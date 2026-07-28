ClearSign Technologies: ClearSign Receives Order for "M1" Series Burner from Tulsa Midstream Heaters

Third Burner Sold by THM for same West Texas customer

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announces that it has received another purchase order for a ClearSign Core M1 burner. The order was received from heater manufacturer Tulsa Heaters Midstream ("THM") and is the third order from this customer within a couple of months.

"The continued momentum behind our M Series midstream burners is very encouraging," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We believe that receiving a third order from the same customer within just a couple of months underscores the market demand for our midstream technologies and validates its performance. We're also pleased to see additional deployments in the expansive West Texas Permian Basin, one of the industry's most important operating regions. We look forward to sharing further updates as this product line continues to gain traction in the industry."

The ClearSign Core M1 burner, sold through THM, will be installed in a new heater at a gas processing facility of a multinational energy company in West Texas. The Company expects to deliver the burner in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Tulsa Heaters Midstream specializes in the midstream gas processing industry and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to generate equipment and installation orders following an initial engineering order from customers or growing industry-interest in a product line; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners in the Texas market and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process, flare and boiler burners, as well as its "M" Series process burners; the Company's ability to, through its technologies, provide increased operational flexibility, cost reductions and uninterrupted operations to its customers; the Company's ability to continue expanding its customer base in the refining, gas processing and midstream industries; the Company's ability to provide low emission solutions based on continuously changing air permit requirements at the federal and state level; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-receives-order-for-%22m1%22-series-burner-from-tulsa-midstream-he-1197245