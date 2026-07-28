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ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Wins Inaugural Points of Light Award for Volunteer Leadership Training Program

TCS Leaders with Purpose program sole recipient of Volunteer Ambassador & Champion Program Award

MUMBAI, INDIA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Points of Light, a global nonprofit dedicated to volunteer service and civic engagement, has bestowed its inaugural Volunteer Ambassador & Champion Program Award to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions. TCS received the accolade for its Leaders with Purpose program, which trains employees to become leaders in community engagement.

The award recognizes TCS Leaders with Purpose program for empowering employee leaders who champion volunteerism, inspire community engagement, and mobilize meaningful action across teams and the organization. Throughout North America, participants in the Leaders with Purpose program support STEM education and nonprofit organizations through sustained volunteer initiatives that expand opportunities, strengthen community resilience, and help address critical social needs.

"We believe companies have an important role to play in mobilizing people, strengthening communities and creating lasting, sustainable impact," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. "Tata Consultancy Services' leadership demonstrates what is possible when service, purpose and partnership come together to address community needs. We are proud to celebrate Tata Consultancy Services and its continued commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities."

Points of Light announced the award on June 23 at its annual conference in Washington, D.C. For TCS, the recognition reflects a long-standing approach to corporate social responsibility that encourages employees to contribute time, skills and leadership to nonprofit organizations across North America.

"We created Leaders with Purpose to help our people develop the leadership skills necessary to become truly effective at local community engagement," said Lina Klebanov, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, North America, TCS. "Nonprofits are doing challenging and important work that requires volunteers who listen, learn and contribute as trusted partners over time. I'm proud of the TCS volunteers whose commitment to giving back to local communities made this recognition possible."

Through the Leaders with Purpose program, TCS employees build relationships with nonprofit organizations and use their leadership and professional skills to tackle community priorities. The program's capstone project model helps participants transition from learning to action, while giving nonprofit partners access to volunteer leaders who can support projects, mentoring, skills-based service and sustained engagement.

The Points of Light Volunteer Ambassador & Champion Program Award underscores TCS' broader efforts to advance social impact in North America through employee volunteering, STEM education, digital inclusion and nonprofit partnerships.

Leaders with Purpose: By the Numbers

  • 450+ TCS employees have graduated from Leaders with Purpose to date.

  • 200+ North American nonprofits have been supported through Leaders with Purpose capstone projects.

  • Participation has increased 165% since the program launched in 2018.

  • 73% of program graduates remain active volunteers.

  • 75% of program graduates are interested in mentoring future cohort members.

  • Program alumni collectively contribute an average of 8,500 volunteer hours each year.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon, with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.?

For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

Follow TCS on LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | X.

TCS media contacts:

Corporate Communications & India

Email: corporate.communications@tcs.com

Email: santosh.castelino@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 67789098

U.S.

Email: andrew.corcione@tcs.com | Phone: +1 646 617 8221

North America Corporate Social Responsibility

Email: eve.pidgeon@tcs.com | Phone: +1 313 605 1026

###

Find more stories and multimedia from Tata Consultancy Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tcs-wins-inaugural-points-of-light-award-for-volunteer-leadership-1197425

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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