Pluri Inc.: Pluri Advances Commercial Expansion Through Its Subsidiary Cellav, Completing Regulatory Registration in the UK

UK regulatory registration supports commercial launch of regenerative aesthetics portfolio in a market with an estimated size of ~$900 million annually: and strengthens the foundation for broader international expansion

HAIFA, Israel, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR), a biotechnology company pioneering 3D cell-expansion technology to power scalable cell-based products across therapeutics, regenerative aesthetics, longevity and agri-food tech, today announced that its consumer-health and aesthetics subsidiary, Cellav Health and Aesthetics Ltd. ("Cellav"), has successfully completed the cosmetic regulatory registration and notification process in the UK, supporting a coming commercial launch of its regenerative aesthetics product, Regenativo+, marking another significant milestone in the Company's commercialization strategy.

The regulatory registration enables Cellav to commercially market its product in the UK and represents an important step in the Company's broader strategy to establish a global presence in the fast-growing regenerative aesthetics and longevity markets.

The product has been successfully notified on the UK Cosmetic Product Notification (UKCP) portal. This UK registration complements Cellav's recent U.S. regulatory progress and expands the Company's commercial footprint into one of Europe's leading medical aesthetics markets. With the UK market size estimated at approximately $900 million in 2026 and the European market exceeding $7.5 billion in 2025, we believe that the regulatory registration represents a significant step in Cellav's strategy to bring regenerative and cell-derived aesthetic products to a growing customer base that is seeking advanced, science-driven solutions.

The registered product, Regenativo+, a plant-derived treatment, is designed for professional aesthetic use and is based on Cellav's science-driven approach to regenerative aesthetics, leveraging advanced bioactive ingredients and formulations developed through Pluri's extensive expertise in cell biology and scalable manufacturing.

Cellav's aesthetic platform is part of Pluri's broader strategy to expand beyond traditional therapeutic applications and create new value-generating opportunities based on the Company's proprietary cell-expansion technologies and two decades of expertise in cell-derived products.

"We believe that completing the regulatory registration process in the UK represents another important commercial milestone for Cellav and further validates our strategy of translating decades of regenerative science into market-ready products," said Yaky Yanay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pluri. "Following our recent regulatory achievements in the United States, we continue to build the foundation for a global commercial business, focused on regenerative aesthetics, longevity, and wellness."

"Cellav is actively advancing commercial discussions with aesthetic clinics, distributors, and strategic partners in the UK while continuing to pursue additional regulatory registrations and commercial opportunities in other international markets. Our goal is to make evidence-based regenerative technologies more accessible to aesthetic professionals and consumers seeking innovative solutions," said Katty Dowery, Chief Executive Officer of Cellav

About Cellav

Cellav is a biotechnology-driven health and aesthetics company focused on developing next-generation regenerative aesthetics, longevity and skin-health solutions. The Company, built on Pluri's proprietary 3D cell-expansion platform combines advanced cell-based science clinically driven development and scalable manufacturing capabilities to create innovative products and bioactive platforms for the global aesthetics marke

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global well-being and sustainability. The Company's technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of challenges, from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri currently operates in the regenerative medicine, longevity, foodtech and agtech fields and offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses a commercial launch of regenerative aesthetics portfolio in the UK market; the size and other projections related to the UK market; any milestones, steps and achievements in its commercialization strategy and broader strategy in general; marketing of Cellav's products in the UK market; its global presence; growth of regenerative aesthetics and longevity markets; expansion of its commercial footprints; Cellav's ability to leverage advanced bioactive ingredients and formulations developed through Pluri's extensive expertise in cell biology and scalable manufacturing; the ability to expand beyond traditional therapeutic applications and create new value-generating opportunities; its ability to translate regenerative science into market-ready products, its ability to build a commercial business focused on regenerative aesthetics, longevity, and wellness; any commercial discussions with partners in the UK; its ability to pursue additional regulatory registrations and commercial opportunities in other international markets; and Cellav's ability to make evidence-based regenerative technologies more accessible to aesthetic professionals and consumers. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: cosmetic products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, and clinical data referenced herein were generated to support cosmetic-claim substantiation, not any therapeutic indication; results from in-vitro studies and limited-population clinical evaluations may not be predictive of broader real-world results; the Company may not realize anticipated commercial benefits from the UK. listing; Cellav may not successfully commercialize the products on the timeline expected, or at all; market-size estimates, growth projections and statements regarding investor capital flows are based on third-party sources Pluri has not independently verified; competition; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital; intellectual property risks; and general market, economic and geopolitical conditions. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com