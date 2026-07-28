VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Announces FleetPath's Fraud and Double-Brokering Screening, Catching Bad Actors Before They Cost a Trucking Company Its Paycheck

Freight fraud costs American trucking companies hundreds of millions of dollars every year, and the number keeps climbing, according to federal and industry sources including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the FBI and the Transportation Intermediaries Association. Fake carriers, brokers who do not hold the operating authority the federal government requires, and trucking companies that have lost that authority do not announce themselves. They look like any other load, until the truck delivers the freight and the check never comes. This seventh disclosure in a twelve-part series issued under Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT) reveals how FleetPath protects against this: an automatic check that stops a bad deal before it is booked, plus a deeper background check that looks at something no outside service can see, whether the company on the other end already owes money it has not paid. The platform is built. Beta is approaching. For VXIT shareholders, this is what the ground floor looks like. Platform overview available at fleetpath.co.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Freight fraud does not look like fraud until it is already a loss. A carrier hauls the load, the payment gets intercepted by an entity with no right to broker it, and by the time anyone understands what happened, the freight is gone and the money is gone, with no record of what warning signs were visible before the truck rolled. That is not an edge case in American trucking. It is a recurring loss industry groups estimate in the hundreds of millions of dollars a year, and it is getting worse as more companies enter a fragmented market with no consistent way to check who they are really dealing with. Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") today disclosed FleetPath's fraud and double-brokering protection, the seventh installment of its twelve-part technology disclosure series. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has warned that broker and carrier fraud and identity theft occur when criminal actors use another motor carrier's federal operating authority, the government approval a company must hold before it can legally haul freight or arrange loads as a broker, without permission, or act as a broker without ever registering for that authority. The agency recommends that carriers and brokers independently verify a company's operating authority, insurance and contact information, rather than relying on information the broker or carrier supplies during the deal itself. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center warned in an April 2026 public alert that criminal groups increasingly use phishing emails, fraudulent load board postings and compromised carrier or broker accounts to impersonate legitimate transportation companies, reroute shipments and intercept payments before a victim realizes anything is wrong. These are some tactics the bureau linked to a sharp rise in cargo theft losses reported by industry trackers over the past year. Every time a trucking company agrees to haul a load, FleetPath automatically checks that the broker holds active operating authority and is in good standing, and blocks the deal if it does not. On top of that, anyone on the platform can run a deeper check on any broker or carrier at any time, one that looks at that company's own history of paying its bills, not just whether its paperwork is in order. The Company believes FleetPath is among the first trucking platforms to combine an automatic checkpoint on every single booking with an on-demand background check backed by real evidence.

The Problem: An Industry Estimate of Up to $1 Billion a Year in Losses

Here is how it usually happens. A broker hands off a load in good faith, and the freight disappears into the hands of a company that was never allowed to arrange that shipment in the first place. This is what the industry calls double-brokering: someone poses as a legitimate broker, takes the load, and either the freight vanishes or the trucking company that hauled it never gets paid, because the money went to someone with no operating authority to arrange it. The Transportation Intermediaries Association, the trade group representing licensed freight brokers, has described freight fraud as having reached crisis levels, reporting that double-brokering cases among its members rose 25 percent in a single year and that freight fraud in its many forms, including double-brokering and shipment diversion, is estimated to cost carriers, brokers and shippers between $500 million and $1 billion annually. Fraud involving an unauthorized broker is not only a financial loss. When a company misrepresents its identity or its operating authority, a trucking company can unknowingly hand its freight to an organization whose insurance, safety record and legal right to arrange that shipment were never actually confirmed. The damage is not only financial in another sense, too: every incident makes carriers and brokers trust each other a little less, and that lost trust slows down the whole market.

Most trucking companies still check this by hand, if they check it at all. A dispatcher might look up a broker's operating authority when things are slow, and skip it entirely when a load needs to move fast. Whatever they learned over that phone call is usually gone the moment the call ends, with nothing written down. That is not protection. It is a bill waiting to come due, on this load, and the next one, and the one after that. The stakes are higher in trucking than in many industries. For many carriers, expenses such as fuel, payroll, insurance and equipment payments are already spent before a freight invoice is ever collected, so a single fraudulent load does not just erase revenue, it can strain the cash a trucking company needs to keep the rest of its fleet running.

Why Verification Matters

The federal government built the operating authority system so that a business can independently confirm the companies transporting or arranging its freight are properly registered, insured and accountable under federal law, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Carriers, brokers and shippers can look up that information themselves through the agency's public SAFER database. FMCSA guidance recommends confirming a company's operating authority, insurance status and contact information directly through SAFER, rather than relying on the phone number or email address a broker or carrier supplies during the transaction, since the agency has warned that websites, insurance certificates and email addresses can all be falsified as part of a fraud scheme. When a criminal impersonates a legitimate carrier, or a broker operates without holding proper federal authority, that entire safeguard depends on someone actually checking it, every time, which today happens inconsistently at best.

How FleetPath Protects You: An Automatic Checkpoint, and a Deeper Background Check

Rather than replacing the federal verification system described above, FleetPath automates the steps a careful trucking company or broker would already take by hand, and applies them the same way on every transaction instead of only the ones someone had time to check. FleetPath protects against fraud in two ways, and each one does a different job. The first happens automatically, every single time. The moment a trucking company agrees to haul a load, FleetPath checks the broker's federal operating authority and safety record right then, before the deal goes through. If that authority is missing, expired, not active, or the broker's safety record is rated Unsatisfactory, FleetPath blocks the deal on the spot, no exceptions, and no dispatcher has to remember to check. The second is a deeper background check that a trucking company or broker can run on anyone, any time, either by asking FleetPath's built-in assistant, in plain English, or with a single click in the app, most useful before agreeing to work with someone new. It checks that company's operating authority, insurance and recent safety violations, and it also looks at something no outside verification service can see: whether that broker already owes the trucking company money on unpaid bills, and whether the broker's own required bond, the insurance-like guarantee brokers must carry, is large enough to actually cover what it owes if the broker goes under.

Everything this deeper check finds gets written down clearly: what the problem is, how serious it is, and the proof behind it, then combined into a single fraud score from 0 to 100, similar to a credit score. Cross a certain point, and FleetPath automatically raises an alert, showing the company, the score, and everything it found, to both the trucking company and FleetPath's own permanent record. Consistency is what makes this work, and it belongs to the part that never skips a step: every booking clears the same operating-authority and safety check, with no dispatcher running out of time and no load slipping through because things got busy. The deeper background check is available on anyone in the network whenever someone wants to run it. It is meant to inform a person, not replace one, because a warning sign is something a person should weigh, not something a machine should get to decide alone.

The Double-Brokering Check

FleetPath's deeper screening also looks for one of the industry's most common fraud schemes: unauthorized brokering. If a company presents itself as a freight broker without valid federal operating authority, FleetPath flags the transaction and presents the supporting evidence for review. The purpose is not to replace human judgment, but to ensure potential warning signs are consistently identified before freight is entrusted to an unknown counterparty.

Evidence, Not Guesswork

Every screening result is supported by documented information rather than reputation or opinion. FleetPath presents the underlying records that contributed to each warning, allowing carriers and brokers to review the evidence themselves before deciding whether to proceed.

What It Means for Operators

For trucking companies, the objective is straightforward: identify avoidable risk before fuel is purchased, drivers are dispatched and freight begins moving. A revoked operating authority, inactive insurance filing or history of unpaid invoices can become an expensive problem only after a shipment has already been delivered. FleetPath is designed to surface those risks while there is still time to choose a different counterparty.

No screening system can eliminate fraud entirely. FleetPath's role is to make verification consistent, documented and repeatable, reducing reliance on manual checks performed under time pressure while giving operators a clearer picture of the businesses they choose to work with.

What This Means for Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Freight fraud, according to the Transportation Intermediaries Association, costs carriers, brokers and shippers an estimated $500 million to $1 billion every year, a real and measurable loss inside a freight economy worth close to a trillion dollars. Trucks move about 72.7 percent of the nation's freight by weight, according to the American Trucking Associations, which makes even a modest reduction in fraud and misplaced trust meaningful across a market of that size. That number keeps climbing as more companies enter an industry with no consistent way to check who they are actually dealing with. For VXIT shareholders, that is a real, sizable problem, and FleetPath is built to solve it from the inside out, baked into how every trucking company and broker on the platform already does business, not sold as some separate add-on.

What we are announcing today is already working, right now. Both layers of protection are built and running in real trucking operations today, on the same reliable system that runs the rest of FleetPath. As the platform heads into beta with its first trucking companies already on board, every single booking clears the automatic operating-authority and safety check, and every deeper background check anyone runs comes back with real proof attached, landing in front of an actual person to decide what happens next. This is not something on a future to-do list. It is already part of the platform.

The Company believes that being one of the safest places to do business is among the strongest advantages a platform like this can have. When everyone on a platform has to clear the same checks, and every result gets recorded, bad actors naturally drift toward less careful places to operate, and honest companies drift toward the platform that is actually protecting them. The safer FleetPath is, the more it attracts trucking companies and brokers who cannot afford to gamble on a less careful platform, and the harder it becomes for a competitor to simply copy. The Company believes FleetPath is positioned to become one of the safest platforms in American trucking to move freight on. That safety, built directly into how the platform runs rather than bolted on top, will meaningfully help win over trucking companies, keep brokers on the platform, and defend its position for years to come. VXIT shareholders are getting in on the ground floor of a platform earning that position one piece at a time, before the beta even starts.

From the Founders

"We built this to act like the most careful person you know, except it never gets tired and it never cuts a corner. Every single booking already has to pass a license check before it goes through, no exceptions. And any time you want to know more, it pulls the federal record, checks our own history with that company, and writes down exactly what it finds, with the proof attached. The math behind the score cannot be gamed, and a real person always makes the final call. For anyone holding VXIT shares who wants to know if something real is being built here, this is it, and it is what the beta is being built on."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"Freight fraud is not some rare exception anymore. I watched it happen in real time when I was running our old fleet. It is a regular cost, hundreds of millions pulled out of an industry that already runs so thin, one bad load can be the difference between a good month and a loss. And the worst part is what it does to trust between carriers and brokers. Every loss makes both sides more guarded, and that caution slows the whole market down almost as much as the fraud itself does. What actually changes the math is doing this the same way, every single time. When every booking clears the same check, and every background check anyone runs comes back with real proof, the cost of fraud stops being a surprise that eats into your bottom line, and becomes something you can see coming, and prove. That consistency is what protects us."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the single system that runs a trucking company's entire operation: finding loads, planning routes, dispatching trucks, staying compliant, processing paperwork, tracking freight, billing, and giving drivers the tools they need, all inside one connected platform. It reads and files over 200 kinds of trucking paperwork automatically, and plans routes that are legal for the specific truck driving them in all 50 states. Built by operators who ran their own trucking fleet, FleetPath is real, working, and heading toward beta. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background, and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTC:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company building, acquiring, and scaling integrated businesses across three core verticals: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. The acquisition of FleetPath establishes the Company's inaugural Technology vertical holding, positioning Lavish at the operational layer of the American freight economy, a nearly trillion-dollar sector. The Company maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets, with every milestone documented and made public through formal communications issued under OTC:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTC:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy, commercialization plans, the formation of FleetPath Technologies, Inc., the FleetPath platform's beta-stage and subsequent commercial deployment, the planned issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, the structure of the related-party license arrangement with Epic Advisory Group, LLC, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTC:VXIT.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to form and capitalize FleetPath Technologies, Inc.; the outcome of the Company's ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service filings; the timing and success of beta and commercial deployment; the Company's ability to retain key personnel, including its Founders, under the proposed three-year Employment and Director Agreements; the related-party nature of the licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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Contact Information

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SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-announces-fleetpaths-fraud-and-double-brokeri-1197270