55S69's TrustZone. Additionally, in RFD 576, Oxide has described how it approaches augmenting its capabilities with large language models to enhance the engineering rigor applied to difficult problems and sharpen its own thinking.

"We built Oxide having spent years operating infrastructure that was opaque and full of places for vulnerabilities to hide. Designing transparent and verifiable infrastructure was foundational for us. That philosophy extends to how we use Mythos to pressure-test our own stack. Doing this work in the open will benefit every organization that depends on critical software," said Steve Tuck, co-founder and CEO of Oxide.

About Oxide Computer Company

Oxide Computer Company is the maker of the Oxide Cloud Computer, an on-premises rack-scale cloud computing system with hardware and software co-designed from first principles.

To learn more, visit https://oxide.computer.

To apply to join Oxide, visit https://oxide.computer/careers.

Media Contact

media@oxide.computer

SOURCE: Oxide Computer Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oxide-computer-company-joins-anthropics-project-glasswing-1193397

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.