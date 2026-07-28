McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) today released the final chapter of its Building Airtopia series, bringing together the story behind the Company's growing family entertainment platform.

Key Highlights for Investors

Platform-wide 2025 revenue of approximately $11,961,923.62 across five locations in three states - California, Oklahoma, and Texas

H1 2026 revenue of approximately $6,434,885.63 - already more than half of full-year 2025 revenue

Full-year 2026 guidance of approximately $15 million, implying roughly 19% year-over-year growth

Q3 2026 revenue currently estimated at approximately $3,787,000

Five distinct proof points across the portfolio: turnaround (San Antonio), repeatability (Owasso), new-state expansion (Hemet), ground-up build (Tahlequah), and format innovation (McAlester)

Across San Antonio, Owasso, Hemet, Tahlequah, and McAlester, Airtopia has evolved from a single opportunity into a multi-state operating platform built on hospitality, leadership, operational excellence, and memorable guest experiences.

The platform generated approximately $11,961,923.62 in revenue during 2025. Through June 30, 2026, the Company generated approximately $6,434,885.63, with current internal projections of approximately $3,787,000 in the third quarter and guidance of approximately $15 million for full-year 2026.

Each location has contributed distinct lessons that shaped Airtopia's operating systems - proving the model in San Antonio, refining it in Owasso, expanding into California through Hemet, building new parks in Tahlequah, and innovating with the hybrid concept in McAlester.

"Building Airtopia has never been about simply opening more parks," said Felix Waller. "It has been about building leaders, systems, and a platform capable of creating long-term value for families, communities, team members, and shareholders."

The Company intends to keep investing in leadership development, technology, hospitality, attraction innovation, and disciplined expansion as it executes its long-term growth strategy.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks provides exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates a growing family entertainment platform across California, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected revenue, future operating performance, growth initiatives, expansion, memberships, guest demand, and other future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's public filings and disclosures for additional information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

OTCID: LNTO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306895

Source: Lelantos Holdings Inc.