Taiwan is set to bring in new rules governing the installation of solar PV systems on large buildings. From August 1, amendments to Taiwan's Renewable Energy Development Act will require newly constructed, expanded or renovated buildings with a floor area of 1,000 square metres or more to install solar PV systems at a rate of 1 kW per 20 square metres of building area. During a briefing on the new regulations, Deputy Minister of Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior (MOI), Dong Jian-hong, said the rules are expected to add around 660 MW of solar PV capacity annually. A news release from the MOI ...

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